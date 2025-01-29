EDB Bridges Open Source Innovation and Enterprise-Grade Impact with CloudNativePG’s CNCF Milestone

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnterpriseDB (“EDB”), the leading Postgres data and AI company, announced that its open source Kubernetes operator for PostgreSQL®, CloudNativePG (CNPG) has been accepted into the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Sandbox. This milestone underscores the critical role Kubernetes plays in modern enterprise strategies, as well as EDB’s commitment to bridging community innovation with enterprise-grade solutions .

Empowering Sovereign Data and AI with Postgres and Kubernetes

As enterprises face increasing modernization demands and navigate new AI realities, DevOps and containerized environments have become essential for developing, deploying and iterating data-driven applications from core to edge. Postgres, the world’s most popular database technology, is at the heart of this transformation.

"This milestone is a testament to the transformative power of Kubernetes in revolutionizing enterprise data management in the AI era. It reflects not only the extraordinary potential of open source technology, but also EDB’s unwavering commitment to the community and enterprise-grade innovation built on open standards,” said Stefanie Chiras, Senior Vice President, Partner Ecosystem Success, Red Hat. “Solutions like EDB Postgres AI , running on Red Hat OpenShift AI, can empower organizations to more easily deploy scalable, high-performing databases while supporting and accelerating AI-ready applications.”

Open Source Ecosystem Support & Customer Focus

As a leading contributor to PostgreSQL and the creator of the most popular Kubernetes operator for PostgreSQL, EDB continues to set the standard for open source and enterprise innovation. The acceptance of CloudNativePG into the CNCF Sandbox solidifies EDB’s leadership in the Kubernetes ecosystem and its commitment to enabling a sovereign, AI-powered data future.

“The Data on Kubernetes (DoK) Community's latest report shows that as organizations embrace streaming, AI and other advanced workloads, they are increasingly standardizing on Kubernetes as their platform of choice for both stateless and stateful workloads,” said Melissa Logan, Director, Data on Kubernetes Community and Founder, Constantia.io. “The Data on Kubernetes ecosystem has matured significantly in the past three years and CloudNativePG's rapid rise is the latest sign of DoK's acceleration. We congratulate the CloudNativePG community for their recent acceptance into the CNCF sandbox and wish them continued success.”

EDB customers have also praised EDB and CloudNativePG for its transformative impact:

"It delivers high efficiency while sticking to DevOps main principles of collaboration, automation and continuous improvement. It also provides seamless integration with Kubernetes making it stand out because of the advanced cluster Kubernetes resource feature,” according to EDB customer ( G2 ).

). "I like that I can integrate it directly with the Kubernetes API server for HA architecture without the need for an outside tool. I can also deploy replicas of PostgreSQL over multiple Kubernetes clusters to enable either public or multi-cloud architecture. [CloudNativePG] is very extensible I have been able to scale it either up or down depending on the need at the time. I also love that it is so powerful; it is what attracted me to it,” says EDB customer ( G2 ).

“We are fully committed to realizing the full potential of Postgres to deliver in this new world of opportunity. A number of years ago, we also recognized just how critical Kubernetes would be for the transformation we are now seeing with sovereign data and AI, so we set out to do something that had not been solved: bring Postgres to Kubernetes,” said Jozef de Vries, Chief Product Engineering Officer, EDB. “Today, CNPG is the foundation of EDB Postgres AI and our hybrid cloud database platform strategy, the default data layer across our partners’ most prominent products, and in-demand from customers across all regions—proving that Kubernetes-powered innovation now fuels enterprises’ most complex, scalable and sovereign workloads."

CloudNativePG, now most the popular PostgreSQL operator for Kubernetes on GitHub (5,000 stars and counting), surpasses early providers like Zalando and CrunchyData, proving EDB's unmatched leadership in this space.

About EDB

EDB provides a data and AI platform that enables organizations to harness the full power of Postgres for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads across any cloud, anywhere. EDB empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently for a data and AI led world. Serving more than 1,500 customers globally and as the leading contributor to the vibrant and fast-growing PostgreSQL community, EDB supports major government organizations, financial services, media and information technology companies. EDB’s data-driven solutions enable customers to modernize legacy systems and break data silos while leveraging enterprise-grade open source technologies. EDB delivers the confidence of up to 99.999% high availability with mission critical capabilities built in such as security, compliance controls, and observability. For more information, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.