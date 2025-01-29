PracticeSuite announces the launch of Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities into its cloud platform.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeSuite, Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive cloud-based medical software solutions for medical practices and other ambulatory care providers, is pleased to announce the launch of Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities into its cloud platform. This initiative underscores PracticeSuite's commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery through foresight, research, and innovation.

Recognizing the transformative potential of AI in healthcare, PracticeSuite aims to streamline end- to-end work flow. AI can create value right at the outset, through the patient journey, until the last dime is collected. Embedding AI at right point in the workflow will boost productivity, reduce repetitive tasks, and provide a seamless state-of-the-art modern experience for both patients and healthcare providers, helping to set a new standard for efficiency and efficacy in the healthcare industry. With rising costs and reduced reimbursements, AI has the ability to enhance a practice’s ability to process claims, get paid faster, and reduce the burden on the front desk and clinical functions.

“To me, AI is not about inventing a technology to replace frontline workers. That is not progress. At PracticeSuite, we embrace AI innovation responsibly for the right reasons, at the right place to deliver higher value in our platform for our customers,” says V.K. Vinod Nair, founder and CEO of PracticeSuite. “With rising complexity in reimbursements and payers stacking up AI engines to process and deny claims, this makes the traditional billing model a losing proposition without AI in the hands of billers to counter payer AI. Therefore, our objective at PracticeSuite is to enable our customers to elevate billers’ expertise plus judgment with AI to stack up against payers adjudication AI engines.”

About PracticeSuite

Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley, PracticeSuite is a privately held HIT company that focuses on research, foresight and innovation. At PracticeSuite, it is all about constant improvements to deliver value for its customers. It offers a comprehensive medical office platform that has expanded to serve over 92,000 medical professionals, processing over $10 billion in claims annually. The company's comprehensive suite provides digital store front, new patient acquisition, practice marketing, virtual check-in, eregistration, escheduling, eforms, a robust billing software, a certified EHR and many other capabilities to automate end-to-end practice workflow. It has a track record of serving customers for over 20 years across new practices, individual physician offices, and medium and large sized practices. PracticeSuite is an enterprise-class system built using fortune 500 technology− Oracle, Java and Linux and is architected similar to Oracle Financial ERP for high performance.

For more information about PracticeSuite's AI-powered healthcare solutions, please visit https://www.practicesuite.com/ai-powered-healthcare-solutions.

