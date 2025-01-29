Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $17.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.35.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $3.7 million and $17.7 million, respectively, compared to $5.6 million and $16.6 million for the same periods of 2023. Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2023 were impacted by an increase in net interest income of $1.6 million and $3.9 million, respectively, as the cost of funds stabilized. The three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 have been impacted by after-tax merger related expenses of $581,000 resulting from the announced acquisition of the company by Northwest Bancshares, Inc. The disposal of assets related to two former branch properties resulted in a one time after-tax loss of $261,000 for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2024.

  • The allowance for credit losses was impacted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 by a provision for credit losses of $420,000 and $121,000, respectively, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $1.7 million and $1.5 million for the 2023 periods. The recognition of a negative provision for credit losses for the 2023 periods was due primarily to a recovery on a commercial loan which positively affected the historical loss rates, and the payoff of a nonperforming commercial loan.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $0.50 and $0.49, respectively, while the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 basic and diluted was $2.35. This compares to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.77 and $2.34, respectively, for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.67% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.02% for the corresponding period of 2023. Return on average assets was 0.80% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.79% for the corresponding period of 2023.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 7.28% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 12.60% for the corresponding period of 2023. Return on average equity was 9.14% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 9.84% for the corresponding period of 2023.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-GAAP measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.4 million and $18.4 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $5.6 million and $16.7 million for the same periods of 2023. Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were basic $0.58 and diluted $0.57 while basic and diluted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $2.44. Basic and diluted core earnings per share for the three and twelve month periods of 2023 were $0.77 and $2.36, respectively. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.78% and 8.48%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.02% and 12.63% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.83% and 9.46%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.79% and 9.93% for the corresponding period of 2023. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, core earnings per share and tangible book value per share to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was 2.98% and 2.83% respectively, compared to 2.73% and 2.80% for the corresponding periods of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in the rate collected on interest-earning assets of 34 basis points ("bps"), while the decrease in the net interest margin for the twelve month period was driven by a 74 bps increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The overall increase in interest rates over the periods resulted in increases to both the yield on the earnings asset portfolio and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Driving the increase in the yield and interest income on the earning assets portfolio was the repricing of legacy assets coupled with portfolio growth. The average loan portfolio balance increased $47.4 million and $106.9 million, respectively, for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 as the average yield on the portfolio increased 31 bps and 61 bps, resulting in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $2.0 million and $16.5 million, for the periods. The three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 were impacted by an increase of 57 bps and 66 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates, which resulted in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $285,000 and $1.5 million, respectively. Short-term borrowings decreased leading to a decrease of $1.8 million and $3.9 million, respectively, in expense for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 37 bps and 96 bps, respectively, or $2.1 million and $13.8 million in expense, for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 compared to the corresponding periods of 2023 due to the rate environment, an increase in competition for deposits, and a migration of deposit balances from core deposits to higher rate time deposits. The rates paid on time deposits significantly contributed to the increase in funding costs as rates paid for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 increased 29 bps and 87 bps, respectively, or $1.7 million and $9.9 million in expense, as deposit gathering campaigns continued to focus on time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months. In addition, brokered deposits have been utilized to assist with funding the loan portfolio growth and contributed to the increase in time deposit funding costs, while lowering the reliance on higher cost short-term borrowings.

Assets

Total assets increased to $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $27.5 million compared to December 31, 2023.  Net loans increased $36.9 million to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023, as continued emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth and indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio decreased $10.7 million from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 0.47% at December 31, 2024 from 0.17% at December 31, 2023, as non-performing loans increased to $8.9 million at December 31, 2024 from $3.1 million at December 31, 2023. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as individually evaluated loans that have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for credit losses. Net loan charge offs of $228,000 and $540,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, impacted the allowance for credit losses, which was 0.63% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.62% at December 31, 2023. Exposure to non-owner occupied office space is minimal at $14.1 million at December 31, 2024 with none of these loans being delinquent.

