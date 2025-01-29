[Latest] Global Digital Payment in Healthcare Market Size/Share Worth USD 61,521.8 Million by 2033 at a 17.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Digital Payment in Healthcare Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Payment (Direct Payments, Credit/Debit Card Payments, Bank Transfers, Digital Wallets, Indirect Payments, Third-Party Payers, Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)), By Solution (Application Program Interface, Payment Gateway, Payment Processing, Payment Security & Fraud Management, Transaction Risk Management, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Medical Clinics, Pharmacies, Health Insurance Companies, Telemedicine and Remote Health Services, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Digital Payment in Healthcare Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12,582.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14,746.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 61,521.8 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Digital Payment in Healthcare Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Contactless Payments: Many places have seen higher demand for touchless and mobile payments due to health and safety issues. The health scare of COVID-19 called for action among healthcare providers, thus compelling them to implement these technologies into their payment systems.

Government Policies and Regulations: As government policies and rules about digital health and payment are gaining momentum, adopting digital payment solutions in healthcare sectors, including eHR systems and telehealth reimbursements, is gaining speed.

Growing Consumer Expectations for Convenience: The expectations from healthcare services are changing with the growing demand for convenience, including online appointment scheduling and bill payments, thus making healthcare organizations capable of offering more flexible payment options.

Health Insurance Coverage Growth: The growth of health insurance coverage and reimbursement models requires digital payment solutions. Complex claims and payments are now being made digitally, which makes it easier to deal with claims, costs, and patient responsibilities and, thus, improves a better financial management system in healthcare.

Digital Payment in Healthcare Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Mastercard partnered with the Arab African International Bank to drive digital transformation. This collaboration focuses on implementing AAIB’s digital strategy and secure payment solutions.

In 2023, HDFC Bank joined hands with Crunchfish to launch OfflinePay. It’s the pilot for Offline digital payments under the RBI’s Regulatory Sandbox Program. They aimed to try out new payment solutions for customers and merchants.

In 2023, Zelis partnered with Rectangle Health to launch a processing solution for healthcare digital payments. This collaboration aims to streamline payment processes for healthcare providers using Rectangle Health’s software solutions and Zelis’ technology expertise.

Digital Payment in Healthcare Market – Regional Analysis

The Digital Payment in Healthcare Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions. Below is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America includes the U.S. and Canada, advanced countries with very advanced healthcare facilities and higher adoption of electronic technologies compared to other regions. North America’s trend is towards fully integrating digital payment solutions with EHRs and telehealth platforms. There is a focus on the adoption of advanced fraud detection systems and several payment options, like mobile wallets and contactless payments, to enhance the convenience of patients and ease administrative procedures.

Europe: Europe comprises a vast spread of healthcare markets with different adoption levels of digital payments and the regulatory environment. European interest is in deploying digital payment solutions aligned with regulations like GDPR and PSD2. The trend includes secure payment adoption, ensuring data protection against non-representative figures while allowing for cross-border payments with EU member states. Incorporate digital payments into the national health systems and foster innovations such as blockchain to ensure maximum transparency and security.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is about developing economies with varying levels of health systems and digital payment acceptance. In Asia-Pacific, the trend is extending the reach of mobile and digital payment solutions to large populations and emerging markets. Asia-Pacific aims to enhance financial inclusion and access through mobile wallets and digital banking solutions. High growth has also been reported in integrating telemedicine services and health management applications with payment systems for the solution of the unique healthcare needs of the region.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA is an emerging market region with various levels of healthcare infrastructure and adoption of digital payment. The trend in LAMEA is to develop affordable and accessible digital payment solutions that can improve financial inclusion and simplify healthcare transactions. Mobile payments and SMS-based solutions are gaining importance in relatively low banking penetration areas. Besides, digital payments are being integrated with local health initiatives, and healthcare billing and claims processing are being improved in underserved areas.

Digital Payment in Healthcare Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Payment (Direct Payments, Credit/Debit Card Payments, Bank Transfers, Digital Wallets, Indirect Payments, Third-Party Payers, Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)), By Solution (Application Program Interface, Payment Gateway, Payment Processing, Payment Security & Fraud Management, Transaction Risk Management, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Medical Clinics, Pharmacies, Health Insurance Companies, Telemedicine and Remote Health Services, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034





List of the prominent players in the Digital Payment in Healthcare Market:

Square Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Stripe Inc.

Worldpay Inc.

Adyen N.V.

Global Payments Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Visa Inc.

American Express Company

Ingenico Group

First Data Corporation

Clover Network Inc.

HealthPay24 LLC

Nets Group A/S

Others

The Digital Payment in Healthcare Market is segmented as follows:

By Type of Payment

Direct Payments Credit/Debit Card Payments Bank Transfers Digital Wallets

Indirect Payments Third-Party Payers Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)



By Solution

Application Program Interface

Payment Gateway

Payment Processing

Payment Security & Fraud Management

Transaction Risk Management

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Medical Clinics

Pharmacies

Health Insurance Companies

Telemedicine and Remote Health Services

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Digital Payment in Healthcare Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Digital Payment in Healthcare Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Digital Payment in Healthcare Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Digital Payment in Healthcare Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Digital Payment in Healthcare Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Digital Payment in Healthcare Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Digital Payment in Healthcare Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Digital Payment in Healthcare Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Digital Payment in Healthcare Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Digital Payment in Healthcare Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Digital Payment in Healthcare Industry?

