Anti-Static Films Market Analysis Report 2025-2034: A $970 Million Opportunity with Growth Insights by Material Type, Application, End-user and Region

The anti-static films market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $0.64 billion in 2024 to $0.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to stringent ESD protection regulations, growth of the semiconductor industry, expansion of the automotive sector, economic growth.



The anti-static films market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for electronic components, expanding healthcare sector, increased emphasis on safety and quality, e-commerce and logistics growth, research and development in materials science. Major trends in the forecast period include miniaturization, 3D printing, proliferation of internet of things (IoT), anti-static films with integrated sensors, use of nanomaterials in anti-static films.



The ascent of the e-commerce sector is anticipated to be a driving force behind the growth of the anti-static films market in the projected period. The expansion of the electronics industry is poised to significantly drive the growth of the anti-static films market moving forward.



A notable trend in the anti-static films market is the growing emphasis on technological advancements. Prominent players within the anti-static films market are introducing novel products such as the aerospace conductive coating (CM0485115) to enhance their market standing and profitability.



North America was the largest region in the anti-static films market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anti-static films market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the anti-static films market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

1) By Material Type: Polyethylene (PE); Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET); Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC); Other Material Types

2) By Application: Bags And Pouches; Liners; Wraps; Tapes; Clamshells; Other Applications

3) By Industry Vertical: Electronics; Pharmaceutical And Healthcare; Automotive; Other Industrial Verticals



1) By Polyethylene (PE): Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE); High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

2) By Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET): Biaxially oriented PET (BOPET); Thermally stable PET

3) By Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC): Rigid PVC; Flexible PVC

4) By Other Material Types: Polypropylene (PP); Polystyrene (PS); Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)