Deposits

Deposits increased $116.6 million to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $14.2 million to $456.9 million at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.  Core deposits declined $17.8 million as deposits migrated from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates and competition for deposits increased. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking by our customers. Core deposits have remained stable at $1.2 billion over the past five quarters. Interest-bearing deposits increased $130.8 million from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024 due to growth in the time deposit portfolio of $80.8 million as customers sought a higher rate of interest. Brokered deposit balances increased $53.6 million to $178.3 million at December 31, 2024 as this funding source was utilized to supplement funding loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months commenced during the latter part of 2022 and has continued throughout 2023 and 2024 with current efforts centered on five months.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $13.7 million to $205.2 million at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.  During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 there were no shares issued under the previously disclosed registered at-the-market offering. A total 31,066 shares for net proceeds of $632,000 were issued as part of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.3 million at December 31, 2024 decreased from a loss of $9.2 million at December 31, 2023 as a result of a decrease in net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $4.6 million at December 31, 2024 from a net unrealized loss of $6.4 million at December 31, 2023, coupled with a decrease in loss of $2.0 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $27.16 at December 31, 2024 compared to $25.51 at December 31, 2023, and an equity to asset ratio of 9.19% at December 31, 2024 and 8.69% at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $24.97 at December 31, 2024 compared to $23.29 at December 31, 2023. Dividends declared for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $0.32 and $1.28 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies; or (vii) any potential adverse events or developments resulting from the merger agreement, dated December 16, 2024, between Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. and Northwest Bancshares, Inc., including, without limitation, any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement or the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or to successfully integrate the business and operations of Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank with those of Northwest Savings Bank after closing.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
 
  December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)  2024   2023  % Change
ASSETS:        
Noninterest-bearing cash         $        19,989  $        28,969          (31.00)%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions                  8,983           8,493          5.77 %
Total cash and cash equivalents                  28,972           37,462          (22.66)%
         
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value                  184,542           190,945          (3.35)%
Investment equity securities, at fair value                  1,111           1,122          (0.98)%
Restricted investment in bank stock                  20,032           24,323          (17.64)%
Loans held for sale                  3,266           3,993          (18.21)%
Loans                  1,877,078           1,839,764          2.03 %
Allowance for credit losses                  (11,848)          (11,446)         3.51 %
Loans, net                  1,865,230           1,828,318          2.02 %
Premises and equipment, net                  27,789           30,250          (8.14)%
Accrued interest receivable                  11,114           11,044          0.63 %
Bank-owned life insurance                  45,681           33,867          34.88 %
Investment in limited partnerships                  6,691           7,815          (14.38)%
Goodwill                  16,450           16,450          — %
Intangibles                  107           210          (49.05)%
Operating lease right of use asset           2,811           2,512          11.90 %
Deferred tax asset                  3,493           4,655          (24.96)%
Other assets                  15,049           11,843          27.07 %
TOTAL ASSETS         $        2,232,338  $        2,204,809          1.25 %
         
LIABILITIES:        
Interest-bearing deposits         $        1,249,145  $        1,118,320          11.70 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits                  456,936           471,173          (3.02)%
Total deposits                  1,706,081           1,589,493          7.33 %
        %
Short-term borrowings                  42,200           145,926          (71.08)%
Long-term borrowings                  254,588           252,598          0.79 %
Accrued interest payable                  4,664           3,814          22.29 %
Operating lease liability                  2,889           2,570          12.41 %
Other liabilities                  16,685           18,852          (11.49)%
TOTAL LIABILITIES                  2,027,107           2,013,253          0.69 %
         
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:        
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued                  —           —  n/a
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 8,066,968 and 8,019,219 shares issued; 7,556,743 and 7,508,994 shares outstanding                  44,815           44,550          0.59 %
Additional paid-in capital                  63,193           61,733          2.37 %
Retained earnings                  115,331           107,238          7.55 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:        
Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities                  (4,567)          (6,396)         28.60 %
Defined benefit plan                  (726)          (2,754)         73.64 %
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 shares                  (12,815)          (12,815)         — %
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  205,231           191,556          7.14 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         $        2,232,338  $        2,204,809          1.25 %


