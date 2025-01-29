January 29, 2025

Announcement no. 02

BioPorto A/S appoints new interim Chairman of the Board

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 29, 2025, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S CVR-no. 17500317 (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), today announced that Board Member Henrik Juuel will be appointed interim Chairman of the Board of Directors in BioPorto A/S as John McDonough steps down and resigns as Chair and member of the Board of Directors at the end of this month.

Henrik Juuel joined the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S in 2024 and has more than 30 years of experience from the Life Science industry. Henrik is EVP & CFO of Bavarian Nordic A/S since 2018.

Henrik Juuel commented; “On behalf of the full board, I want to express our deepest gratitude to John for his outstanding leadership as Chair of the Board of Directors. His invaluable guidance and insights have greatly contributed to the Company’s ongoing development and promising future.”

Until the Annual General Meeting on April 11, 2025, focus will be on assessing the necessary composition of the Board to address the needs of the Company during its initiation of commercialization and indication expansion phase. As announced on December 16, 2024, the Board is seeking a new Chair to be elected at the Company’s Annual General Meeting in April 2025, which can support the Company’s engagement with investors and stakeholders in the local market and contribute to the Company’s growth.

An official list of the Board of Directors’ nominated candidates and their biographies will be included in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting for 2025.

To receive BioPorto’s Company Announcements, Press Releases, Newsletters and other business relevant information, please sign up on https://bioporto.com/investor-contact/.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Peter M. Eriksen, CEO, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Forward-looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance including the Company’s future Guidance for 2025; currency exchange rate fluctuations; anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to implementation of manufacturing and quality systems, commercialization of NGAL tests, and the development of future products and new indications; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company’s ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company’s business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto’s success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto’s periodic financial filings, including its Annual Report for 2023, with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors”.

Attachment