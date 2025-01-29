Growth Trends in the Rough Terrain Lift Trucks (RTLT) Market, 2025-2030 - Featuring Profiles of 36 Major Companies, Including Ausa Center, Caterpillar, HARLO Products & J C Bamford Excavators

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rough Terrain Lift Trucks (RTLT) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Rough Terrain Lift Trucks (RTLT) was valued at US$61.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$68.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth of the rough terrain lift trucks market is driven by the expansion of infrastructure projects, advances in off-road mobility technologies, and the rising need for durable lifting solutions in rugged conditions. Infrastructure development globally has increased the demand for RTLTs that can reliably operate on challenging terrains.

Technological enhancements, such as improved engine efficiency and advanced stability controls, make these trucks suitable for various industries with demanding outdoor applications. Furthermore, the expansion of sectors like agriculture and oil and gas in remote areas reinforces the need for robust and versatile lift trucks, propelling market growth.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Rough Terrain Lift Trucks (RTLT) market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Product (Telescopic Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, Masted Rough Terrain Lift Trucks); End-Use (Industrial Application, Commercial Application, Residential Application).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Telescopic Rough Terrain Lift Trucks segment, which is expected to reach US$58 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.3%. The Masted Rough Terrain Lift Trucks segment is also set to grow at 0.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $16.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.2% CAGR to reach $13.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 36 companies featured in this Rough Terrain Lift Trucks (RTLT) market report include:

Ausa Center SLU

Caterpillar, Inc.

CNH Industrial America LLC (CASE Construction)

Crown Equipment Corporation

Hangcha Forklift America

HARLO Products

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

JAC Heavy-Duty Construction Machine Co. Ltd.

