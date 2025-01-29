World Textile and Clothing Trade Trends: Decline in 2023, Key Exporters and Importers Revealed

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in World Textile and Clothing Trade, 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report contains the most recent comprehensive statistical data, information and insight into global textile and clothing trade. The report identifies key trends, it includes information on textile and clothing deficits and surpluses, and it analyses the trade activities of the world's leading textile and clothing exporting and importing countries and regions. The report presents a wealth of information and it is essential for anyone involved in buying or sourcing textiles and clothing.

World textile and clothing trade declined to US$872 billion in 2023 - reflecting a slowdown in consumer demand for finished products as a result of sharp increases in living costs. As a result, world textile and clothing trade was only at its third highest level on record.

China was the world's biggest exporter of textiles in 2023, followed by the EU and India. China was also the world's biggest exporter of clothing, followed by the EU and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the EU was the world's biggest importer of textiles, followed by the USA, and it was the world's biggest importer of clothing, followed by the USA, Japan and the UK.

Key Topics Covered:

WORLD TEXTILE AND CLOTHING TRADE

Textiles and clothing

TEXTILE AND CLOTHING TRADE DEFICITS AND SURPLUSES

Deficits

Surpluses

LEADING TEXTILE AND CLOTHING EXPORTERS AND IMPORTERS

Leading textile exporters

Leading textile importers

Leading clothing exporters

Leading clothing importers

STATISTICAL APPENDIX

