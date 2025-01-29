Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.18 Per Share

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on January 29, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2025. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.





About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 61 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $919 million of revenue in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 1,000 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

