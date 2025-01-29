Next-Generation Wi-Fi: How 60 GHz, Optical Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi 6 Are Shaping the Future of Connectivity

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extended Wi-Fi Family - From RF to Optical Technologies and Economics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses recent or planned enhancements to one of the most established and powerful wireless technology - Wi-Fi. Originated in the 20s century, this WLAN family belongs to a very small group of communications technologies that do not getting obsolete over time. The family continues to grow adding new members that bring WLAN to the forefront of today innovations in communications with multiple applications and pushing up the limits in performance. Wi-Fi will support and strengthen 5G networks making them more flexible and efficient.

The report goal is to analyze recently introduced or still in the development advanced Wi-Fi technologies, their applications and marketplace. It also surveys related industries.

In particular, it addresses such developments as:

60 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ad/ay. This is the Wi-Fi industry response on the users' new requirements to support gigabits per second transmission rates over shorter ranges for such applications as a home/office distribution of HDVD and similar bandwidth-hunger applications. The report addresses specifics of 60 GHz channels and details WiGig/802.11ad technology. It also introduces the NG 60 GHz 802.11ay standard.

White Spaces Wi-Fi (White Wi-Fi - 802.11af). This technology allows utilizing the property of sub-gigahertz transmission together with Wi-Fi advances. It utilizes unused windows of the TV spectrum and will work with Cognitive Radios.

Sub - 6 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5). This development allows gigabits per second speed and enhancing IEEE 802.11n technology in the wide spectrum of characteristics.

Sub - 1 GHz Wi-Fi (excluding White Spaces) - 802.11ah.

802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), which stretches Wi-Fi characteristics beyond imaginable just a few years ago.

Wi-Fi 6E - 802.11ax in the 6 GHz band.

WAVE 802.11p - Dedicated Short Reach Communications 5.9 GHz- contribution of Wi-Fi in the development of the connected car.

IEEE 802.11bd - Evolution of 802.11p.

IEEE 802.11bf - Wi-Fi Sensing.

IEEE 802.11bb - Optical Wi-Fi

The report details technical and marketing specifics of these types of WLAN technologies as well as surveys their industries and shows that Wi-Fi 6 is ready to meet a set of 5G requirements; with incoming Wi-Fi 7/8 bringing even wider spectrum of advanced characteristics.

The report was developed for technical and managerial personnel working on the Wi-Fi-related projects to give them better understanding the specifics of this family technologies and markets. The report also includes the survey of Wi-Fi technologies related patents for 2018-2024.

Company Coverage Includes:

Broadcom

Buffalo

D-Link

Huawei

Linksys

Marvell

MediaTek

Netgear

Qorvo

On Semiconductor

Redpine Signals

Aruba (a HP Enterprise Company)

Asus

Broadcom

Extreme Networks

Huawei

Intel

Marvell

Qualcomm

Blu Wireless

Intel

Lattice

Peraso

Qualcomm

Tensorcom

TP-Link

Blu Wireless

Cambium Networks

IgniteNet

Qualcomm

Gateworks

Morse Micro

Newracom

Palma Seia

Orca

Silex

Autotalks

Commsignia

Cohda Wireless

Kapsch

NXP

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 IEEE 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5)

2.1 General - Improving 802.11n Characteristics

2.2 Approval

2.3 Major Features

2.4 Benefits

2.5 Usage Models

2.6 PHY

2.7 MAC Improvements

2.8 Waves

2.9 MIMO and 802.11ac Standard

2.10 Industry

Broadcom

Buffalo

D-Link

Huawei

Linksys

Marvell

MediaTek

Netgear

Qorvo

On Semiconductor

Redpine Signals

2.11 Market



3 Wi-Fi 6/6E/7/

3.1 Wi-Fi

3.2 Marketing Considerations

3.3 Industry

Aruba (a HP Enterprise Company)

Asus

Broadcom

Extreme Networks

Huawei

Intel

Marvell

Qualcomm

3.4 Wi-Fi in 6 GHz Band - Wi-Fi 6E

3.5 803.11be (Wi-Fi 7)

3.5.1 Background

3.5.2 Scope

3.5.3 Schedule

3.5.4 Candidate Features

3.5.5 Initial Products

3.5.6 Benefits



4 11bn (Wi-Fi 8)



