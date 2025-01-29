Indspire Celebrates Indigenous Excellence With Announcement of 2025 Indspire Awards Recipients

OHSWEKEN, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indspire is delighted to announce the 2025 Indspire Awards, an annual celebration honouring the outstanding achievements and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis leaders. The Awards ceremony will take place on April 10, 2025, at Canada Place in Vancouver, BC.
The Indspire Awards is an acclamation of Indigenous leaders of all generations who demonstrate outstanding career achievement, promote self-esteem and pride for Indigenous communities, and serve as inspirational role models. 2025 marks the 32nd anniversary of the Awards, a testament to the enduring commitment of Indigenous peoples to pursuing excellence in multiple fields of endeavour.
Indspire is honoured to share that the 2025 Indspire Awards recipients are:
Youth Recipient
Tréchelle Bunn
Birdtail Sioux Dakota Nation, MB
Youth Recipient
Arsaniq Deer
Quaqtaq, QC
Youth Recipient
Madelaine McCracken
Otipemisiwak Métis Government, AB
Arts
Michelle Good
Red Pheasant Cree Nation, SK
Business & Commerce
Colby Delorme
Métis Nation of Alberta, AB
Culture, Heritage & Spirituality
Brian MacDonald
Onion Lake Cree Nation, SK
Education
Edith Loring-Kuhanga
Gitwangak Band, BC
Health
Dr. Shannon McDonald
Manitoba Métis Federation, MB
Public Service
Diane Redsky
Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, ON
Sports
Ivy Richardson
Gusgimukw and Nuxalk Nations, BC
Law & Justice
Bertha Rabesca Zoe
Tłı̨chǫ Nation, NT
Lifetime Achievement
Harvey McCue (Waubageshig)
Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation, ON
“With determination, ingenuity, and compassion, the 2025 Indspire Laureates have created a living legacy that will inspire future generations,” said Dr. Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire. “Their work epitomizes the pursuit of Indigenous excellence which is the hallmark of the Indspire Awards. We honour their achievements and look forward to celebrating them in April together with friends, family, and Indspire’s many partners who make the Awards possible each year.”
Indspire gratefully acknowledges the support of the following sponsors and partners:
Lead Partner: Government of Canada
Guest Experience Sponsor: Woodfibre LNG
Major Sponsors: Shell Canada Limited, Suncor Energy Inc.
Youth Laureate Sponsor: Barry and Laurie Green Family Trust
Dinner Sponsor: Teck Resources Limited
Founding Partner & Official Airline: Air Canada
Entertainment Sponsor: BHP
Participating Sponsors: Cenovus Energy, LNG Canada, The Rossy Foundation
Culinary Sponsor: Imperial
Laureate Reception Sponsor: Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel
Supporting Sponsors: Mycroft Holdings, Rio Tinto
About Indspire
Indspire is a national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2023-24, Indspire provided more than $30.9 million through more than 8,300 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada.
