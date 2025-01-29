Brookline Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Results

 | Source: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Net Income of $17.5 million, EPS of $0.20

Operating Earnings of $20.7 million, Operating EPS of $0.23

Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $17.5 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, and excluding $3.4 million of merger-related charges, operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income and operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.1 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $22.9 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $68.7 million, or $0.77 per basic and diluted share, compared to $75.0 million, or $0.85 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $72.4 million, or $0.81 per basic and diluted share, compared to $92.9 million, or $1.05 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s performance, “Brookline Bancorp had an excellent year in 2024. We finished the year with solid deposit and loan growth and are well positioned as we look forward to 2025. We are looking forward to 2025 and our recently announced strategic merger with Berkshire Hills Bancorp. I would like to recognize the contributions of our employees in contributing to our growth and success in 2024. Our employees exemplify the Brookline Bancorp culture of providing excellent customer service.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at December 31, 2024 increased $228.6 million to $11.9 billion from $11.7 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $523.1 million from $11.4 billion at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, total loans and leases were $9.8 billion, representing an increase of $24.1 million from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $137.7 million from December 31, 2023.

Total investment securities at December 31, 2024 increased $39.6 million to $895.0 million from $855.4 million at September 30, 2024, and decreased $21.6 million from $916.6 million at December 31, 2023. Total cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2024 increased $135.8 million to $543.7 million from $407.9 million at September 30, 2024, and increased $410.6 million from $133.0 million at December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 12.1 percent of total assets, compared to 10.8 percent and 9.2 percent as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Total deposits at December 31, 2024 increased $169.4 million to $8.9 billion from $8.7 billion at September 30, 2024, consisting of a $115.9 million increase in customer deposits and a $53.4 million increase in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $353.5 million from $8.5 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily driven by growth in customer deposits.

Total borrowed funds at December 31, 2024 increased $22.3 million to $1.5 billion from September 30, 2024, and increased $143.2 million from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.26 percent at December 31, 2024, as compared to 10.54 percent at September 30, 2024, and 10.53 percent at December 31, 2023. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.27 percent at December 31, 2024, as compared to 8.50 percent at September 30, 2024, and 8.39 percent at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.08 from $10.89 at September 30, 2024 to $10.81 at December 31, 2024, and increased $0.31 from $10.50 at December 31, 2023.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $2.0 million to $85.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 from $83.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.12 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.07 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily driven by lower funding costs partially offset by lower yields on loans and leases.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased $0.2 million to $6.6 million from $6.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $1.1 million in loan level derivative income, net, partially offset by a decline of $0.8 million in mark to market on interest rate swaps.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in the provision was largely driven by improving economic forecasts and stabilization in the volume of adversely graded credits.

Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $7.3 million, compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The $7.3 million in net charge-offs was driven by one large $5.1 million charge-off in equipment financing which was previously reserved for. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 30 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 16 basis points for the third quarter of 2024.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.28 percent of total loans and leases at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.31 percent at September 30, 2024, and 1.22 percent at December 31, 2023. The decrease in the ratio was driven by a reduction in specific reserves due to charge-offs in the quarter.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of total nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.71 percent at December 31, 2024 as compared to 0.73 percent at September 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $1.9 million to $69.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $71.2 million at September 30, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.59 percent at December 31, 2024 as compared to 0.62 percent at September 30, 2024. Total nonperforming assets decreased $2.4 million to $70.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $72.8 million at September 30, 2024.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased $5.8 million to $63.7 million from $57.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $3.4 million in merger and acquisition expense, and an increase of $2.1 million in compensation and employee benefits expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 26.4 percent and 25.1 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 24.7 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 19.9 percent and 20.1 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 0.61 percent during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 0.70 percent for the third quarter of 2024; and was 0.60 percent for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.67 percent for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) decreased to 7.21 percent during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 8.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024; and was 7.24 percent for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 8.36 percent for the year ended December 31, 2023.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2025 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2025.

PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

On December 16, 2024, the Company, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (“Berkshire”), and Commerce Acquisition Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Berkshire formed solely to facilitate the merger (“Merger Sub”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). The Merger Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub will merge with and into Brookline, with Brookline as the surviving entity, and immediately thereafter, Brookline will merge with and into Berkshire, with Berkshire as the surviving entity (collectively, the “Merger”). As a result of the Merger, the separate corporate existence of the Company will cease, and Berkshire will continue as the surviving corporation. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, each outstanding share of Company common stock will be exchanged for the right to receive 0.42 shares of Berkshire common stock. Holders of Company common stock will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares of Berkshire common stock. As a result of the proposed transaction and a $100 million common stock offering by Berkshire to support the proposed transaction, Berkshire stockholders will own approximately 51%, Brookline stockholders will own approximately 45%, and investors in new shares will own approximately 4% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. The proposed transaction is expected to close by the end of the second half of 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approvals from Berkshire and the Company stockholders.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, January 30, 2025 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.com. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/129324302. To listen to the call without access to the slides, please dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. call (Access Code 138268). A recording of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 646121.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $11.9 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and www.pcsb.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Berkshire to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Berkshire; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) or stockholder approvals, or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Contact:Carl M. Carlson
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Co-President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
(617) 425-5331
carl.carlson@brkl.com