5 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.1 Extending Wi-Fi Bands

5.2 General

5.3 60 GHz Band Spectrum Specifics

5.3.1 Frequencies Allocation

5.3.2 Oxygen Absorption

5.4 Summary

5.5 60 GHz WLAN

5.5.1 Benefits and Issues

5.5.2 WiGig Alliance

5.5.2.1 Specification: 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.5.2.2 WiGig Protocol Adaption Layer Specifications

5.5.2.3 The WiGig Bus Extension and WiGig Serial Extension Specification

5.5.2.4 The WiGig Display Extension Specification

5.5.2.5 Union

5.5.3 IEEE 802.11ad - 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.5.3.1 Status

5.5.3.2 Coexistence

5.5.3.3 Scope

5.5.3.4 Channelization

5.5.3.5 PHY

5.5.3.6 MAC

5.5.3.7 Specifics

5.5.3.8 Use Cases

5.5.3.9 Comments

5.5.3.10 Industry

Blu Wireless

Intel

Lattice

Peraso

Qualcomm

Tensorcom

TP-Link

5.5.4 802.11ay - Next Generation 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.5.4.1 Purpose and Schedule

5.5.4.2 Scope

5.5.4.3 Channel Bonding and Aggregation

5.5.4.4 IEEE 802.11ay Physical Layer

5.5.4.5 Industry

Blu Wireless

Cambium Networks

IgniteNet

Qualcomm

5.6 60GHz Wi-Fi Market Considerations

5.6.1 Market Drivers

5.6.2 Usage Models

5.6.3 Market Estimate



6 White-Fi

6.1 White Spaces

6.1.1 General

6.1.2 Digital Revolution

6.1.3 Factors

6.1.4 FCC Activity

6.1.4.1 Super Wi-Fi Hot Spots

6.1.4.2 Role of Database

6.1.4.3 Specifics

6.1.4.3.1 TV Spectrum Utilization

6.1.4.4 TVBD - Details

6.1.4.5 First Network

6.1.4.6 Use Cases

6.1.4.7 Latest FCC Decisions

6.2 Industry Activity - Dynamic Spectrum Alliance

6.3 IEEE Contributions

6.3.1 IEEE 802.11af

6.3.1.1 General: Expectations - White-Fi

6.3.1.2 Differences

6.3.1.3 Benefits

6.3.1.4 Specifics

6.3.1.4.1 Methods

6.3.1.4.2 Main Principles

6.3.1.4.3 PHY

6.3.1.5 Architecture

6.3.1.6 Market Considerations

6.3.1.7 White Space Alliance



7 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)

7.1 General

7.2 Goal and Schedule

7.3 Attributes

7.4 Use Cases

7.5 PHY Layer

7.5.1 Bandwidth

7.5.2 Channelization

7.5.3 Transmission Modes and MIMO

7.6 MAC Layer

7.7 Summary

7.8 Vendors

Gateworks

Morse Micro

Newracom

Palma Seia

Orca

Silex

8 IEEE 802.11p - IEEE 802.11bd

8.1 General

8.2 Objectives and Status

8.3 IEEE 802.11p - Major Features

8.4 ETSI ITS-G5 - Major Features

8.5 ASTM Contributions

8.6 Industry

Autotalks

Commsignia

Cohda Wireless

Kapsch

NXP

Qorvo

8.7 IEEE 802.11bd

8.7.1 Requirements - Advanced Vehicles Applications

8.7.2 802.11p Evolution



9 Wi-Fi Direct

9.1 Overview

9.2 Major Properties



10 Wi-Fi Aware



11 802.11az

11.1 General

11.2 Details

11.3 Benefits



12 Optical Wi-Fi

12.1 Electromagnetic Spectrum

12.2 OWC Types

12.3 OWC Use Cases

12.4 802.11bb

12.4.1 General

12.4.2 Scope

12.4.3 Differences

12.4.4 PHY and MAC Summary



13 IEEE P802.11bf

13.1 General

13.1.1 Wi-Fi Sensing

13.2 Scope

13.3 Industry



14 IEEE 802.11aq



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7nnaf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.