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)  2024   2023  % Change
  2024   2023  % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:                
Loans including fees         $        25,759  $        23,720          8.60 % $        99,780  $        83,291          19.80 %
Investment securities:                
Taxable                  1,826           1,476          23.71 %          7,039           5,346          31.67 %
Tax-exempt                  59           107          (44.86)%          292           517          (43.52)%
Dividend and other interest income                  607           614          (1.14)%          2,587           2,441          5.98 %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                  28,251           25,917          9.01 %          109,698           91,595          19.76 %
                 
INTEREST EXPENSE:                
Deposits                  9,523           7,445          27.91 %          35,962           22,131          62.50 %
Short-term borrowings                  479           2,317          (79.33)%          4,503           8,401          (46.40)%
Long-term borrowings                  2,686           2,207          21.70 %          10,353           6,099          69.75 %
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE                  12,688           11,969          6.01 %          50,818           36,631          38.73 %
                 
NET INTEREST INCOME                  15,563           13,948          11.58 %          58,880           54,964          7.12 %
                 
PROVISION (RECOVERY) FOR CREDIT LOSSES                   420           (1,742)         124.11 %          121           (1,479)         108.18 %
                 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY) OF CREDIT LOSSES                  15,143           15,690          (3.49)%          58,759           56,443          4.10 %
                 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                
Service charges                  516           533          (3.19)%          2,067           2,090          (1.10)%
Net debt securities losses, available for sale                  (9)          (68)         86.76 %          (49)          (193)         74.61 %
Net equity securities (losses) gains                  (35)          50          (170.00)%          (11)          15          (173.33)%
Bank-owned life insurance                  303           171          77.19 %          1,159           1,063          9.03 %
Gain on sale of loans                  463           314          47.45 %.         1,484           1,046          41.87 %
Insurance commissions                  128           113          13.27 %          553           529          4.54 %
Brokerage commissions                  163           127          28.35 %          684           575          18.96 %
Loan broker income                  543           264          105.68 %          1,384           992          39.52 %
Debit card income                  385           333          15.62 %          1,437           1,328          8.21 %
Other                  253           384          (34.11)%          910           930          (2.15)%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME                  2,710           2,221          22.02 %          9,618           8,375          14.84 %
                 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                
Salaries and employee benefits                  7,032           6,284          11.90 %          26,256           25,062          4.76 %
Occupancy                  758           746          1.61 %          3,152           3,168          (0.51)%
Furniture and equipment                  1,233           889          38.70 %          3,669           3,392          8.17 %
Software amortization                  339           250          35.60 %          996           843          18.15 %
Pennsylvania shares tax                  351           275          27.64 %          1,373           1,082          26.89 %
Professional fees                  523           640          (18.28)%          2,177           2,953          (26.28)%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance                  385           456          (15.57)%          1,564           1,578          (0.89)%
Marketing                  74           90          (17.78)%          283           684          (58.63)%
Intangible amortization                  25           25          — %          102           117          (12.82)%
Merger expense                  735           —  n/a          735           —  n/a
Other                  1,525           1,342          13.64 %          6,177           5,617          9.97 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                  12,980           10,997          18.03 %          46,484           44,496          4.47 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION                  4,873           6,914          (29.52)%          21,893           20,322          7.73 %
INCOME TAX PROVISION                  1,132           1,359          (16.70)%          4,154           3,714          11.85 %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $        3,741  $        5,555          (32.66)% $        17,739  $        16,608          6.81 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC          $        0.50  $        0.77          (35.06)% $        2.35  $        2.34          0.43 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED         $        0.49  $        0.77          (36.36)% $        2.35  $        2.34          0.43 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC                  7,555,168           7,255,222          4.13 %          7,535,397           7,112,450          5.95 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED                  7,693,185           7,255,222          6.04 %          7,543,111           7,112,450          6.06 %