 
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
 
 At and for the Three Months EndedAt and for the Twelve
Months Ended
 December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		March 31,
2024		December 31,
2023		December 31,
2024		December 31,
2023
 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:       
Net interest income$84,988 $83,008 $80,001 $81,588 $83,555 $329,585 $339,711 
Provision for credit losses on loans 4,141  4,832  5,607  7,423  3,851  22,003  37,868 
Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments (104) (172) (39) (44) (76) (359) 339 
Non-interest income 6,587  6,348  6,396  6,284  8,027  25,615  31,934 
Non-interest expense 63,719  57,948  59,184  61,014  59,244  241,865  239,524 
Income before provision for income taxes 23,819  26,748  21,645  19,479  28,563  91,691  93,914 
Net income 17,536  20,142  16,372  14,665  22,888  68,715  74,999 
        
Performance Ratios:       
Net interest margin (1) 3.12% 3.07% 3.00% 3.06% 3.15% 3.06% 3.24%
Interest-rate spread (1) 2.35% 2.26% 2.14% 2.21% 2.39% 2.24% 2.50%
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.61% 0.70% 0.57% 0.51% 0.81% 0.60% 0.67%
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 0.62% 0.72% 0.59% 0.53% 0.83% 0.61% 0.69%
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 5.69% 6.63% 5.49% 4.88% 7.82% 5.67% 6.42%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 7.21% 8.44% 7.04% 6.26% 10.12% 7.24% 8.36%
Efficiency ratio (2) 69.58% 64.85% 68.50% 69.44% 64.69% 68.09% 64.45%
        
Per Common Share Data:       
Net income — Basic$0.20 $0.23 $0.18 $0.16 $0.26 $0.77 $0.85 
Net income — Diluted 0.20  0.23  0.18  0.16  0.26  0.77  0.85 
Cash dividends declared 0.135  0.135  0.135  0.135  0.135  0.540  0.540 
Book value per share (end of period) 13.71  13.81  13.48  13.43  13.48  13.71  13.48 
Tangible book value per common share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 10.81  10.89  10.53  10.47  10.50  10.81  10.50 
Stock price (end of period) 11.80  10.09  8.35  9.96  10.91  11.80  10.91 
        
Balance Sheet:       
Total assets$11,905,326 $11,676,721 $11,635,292 $11,542,731 $11,382,256 $11,905,326 $11,382,256 
Total loans and leases 9,779,288  9,755,236  9,721,137  9,655,086  9,641,589  9,779,288  9,641,589 
Total deposits 8,901,644  8,732,271  8,737,036  8,718,653  8,548,125  8,901,644  8,548,125 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,221,939  1,230,362  1,198,480  1,194,231  1,198,644  1,221,939  1,198,644 
        
Asset Quality:       
Nonperforming assets$70,452 $72,821 $62,683 $42,489 $45,324 $70,452 $45,324 
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.59% 0.62% 0.54% 0.37% 0.40% 0.59% 0.40%
Allowance for loan and lease losses$125,083 $127,316 $121,750 $120,124 $117,522 $125,083 $117,522 
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.28% 1.31% 1.25% 1.24% 1.22% 1.28% 1.22%
Net loan and lease charge-offs$7,252 $3,808 $8,387 $8,781 $7,141 $28,228 $19,663 
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.30% 0.16% 0.35% 0.36% 0.30% 0.29% 0.21%
        
Capital Ratios:       
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.26% 10.54% 10.30% 10.35% 10.53% 10.26% 10.53%
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.27% 8.50% 8.23% 8.25% 8.39% 8.27% 8.39%
        
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.
        


