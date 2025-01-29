Elliott Broidy and Dr. Thomas Kaplan Co-Chair Fundraising Initiative to Convert Nazi Commandant’s Home Adjacent to Auschwitz into a New Global Center for Combating Antisemitism, Extremism, and Hate

Boca Raton, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 27th, International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and co-chairs of The Fund to End Antisemitism, Extremism, and Hate, Elliott Broidy and Dr. Thomas Kaplan announced the launch of a major fundraising campaign to help fund the Auschwitz Research Center on Hate, Extremism, and Radicalization (ARCHER) at House 88.

Spearheaded by the Counter Extremism Project (CEP), ARCHER aims to transform the former residence of Auschwitz Commandant Rudolf Höss in Oświęcim, Poland, from a center of hate to a center against hate in all forms. In addition to the residence, famed architect Daniel Libeskind has designed an extraordinary new building on the grounds of House 88 to house the organization’s research, education, and advocacy activities.

"This historic initiative represents a crucial step in our fight against extremism," said Ambassador Mark D. Wallace, CEO of the Counter Extremism Project. "ARCHER at House 88 will serve as a vital hub for research, education, and—crucially—action in countering hate, antisemitism, and extremism globally."

"The lessons of history demand that we do more than just remember—we must act," said Dr. Thomas Kaplan. "ARCHER at House 88 is not just about preserving history; it is about changing the future. By transforming this house—once a symbol of unimaginable evil—into a center dedicated to combating extremism and hate, we are sending a powerful message. But we cannot do this alone.”

Elliott Broidy added, “This is a call to action—our fundraising efforts are critical to ensuring that this initiative succeeds in its mission to create a world free from extremism. I am thrilled that leaders and philanthropists Aryeh Bourkoff, Senator Norm Coleman, Eric Herschmann, Kenneth B. Mehlman, George Schaeffer, Lenny Sands, Ambassador Mark D. Wallace, and Dr. Herbert Wertheim have all joined the Board of the Fund.” (Board In Formation)

Senator Norm Coleman said, “I am honored to stand in support of ARCHER at House 88 and its mission to confront antisemitism and extremism head-on. Converting the former Auschwitz Commandant’s residence into a global center for education and advocacy sends a resounding message: antisemitism, extremism, and hate will never prevail, and we are committed to building a future defined by tolerance and understanding.”

Businessman Kenneth B. Mehlman said, “Never Again must be more than a slogan. It requires active engagement, education, and vigilance. ARCHER at House 88 will honor Auschwitz’s victims by educating, engaging, and warning future generations about the evils of genocidal hatred.”

The ARCHER initiative is now actively seeking additional support to expand its programs, including:

A fellowship program for leading scholars focused on extremism research

Educational programs for policymakers, educators, and the public

Policy advocacy implementing actionable strategies to combat hate

To learn more about ARCHER at House 88 or to make a donation, visit https://www.counterextremism.com/donate.

About Elliott Broidy

Elliott Broidy is an entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist with a career spanning four decades. As Chairman and CEO of Broidy Capital Holdings, he has invested in over 160 companies across multiple industries. Since 9/11, his investments have focused on companies in the public safety and national security sectors. Through his philanthropic efforts, he has supported numerous organizations dedicated to countering hate and extremism, including The Simon Wiesenthal Center-Museum of Tolerance, The Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL), the George Washington University Program on Extremism, and StandWithUs.

About Dr. Thomas Kaplan

Dr. Thomas Kaplan is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and advocate for global education, cultural preservation, and the fight against extremism. As the former President and Chairman of New York’s 92nd Street Y, a world-renowned Jewish community and cultural center in New York, Dr. Kaplan has long supported initiatives that promote Jewish history and cultural awareness. He is also the founder of the Recanati-Kaplan Intelligence Fellows Program at Harvard’s Belfer Center and co-creator of a similar program at Yale’s Jackson School of Global Affairs, furthering advancements in intelligence and geopolitical strategy. Through his philanthropic work, Dr. Kaplan is committed to fostering education, historical preservation, and impactful global change.

About ARCHER at House 88

ARCHER at House 88 is a global research and education center dedicated to combating extremism, antisemitism, and hate. Established by the Counter Extremism Project (CEP) in collaboration with the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and UNESCO, the center serves as a hub for scholarly research, policy development, and public education.

About the Counter Extremism Project (CEP)

The Counter Extremism Project (CEP) is a nonprofit, non-partisan policy organization formed in 2014 to combat extremism by pressuring financial and material support networks; combating online recruitment and communications; and promoting progressive laws, policies, and, regulations.