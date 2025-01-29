The World Market for Automotive Lubricants 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 - Lubricant Manufacturers are Innovating for the EV and Hybrid Revolution

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Lubricant Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive lubricant market has experienced robust growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for automobiles and the rising awareness of vehicle maintenance and longevity. As of 2023, the market is valued at approximately $75 billion and is projected to reach around $100 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% to 7% during the forecast period. The growth trajectory is influenced by several factors, including technological advancements in lubricant formulations, stringent environmental regulations, and the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs).



Market Size and Share



The automotive lubricant market can be segmented into various product types, including engine oil, hydraulic fluid, compressor oil, greases oil, and others. Among these, engine oil holds the largest share, comprising about 57% of the total market revenue. Hydraulic fluids account for around 15%, while compressor oils and greases collectively contribute approximately 20% to the market. Other categories, such as specialty lubricants and gear oils, hold the remaining 8% market share. This division highlights the dominance of engine oil, a critical component in automotive maintenance, particularly in internal combustion engine vehicles.



Trends Analysis



As environmental regulations become increasingly stringent, the automotive lubricant industry is witnessing a significant shift towards synthetic and bio-based lubricants, which offer enhanced performance and reduced environmental impact. The demand for high-performance lubricants that enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions is on the rise, with consumers and manufacturers alike prioritizing sustainability.



Additionally, the growing trend towards electric and hybrid vehicles is reshaping the market landscape. While EVs require less lubrication, they still necessitate specialized lubricants for various components, including electric motors and batteries. This shift represents both a challenge and an opportunity for lubricant manufacturers to innovate and diversify their product offerings.



Market Insights by Product Type

Engine Oil: Engine oil remains the leading segment, driven by the increasing vehicle population and the need for regular oil changes. The growth of the auto-repair sector and do-it-yourself maintenance practices will also sustain demand.

Hydraulic Fluid: This segment is expected to grow significantly due to its application in commercial vehicles and machinery. Demand for hydraulic fluids in construction and agriculture will further prop up market growth.

Compressor Oil: The compressor oil segment is primarily driven by the manufacturing sector, with a demand for refrigeration and air conditioning systems in vehicles.

Greases Oil: Greases are crucial for minimizing wear and tear in automotive components, and the increasing focus on preventive maintenance is expected to drive this segment.

Others: This includes specialty lubricants for specific applications like gear oils and transmission fluids, which will maintain steady growth as manufacturers innovate product formulations.

Competitive Landscape



The automotive lubricant market is highly fragmented, with numerous players competing for market share. The key players include:

Shell: A global leader in lubricant production, Shell continues to invest in R&D for enhanced product performance and sustainability.

Exxon Mobil: Known for its advanced synthetic oils, Exxon Mobil focuses on maintaining high standards and compliance with global automotive standards.

Chevron: With a wide portfolio of lubricants, Chevron is expanding its presence in emerging markets, especially in Asia-Pacific.

TOTAL: This company emphasizes sustainable practices and advanced lubricant technologies, catering to both conventional and electric vehicles.

BP: BP is committed to innovating low carbon solutions, aligning with global sustainability trends.

Lukoil: Russia's Lukoil is gaining traction in the automotive lubricant market, particularly in Eastern Europe and Asia.

Fuchs: A specialist lubricants provider, Fuchs focuses on high-performance oil formulations.

Idemitsu: This company focuses on both automotive and industrial lubricants while committing to renewable resources.

Nippon Oil: Active in the Asia-Pacific region, Nippon Oil is focusing on expanding its distribution networks.

SINOPEC: As a major player in China, SINOPEC is strategically investing in R&D for diverse lubricant applications.

CNPC: The company has a strong foothold in the energy sector and is expanding its lubricant product range.

Dfoil: A newer entrant, Dfoil is building its market presence through competitive pricing and targeted marketing.

Geste: Focuses on niche markets by offering specialized lubricants.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV): Valvoline is well-known for its consumer-focused brands and quick lube services.

Hindustan Petroleum: A significant player in the Indian market, it emphasizes a wide range of automobile lubricants.

Market by Process



The automotive lubricant market can also be categorized by the processes involved in lubricant application and distribution, which include:

Blending Process: This involves creating custom lubricant formulations tailored to specific vehicle types or operating conditions.

Packaging and Distribution: The growth of online marketplaces and e-commerce channels has revolutionized lubricant distribution, allowing for wider reach and consumer choice.

Market by Application



In terms of applications, the automotive lubricant market is divided into:

Commercial Vehicle: This segment continues to expand as the demand for logistics and transportation services grows worldwide.

Passenger Vehicle: The passenger vehicle segment holds a considerable portion of the market as individual vehicle ownership rises in developing nations.

Market by End-Use



The end-use classification highlights the various consumer bases for lubricants, which include:

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers): Many manufacturers are formulating lubricants to meet specific vehicle requirements.

Aftermarket: The aftermarket segment is seeing significant growth, driven by increased vehicle maintenance and replacement needs.

Regional Analysis



The automotive lubricant market shows varying trends across different regions:

North America: The market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2030, aided by an established automotive industry and robust maintenance practices.

Europe: Notable for stringent environmental regulations, the European market is shifting towards sustainable and eco-friendly lubricants.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing market, with countries like China and India driving extensive automotive production and consumption, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Latin America: The demand for automotive lubricants is increasing, particularly in Brazil and Argentina, due to a rising middle class.

Middle East & Africa: The market here is predicted to grow steadily as vehicle ownership increases and economic conditions improve, supported by infrastructure developments.

Market News and Trends



Recent regulatory changes aimed at reducing emissions and promoting eco-friendly practices are influencing lubricant manufacturers' strategy significantly. Several companies are now aligning their product offerings with the requirements of the European Union's (EU) Green Deal, which encourages low-carbon technologies.



The advent of electric vehicles (EVs) has compelled lubricant companies to innovate, developing products that cater specifically to electric drivetrains and hybrid models. For instance, companies are seeking to produce fluids that enhance thermal management and protect battery components.



Moreover, mergers and acquisitions are a common theme in the industry, as companies look to expand their product lines and enhance their technical capabilities. Partnerships with automotive manufacturers for co-development of vehicle-specific lubricants are also on the rise.



Segment Forecasts (2025-2030)



The automotive lubricant market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, with strong performance anticipated in the following segments:

Engine Oil: Forecasted to maintain its share, with an expected CAGR of around 5.5% as the automotive sector evolves.

Hydraulic Fluid: Expected to see significant growth to meet the increasing demand in commercial vehicles.

Greases Oil: Anticipated growth of about 4% to 6% as routine maintenance becomes more critical.

Synthetic and Eco-Friendly Products: A surge in demand for these products is expected, driven by regulatory changes and consumer preference.

In conclusion, the automotive lubricant market is on the cusp of transformation, driven by technological advancements, environmental concerns, and the evolving automotive landscape. Stakeholders must stay abreast of trends and adapt to the changing needs of the market to remain competitive. The coming years will indeed be crucial in defining the direction of this essential industry.