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
 
 December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		March 31,
2024		December 31,
2023
ASSETS(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks$64,673 $82,168 $60,067 $45,708 $34,514 
Short-term investments 478,997  325,721  283,017  256,178  98,513 
Total cash and cash equivalents 543,670  407,889  343,084  301,886  133,027 
Investment securities available-for-sale 895,034  855,391  856,439  865,798  916,601 
Total investment securities 895,034  855,391  856,439  865,798  916,601 
Allowance for investment security losses (82) (186) (359) (398) (441)
Net investment securities 894,952  855,205  856,080  865,400  916,160 
Loans and leases held-for-sale       6,717   
Loans and leases:     
Commercial real estate loans 5,716,114  5,779,290  5,782,111  5,755,239  5,764,529 
Commercial loans and leases 2,506,664  2,453,038  2,443,530  2,416,904  2,399,668 
Consumer loans 1,556,510  1,522,908  1,495,496  1,482,943  1,477,392 
Total loans and leases 9,779,288  9,755,236  9,721,137  9,655,086  9,641,589 
Allowance for loan and lease losses (125,083) (127,316) (121,750) (120,124) (117,522)
Net loans and leases 9,654,205  9,627,920  9,599,387  9,534,962  9,524,067 
Restricted equity securities 83,155  82,675  78,963  74,709  77,595 
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 86,781  86,925  88,378  89,707  89,853 
Right-of-use asset operating leases 43,527  41,934  35,691  33,133  30,863 
Deferred tax asset 56,620  50,827  60,032  60,484  56,952 
Goodwill 241,222  241,222  241,222  241,222  241,222 
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 17,461  19,162  20,830  22,499  24,207 
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,103  1,579  1,974  1,817  1,694 
Other assets 282,630  261,383  309,651  310,195  286,616 
Total assets$11,905,326 $11,676,721 $11,635,292 $11,542,731 $11,382,256 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Demand checking accounts$1,692,394 $1,681,858 $1,638,378 $1,629,371 $1,678,406 
NOW accounts 617,246  637,374  647,370  654,748  661,863 
Savings accounts 1,721,247  1,736,989  1,735,857  1,727,893  1,669,018 
Money market accounts 2,116,360  2,041,185  2,073,557  2,065,569  2,082,810 
Certificate of deposit accounts 1,885,444  1,819,353  1,718,414  1,670,147  1,574,855 
Brokered deposit accounts 868,953  815,512  923,460  970,925  881,173 
Total deposits 8,901,644  8,732,271  8,737,036  8,718,653  8,548,125 
Borrowed funds:     
Advances from the FHLB 1,355,926  1,345,003  1,265,079  1,150,153  1,223,226 
Subordinated debentures and notes 84,328  84,293  84,258  84,223  84,188 
Other borrowed funds 79,592  68,251  80,125  127,505  69,256 
Total borrowed funds 1,519,846  1,497,547  1,429,462  1,361,881  1,376,670 
Operating lease liabilities 44,785  43,266  37,102  34,235  31,998 
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 15,875  14,456  17,117  16,245  17,239 
Reserve for unfunded credits 5,981  6,859  11,400  15,807  19,767 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 195,256  151,960  204,695  201,679  189,813 
Total liabilities 10,683,387  10,446,359  10,436,812  10,348,500  10,183,612 
Stockholders' equity:     
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively 970  970  970  970  970 
Additional paid-in capital 902,584  901,562  904,775  903,726  902,659 
Retained earnings 458,943  453,555  445,560  441,285  438,722 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (52,882) (38,081) (61,693) (60,841) (52,798)
Treasury stock, at cost;     
7,019,384 shares, 7,015,843 shares, 7,373,009 shares, 7,354,399 shares, and 7,354,399 shares, respectively (87,676) (87,644) (91,132) (90,909) (90,909)
Total stockholders' equity 1,221,939  1,230,362  1,198,480  1,194,231  1,198,644 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$11,905,326 $11,676,721 $11,635,292 $11,542,731 $11,382,256 
      