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
(Dollars in Thousands) Average 
Balance (1)		 Interest Average 
Rate		 Average 
Balance (1)		 Interest Average 
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans (3)         $        69,967  $        453          2.58 % $        68,234  $        478          2.78 %
All other loans                  1,806,212           25,401          5.59 %          1,760,509           23,342          5.26 %
Total loans (2)                  1,876,179           25,854          5.48 %          1,828,743           23,820          5.17 %
             
Taxable securities                  199,868           2,277          4.63 %          193,744           1,932          4.04 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)                  11,317           75          2.70 %          18,041           135          3.03 %
Total securities                  211,185           2,352          4.53 %          211,785           2,067          3.96 %
             
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions                  13,136           156          4.72 %          11,795           158          5.31 %
             
Total interest-earning assets                  2,100,500           28,362          5.38 %          2,052,323           26,045          5.04 %
             
Other assets                  137,840               130,421     
             
TOTAL ASSETS         $        2,238,340      $        2,182,744     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Savings         $        209,300           266          0.51 % $        222,740           229          0.41 %
Super Now deposits                  220,792           1,070          1.93 %          227,113           1,129          1.97 %
Money market deposits                  323,181           2,656          3.27 %          293,542           2,217          3.00 %
Time deposits                  504,683           5,531          4.36 %          377,516           3,870          4.07 %
Total interest-bearing deposits                  1,257,956           9,523          3.01 %          1,120,911           7,445          2.64 %
             
Short-term borrowings                  38,495           479          4.96 %          163,088           2,317          5.63 %
Long-term borrowings                  256,521           2,686          4.17 %          235,998           2,207          3.71 %
Total borrowings                  295,016           3,165          4.27 %          399,086           4,524          4.50 %
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities                  1,552,972           12,688          3.25 %          1,519,997           11,969          3.12 %
             
Demand deposits                  454,612               457,546     
Other liabilities                  25,218               28,786     
Shareholders’ equity                  205,538               176,415     
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         $        2,238,340      $        2,182,744     
Interest rate spread (3)                     2.13 %             1.92 %
Net interest income/margin (3)           $        15,674          2.98 %   $        14,076          2.73 %


1.Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2.Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3.Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%.
  


  Three Months Ended December 31,
   2024   2023 
Total interest income         $        28,251  $        25,917 
Total interest expense                  12,688           11,969 
Net interest income (GAAP)                  15,563           13,948 
Tax equivalent adjustment                  111           128 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)         $        15,674  $        14,076 


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
(Dollars in Thousands) Average 
Balance (1)		 Interest Average 
Rate		 Average 
Balance (1)		 Interest Average 
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans (3)         $        69,448  $        1,943          2.80 % $        66,863  $        1,849          2.77 %
All other loans                  1,796,096           98,245          5.47 %          1,691,742           81,830          4.84 %
Total loans (2)                  1,865,544           100,188          5.37 %          1,758,605           83,679          4.76 %
             
Taxable securities                  202,934           9,072          4.47 %          189,804           7,263          3.83 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)                  13,045           370          2.84 %          23,872           654          2.74 %
Total securities                  215,979           9,442          4.37 %          213,676           7,917          3.71 %
             
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions                  11,074           554          5.00 %          10,916           524          4.80 %
             
Total interest-earning assets                  2,092,597           110,184          5.27 %          1,983,197           92,120          4.65 %
             
Other assets                  132,720               131,704     
             
TOTAL ASSETS         $        2,225,317      $        2,114,901     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Savings         $        215,107           1,077          0.50 % $        231,000           685          0.30 %
Super Now deposits                  218,932           4,373          2.00 %          276,868           4,155          1.50 %
Money market deposits                  311,836           10,390          3.33 %          292,755           7,024          2.40 %
Time deposits                  460,869           20,122          4.37 %          293,252           10,267          3.50 %
Total interest-bearing deposits                  1,206,744           35,962          2.98 %          1,093,875           22,131          2.02 %
             
