Modular Data Center Demand in North America Soars with 16.2% CAGR - Key Growth Drivers and Market Trends

The North American Modular Data Center Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.



The US market dominated the North American Modular Data Center Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $20.65 billion by 2031. The Canadian market is experiencing a CAGR of 18.6% during 2024-2031. Additionally, Mexico's market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.7% during 2024-2031.





The modular data center is a prefabricated, scalable, and portable facility designed to house and manage IT infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, networking equipment, and cooling systems. Unlike traditional data centers, built on-site and involve significant construction time, these centers are constructed in factory-controlled environments and delivered to the deployment site as ready-to-use units. This approach allows for faster deployment, lower costs, and greater flexibility.



The unprecedented surge in data traffic is at the heart of these data center's rise. The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics has generated immense data volumes requiring sophisticated management and storage solutions. The growing number of connected devices - from smart home systems to industrial IoT sensors - demands localized data processing to reduce latency and enhance real-time decision-making.



Mexico's modular data center market is growing steadily, fueled by increased investment in telecommunications infrastructure and the expansion of cloud services in the country. The government's "Programa de Conectividad Digital" initiative focuses on expanding broadband access, which is expected to boost data consumption and storage requirements, indirectly driving the need for these data centers. Additionally, the rise of nearshoring trends has encouraged multinational corporations to establish local IT infrastructure, with these data centers emerging as a cost-effective and scalable option. Therefore, as a whole, this market in North America is shaped by the interplay of diverse factors such as technological advancements, increasing data consumption, and supportive government policies.



Key Companies Profiled

ABB Group

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Huawei Technologies

Johnson Controls International

Delta Electronics

Altron

Vertiv Group

Hubbell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

