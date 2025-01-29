To Promote AI Adoption in Education, Tecnológico de Monterrey Creates a Global Network and Shares Its TECgpt Platform

Tecnológico de Monterrey, in collaboration with Microsoft, introduced the TECgpt initiative during the IFE Conference, aiming to make it available to universities worldwide.

The AI Global Education Network (AIGEN) seeks to bring together universities interested in adopting and promoting AI within their institutions.

A pilot program at 10 universities will be launched to implement the platform with TECgpt’s features.



MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To drive AI adoption in higher education, Tecnológico de Monterrey announced the creation of the AI Global Education Network (AIGEN) and made TECgpt, its generative AI ecosystem, available to universities.

The announcement was made at the IFE Conference, "Driving the Future of Education with Innovation and Technologies," which takes place from January 28 to 30 at Tecnológico de Monterrey.

AIGEN is a community designed to support AI applications in universities by facilitating the adoption of AI tools and platforms. “Think of AIGEN as a network of universities with a shared interest: advancing and adopting AI. They are not setting standards but rather sharing, creating, and recommending best practices for adoption,” explained Michael Fung, Executive Director of the Institute for the Future of Education at Tecnológico de Monterrey.

The network, led by the Living Lab & Data Hub at the Institute for the Future of Education, will operate through three main pillars:

Software: Exploring commercial and open-source AI tools for education.

Exploring commercial and open-source AI tools for education. Teaching and Learning: Establishing guidelines for ethical and responsible AI use, offering training, and redesigning curricula to prepare for the future of work.

Establishing guidelines for ethical and responsible AI use, offering training, and redesigning curricula to prepare for the future of work. Research: Collecting usage data, evaluating impact, developing learning materials, and providing feedback and assessment



Fung detailed that AIGEN will conduct a pilot program to implement a platform with TECgpt’s features at 10 universities. The initiative will involve 30 faculty members from each institution, gathering their experiences and results over a 3-4 month period. The findings will be presented at the IFE Conference 2026.

Among the universities that have joined the initiative so far are: the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the University of Guadalajara, the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, the University of Cuenca, Austral University, and the Autonomous University of Madrid.

On Wednesday, January 29, during the IFE Conference, the workshop "Training on IFE OpenGPT and the AI Global Education Network (AIGEN)" will take place. This pilot group of universities will participate to officially launch the initiative, with the goal of encouraging more universities to join.

Additionally, Fung emphasized that the objective is to foster collaboration among educational institutions, creating a more inclusive ecosystem that encompasses a broader range of valuable use cases while encouraging contributions from the best and brightest for the benefit of all.

About TECgpt

In September 2023, Tecnológico de Monterrey launched TECgpt, becoming the first university in Latin America to develop its own ecosystem for AI-driven solutions. Since its launch, TECgpt has powered solutions for over 14,000 users, while its virtual assistant, TECbot, has engaged with more than 81,000 users.

"When we launched our AI program, Microsoft granted us early access to Azure AI’s preview versions, making us the first university in Latin America to access these services," explained Carles Abarca, Vice President of Digital Transformation at Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Hosted on Microsoft Azure and powered by the latest OpenAI models and services, the platform provides tools with two key functions: administrative and academic. "Our aspiration is to extend the value of TECgpt beyond Tecnológico de Monterrey to universities worldwide," Abarca concluded.

