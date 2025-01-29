Dermatology Excimer Laser Market Research and Forecasts 2023-2024 & 2024-2034: Growing Trend Toward Specialized Centers Focused on Advanced Dermatological Treatments

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatology Excimer Laser Market by Product, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dermatology excimer laser market size was estimated to be USD 0.649 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The market will grow as a result of rising skin disorder prevalence, technological advancements, growing acceptance and awareness of laser treatments, expanding dermatology clinics and facilities, and strategic collaborations and partnerships.







In April 2024, Candela Corporation announced its collaboration with Dr. Hillary Johnson-Jahangir of Forefront Dermatology Laser and Surgery Center in Coralville, Iowa, to establish a new Candela Center of Excellence. This partnership highlights a growing trend toward specialized centers focused on advanced dermatological treatments, particularly excimer laser therapies.

The initiative underscores the increasing recognition of excimer lasers' effectiveness in treating various skin conditions, thereby driving demand for these technologies. Prioritizing expertise in laser treatments enhances patient access to innovative dermatological solutions and marks a significant development in the growth of the dermatology excimer laser market.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the increased healthcare expenditure, a high prevalence of skin disorders, and the presence of advanced dermatological facilities and technologies in the region. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of dermatological treatments, rising disposable incomes, and expanding access to advanced healthcare facilities in emerging markets.



By product, the trolley-mounted excimer laser segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dermatology excimer laser market in 2023 owing to the increased demand for versatile and portable treatment options that allow for easier maneuverability in clinical settings, enabling dermatologists to efficiently treat a wide range of skin conditions with precision.

For instance, in January 2024, the Bausch + Lomb Corporation announced that the TENEO Excimer Laser Platform for laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) vision correction surgery for myopia and myopic astigmatism has received approval from the FDA. Additionally, the hand-held excimer laser segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising preference for portable and user-friendly devices that enhance treatment accessibility and convenience for both practitioners and patients, as well as their effectiveness in delivering targeted therapy for various skin disorders.



By application, the psoriasis segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dermatology excimer laser market in 2023 owing to the high prevalence of psoriasis and the proven efficacy of excimer lasers in providing targeted treatment that reduces symptoms and improves patient outcomes. For instance, Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG"), announced in January 2024 that it had purchased United Skin Specialists ("USS"). USS is a practice management group led by dermatologists that operates ten offices around the Midwest. With this, SDG officially enters this part of the country.

Additionally, the vitiligo segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of the condition, advancements in treatment options, and the effectiveness of excimer lasers in promoting repigmentation and improving the quality of life for patients.



By end-user, the dermatology clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dermatology excimer laser market in 2023 owing to the growing number of specialized clinics offering advanced laser treatments and the increasing patient preference for professional care in managing skin disorders effectively.

For instance, in January 2023, AdValue Photonics, Inc. producer of cutting-edge fiber lasers for the scientific, medical, LIDAR, and materials processing industries - announced that it had supplied NASA Goddard Space Flight Center with a high-power, single-frequency, 308 nm fiber-based ultraviolet (UV) laser for use in atmospheric measurements.

Additionally, the plastic surgery center segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for cosmetic procedures that utilize excimer lasers, driven by a growing focus on aesthetic enhancements and minimally invasive treatment options among patients.