Short-term borrowings                  82,046           4,503          5.49 %          157,140           8,401          5.36 %
Long-term borrowings                  256,850           10,353          4.03 %          186,094           6,099          3.28 %
Total borrowings                  338,896           14,856          4.40 %          343,234           14,500          4.23 %
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities                  1,545,640           50,818          3.29 %          1,437,109           36,631          2.55 %
             
Demand deposits                  454,878               477,828     
Other liabilities                  30,680               31,243     
Shareholders’ equity                  194,119               168,721     
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         $        2,225,317      $        2,114,901     
Interest rate spread (3)                     1.98 %             2.10 %
Net interest income/margin (3)           $        59,366          2.83 %   $        55,489          2.80 %


1.Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2.Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3.Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%.
  


  Twelve months ended December 31,
   2024   2023 
Total interest income         $        109,698  $        91,595 
Total interest expense                  50,818           36,631 
Net interest income (GAAP)                  58,880           54,964 
Tax equivalent adjustment                  486           525 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)         $        59,366  $        55,489 


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended
  12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
Operating Data          
Net income         $        3,741   $        4,801   $        5,390   $        3,808   $        5,555  
Net interest income                  15,563            15,056            14,515            13,746            13,948  
Provision (recovery) for credit losses                  420            740            (1,177)           138            (1,742) 
Net security (losses) gains                  (44)           36            (19)           (33)           (18) 
Non-interest income, excluding net security (losses) gains                  2,754            2,385            2,044            2,495            2,239  
Non-interest expense                  12,980            10,884            10,996            11,623            10,997  
           
Performance Statistics          
Net interest margin                  2.98 %          2.88 %          2.83 %          2.69 %          2.73 %
Annualized cost of total deposits                  2.22 %          2.27 %          2.14 %          2.01 %          1.89 %
Annualized non-interest income to average assets                  0.48 %          0.43 %          0.37 %          0.45 %          0.41 %
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets                  2.32 %          1.95 %          1.98 %          2.10 %          2.02 %
Annualized return on average assets                  0.67 %          0.86 %          0.97 %          0.69 %          1.02 %
Annualized return on average equity                  7.28 %          9.60 %          11.12 %          8.03 %          12.60 %
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans  0.05 %  0.07 %  (0.09)%  0.08 %  (0.05)%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)                   228            328            (396)           380            (209) 
Efficiency ratio                  70.73 %          62.26 %          66.25 %          71.41 %          67.78 %
           
Per Share Data          
Basic earnings per share         $        0.50   $        0.64   $        0.72   $        0.51   $        0.77  
Diluted earnings per share                  0.49            0.64            0.72            0.51            0.77  
Dividend declared per share                  0.32            0.32            0.32            0.32            0.32  
Book value                  27.16            26.96            26.13            25.72            25.51  
Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)                  24.97            24.77            23.93            23.50            23.29  
Common stock price:          
High                  34.06            23.98            21.08            22.64            23.64  
Low                  23.74            19.29            17.17            18.44            20.05  
Close                  30.39            23.79            20.55            19.41            22.51  
Weighted average common shares:          
Basic                  7,555            7,544            7,529            7,513            7,255  
Fully Diluted                  7,693            7,544            7,529            7,513            7,255  
End-of-period common shares:          
Issued                  8,067            8,065            8,052            8,036            8,019  
Treasury                  (510)           (510)           (510)           (510)           (510) 


