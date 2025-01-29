Central Florida Litigator Edmund T. Baxa Jr. Joins Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upchurch Watson White & Max (UWWM) is pleased to announce that Edmund T. "Ed" Baxa Jr. has joined the firm as a mediator, bringing with him extensive experience in complex commercial litigation and construction disputes.

“We are delighted that Ed Baxa has decided to join the firm as a neutral, focusing his practice primarily on construction-related matters,” said John Upchurch, CEO of the firm. “His broad experience involving all aspects of sophisticated engineering, architecture, manufacturing and related insurance issues will greatly benefit our clients, and we extend him a warm welcome.”

Mr. Baxa has a distinguished career representing a diverse clientele, including owners, general contractors, design professionals, subcontractors, and suppliers. His expertise encompasses contract drafting and negotiation, bid protests, workouts, claims litigation, and arbitration proceedings. Notably, he has significant experience negotiating AIA form contracts and engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for manufacturing facilities.

Throughout his career, Mr. Baxa has advised clients and litigated cases involving a wide array of construction projects, such as resort hotels, hospitals, senior living facilities, sports stadiums, public works projects, shopping centers, residential developments, and high-end homes. Beyond the construction industry, he has represented clients in matters involving real estate disputes, covenants not to compete, trade secrets, ERISA, family-owned businesses, agri-business, executive compensation, and corporate/partnership dissolutions.

His academic credentials include a Juris Doctor (J.D.) and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the University of Virginia, as well as a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) with high distinction from the same institution, where he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Civil Mediator and is admitted to practice in Virginia, Florida, and the U.S. District Courts for the Western District of Virginia and the Middle District of Florida.

His numerous professional accolades include an AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale-Hubbell®, listings in Chambers USA: America’s Leading Business Lawyers, and recognition in The Best Lawyers in America© for Litigation – Construction and Construction Law from 2006 to 2024. In 2019, he was elected to Florida Trend’s Legal Elite Hall of Fame. Mr. Baxa has also been honored with The Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Award and the Bruce E. Holmes Distinguished Service Award from the Associated General Contractors of Central Florida.

For scheduling or more information, please contact Mr. Baxa’s case manager, Danielle Leigh, at dleigh@uww-adr.com or (800) 863-1462.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group:

Upchurch Watson White & Max is a nationally recognized mediation firm with access to offices nationwide. UWWM leads in alternative dispute resolution, mediating and arbitrating disputes in complex commercial, personal injury, construction and many other areas. Known for their skilled team and innovative techniques, UWWM mediators have helped countless clients achieve resolution outside of court, saving time, money and stress. On the Web: uww-adr.com

