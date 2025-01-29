Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market Trends Analysis Report 2025 Featuring More Labs, Himalaya Wellness, Rally Labs, Flyby Ventures, Drinkwel, The IV Doc, Cheers Health, and DOTSHOT

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hangover rehydration supplements market size is expected to reach USD 5.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2025 to 2030

Increasing product visibility at pharmacy stores is a main factor driving demand for hangover rehydration supplements. In addition, growing awareness related to harmful effects of alcoholic drinks among people will boost demand for detox products in the coming years. Increasing consumption of alcoholic drinks in India, China, and Japan is expected to provide growth opportunity for the market from 2019 to 2025.



The solutions segment dominated the market, accounting for more than 71.0% share of the global revenue in 2024 The segment is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period owing to increasing product visibility at pharmacy stores. The tablets/capsules segment held a major share in the market. Higher product visibility, coupled with increasing launch of tablets/capsules in U.S., India, and U.K., is anticipated to drive the segment over the forecast period.



The offline segment held the largest revenue share of the hangover rehydration supplements market in 2024. Increasing availability of hangover rehydration products at various retail channels is driving the sale of these products through offline channels. However, The online segment is expected to experience the fastest market growth during the forecast period. Online channels provide regular drinking consumers with the convenience of stocking up on hangover rehydration supplements.



Asia Pacific dominated the market, accounting for more than 50.0% share of global revenue in 2024. The region is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. China hangover rehydration supplements market held the largest revenue share of the regional industry in 2024. The Europe hangover rehydration supplements market is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The U.K. and Germany are the prominent markets in Europe due to availability of products such as Alka Seltzer, Berocca, and Blowfish, coupled with growing awareness among the consumers.



Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market Report Highlights

Companies Featured

More Labs

Himalaya Wellness

Rally Labs LLC

Flyby Ventures LLC

Drinkwel, LLC

The IV Doc Inc.

Cheers Health, Inc.

DOTSHOT

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market, By Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Solution

5.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Tablet/Capsule

5.3.3. Powder



Chapter 6. Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

6.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.1. Offline

6.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Online



Chapter 7. Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market: Regional Outlook

7.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profiles

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Financial Performance

8.9.3. Product Portfolios

8.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