(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Quarter Ended
  12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
Financial Condition Data:          
General          
Total assets         $        2,232,338   $        2,259,250   $        2,234,617   $        2,210,116   $        2,204,809  
Loans, net                  1,865,230            1,863,586            1,855,054            1,843,805            1,828,318  
Goodwill                  16,450            16,450            16,450            16,450            16,450  
Intangibles                  107            133            158            184            210  
Total deposits                  1,706,081            1,700,321            1,648,093            1,618,562            1,589,493  
Noninterest-bearing                  456,936            452,922            461,092            471,451            471,173  
Savings                  208,340            211,560            218,354            220,932            219,287  
NOW                  212,687            218,279            209,906            208,073            214,888  
Money Market                  308,977            321,614            320,101            299,916            299,353  
Time Deposits                  340,844            328,294            310,187            292,372            260,067  
Brokered Deposits                  178,297            167,652            128,453            125,818            124,725  
Total interest-bearing deposits                  1,249,145            1,247,399            1,187,001            1,147,111            1,118,320  
           
Core deposits*                  1,186,940            1,204,375            1,209,453            1,200,372            1,204,701  
Shareholders’ equity                  205,231            203,694            197,087            193,517            191,556  
           
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans         $        8,904   $        7,940   $        6,784   $        7,958   $        3,148  
Non-performing loans to total assets                  0.40 %          0.35 %          0.30 %          0.36 %          0.14 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans                  11,848            11,588            11,234            11,542            11,446  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans                  0.63 %          0.62 %          0.60 %          0.62 %          0.62 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans                  133.06 %          145.94 %          165.60 %          145.04 %          363.60 %
Non-performing loans to total loans                  0.47 %          0.42 %          0.36 %          0.43 %          0.17 %
           
Capitalization          
Shareholders’ equity to total assets                  9.19 %          9.02 %          8.82 %          8.76 %          8.69 %
                          
* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits and brokered deposits.


 
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)  2024  2023  2024  2023
GAAP net income         $        3,741   $        5,555   $        17,739   $        16,608  
Net securities losses, net of tax                  35            14            47            141  
Merger expenses, net of tax                  581            —            581            —  
Non-GAAP core earnings         $        4,357   $        5,569   $        18,367   $        16,749  
         
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
   2024  2023  2024  2023
Return on average assets (ROA)                  0.67 %          1.02 %          0.80 %          0.79 %
Net securities losses, net of tax                  0.01 %          — %          — %          — %
Merger expenses, net of tax                  0.10 %          — %          0.03 %          — %
Non-GAAP core ROA                  0.78 %          1.02 %          0.83 %          0.79 %
         
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
   2024  2023  2024  2023
Return on average equity (ROE)                  7.28 %          12.60 %          9.14 %          9.84 %
Net securities losses, net of tax                  0.07 %          0.03 %          0.02 %          0.09 %
Merger expenses, net of tax                  1.13 %          — %          0.30 %          — %
Non-GAAP core ROE                  8.48 %          12.63 %          9.46 %          9.93 %
         
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
   2024  2023  2024  2023
Basic earnings per share (EPS)         $        0.50   $        0.77   $        2.35   $        2.34  
Net securities losses, net of tax                  —            —            0.01            0.02  
Merger expenses, net of tax                  0.08            —            0.08            —  
Non-GAAP basic core EPS         $        0.58   $        0.77   $        2.44   $        2.36  
     
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
   2024  2023  2024  2023
Diluted EPS         $        0.49   $        0.77   $        2.35   $        2.34  
Net securities losses, net of tax                  —            —            0.01            0.02  
Merger expenses, net of tax                  0.08            —            0.08            —  
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS         $        0.57   $        0.77   $        2.44   $        2.36  


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended
  12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
Total shareholders' equity         $        205,231  $        203,694  $        197,087  $        193,517  $        191,556 
Goodwill                  (16,450)          (16,450)          (16,450)          (16,450)          (16,450)
Intangibles                  (107)          (133)          (158)          (184)          (210)
Tangible shareholders' equity         $        188,674  $        187,111  $        180,479  $        176,883  $        174,896 
           
Shares outstanding                  7,556,743           7,554,488           7,541,474           7,525,372           7,508,994 
           
Book value per share         $        27.16  $        26.96  $        26.13  $        25.72  $        25.51 
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)         $        24.97  $        24.77  $        23.93  $        23.50  $        23.29 
                     