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		March 31,
2024		December 31,
2023
 (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans and leases$147,436 $149,643 $145,585 $145,265 $142,948 
Debt securities 6,421  6,473  6,480  6,878  6,945 
Restricted equity securities 1,460  1,458  1,376  1,492  1,333 
Short-term investments 2,830  1,986  1,914  1,824  1,093 
Total interest and dividend income 158,147  159,560  155,355  155,459  152,319 
Interest expense:     
Deposits 56,562  59,796  59,721  56,884  54,034 
Borrowed funds 16,597  16,756  15,633  16,987  14,730 
Total interest expense 73,159  76,552  75,354  73,871  68,764 
Net interest income 84,988  83,008  80,001  81,588  83,555 
Provision for credit losses on loans 4,141  4,832  5,607  7,423  3,851 
Credit for credit losses on investments (104) (172) (39) (44) (76)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 80,951  78,348  74,433  74,209  79,780 
Non-interest income:     
Deposit fees 2,297  2,353  3,001  2,897  3,064 
Loan fees 439  464  702  789  515 
Loan level derivative income, net 1,115    106  437  778 
Gain on sales of loans and leases 406  415  130    410 
Other 2,330  3,116  2,457  2,161  3,260 
Total non-interest income 6,587  6,348  6,396  6,284  8,027 
Non-interest expense:     
Compensation and employee benefits 37,202  35,130  34,762  36,629  35,401 
Occupancy 5,393  5,343  5,551  5,769  5,127 
Equipment and data processing 6,780  6,831  6,732  7,031  7,245 
Professional services 1,345  2,143  1,745  1,900  1,442 
FDIC insurance 2,017  2,118  2,025  1,884  1,839 
Advertising and marketing 1,303  859  1,504  1,574  758 
Amortization of identified intangible assets 1,701  1,668  1,669  1,708  1,965 
Merger and restructuring expense 3,378    823     
Other 4,600  3,856  4,373  4,519  5,467 
Total non-interest expense 63,719  57,948  59,184  61,014  59,244 
Income before provision for income taxes 23,819  26,748  21,645  19,479  28,563 
Provision for income taxes 6,283  6,606  5,273  4,814  5,675 
Net income$17,536 $20,142 $16,372 $14,665 $22,888 
Earnings per common share:     
Basic$0.20 $0.23 $0.18 $0.16 $0.26 
Diluted$0.20 $0.23 $0.18 $0.16 $0.26 
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:    
Basic 89,098,443  89,033,463  88,904,692  88,894,577  88,867,159 
Diluted 89,483,964  89,319,611  89,222,315  89,181,508  89,035,505 
Dividends paid per common share$0.135 $0.135 $0.135 $0.135 $0.135 
      


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  
 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 20242023
 (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:  
Loans and leases$587,929 $533,739
Debt securities 26,252  29,648
Restricted equity securities 5,786  5,571
Short-term investments 8,554  8,329
Total interest and dividend income 628,521  577,287
Interest expense:  
Deposits 232,963  175,665
Borrowed funds 65,973  61,911
Total interest expense 298,936  237,576
Net interest income 329,585  339,711
Provision for credit losses on loans 22,003  37,868
(Credit) provision for credit losses on investments (359) 339
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 307,941  301,504
Non-interest income:  
Deposit fees 10,548  11,611
Loan fees 2,394  2,036
Loan level derivative income, net 1,658  3,890
Gain on investment securities, net   1,704
Gain on sales of loans and leases 951  2,581
Other 10,064  10,112
Total non-interest income 25,615  31,934
Non-interest expense:  
Compensation and employee benefits 143,723  138,895
Occupancy 22,056  20,203
Equipment and data processing 27,374  27,004
Professional services 7,133  7,226
FDIC insurance 8,044  7,844
Advertising and marketing 5,240  4,724
Amortization of identified intangible assets 6,746  7,840
Merger and restructuring expense 4,201  7,411
Other 17,348  18,377
Total non-interest expense 241,865  239,524
Income before provision for income taxes 91,691  93,914
Provision for income taxes 22,976  18,915
Net income$68,715 $74,999
Earnings per common share:  
Basic$0.77 $0.85
Diluted$0.77 $0.85
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: 
Basic 88,983,248  88,230,681
Diluted 89,302,304  88,450,646
Dividends paid per common share$0.540 $0.540
   


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
 
 At and for the Three Months Ended
 December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		March 31,
2024		December 31,
2023
 (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:     
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:     
Commercial real estate mortgage$11,525 $11,595 $11,659 $18,394 $19,608 
Multi-family mortgage 6,596  1,751       
Construction          
Total commercial real estate loans 18,121  13,346  11,659  18,394  19,608 
      
Commercial 14,676  15,734  16,636  3,096  3,886 
Equipment financing 31,509  37,223  27,128  13,668  14,984 
Total commercial loans and leases 46,185  52,957  43,764  16,764  18,870 
      
Residential mortgage 3,999  3,862  4,495  4,563  4,292 
Home equity 1,043  1,076  790  950  860 
Other consumer 1  1  1  1   
Total consumer loans 5,043  4,939  5,286  5,514  5,152 
      
Total nonaccrual loans and leases 69,349  71,242  60,709  40,672  43,630 
      
Other real estate owned 700  780  780  780  780 
Other repossessed assets 403  799  1,194  1,037  914 
Total nonperforming assets$70,452 $72,821 $62,683 $42,489 $45,324 
      
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing$811 $16,091 $4,994 $363 $228 
      
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.71% 0.73% 0.62% 0.42% 0.45%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.59% 0.62% 0.54% 0.37% 0.40%
      
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:   
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period$127,316 $121,750 $120,124 $117,522 $119,081 
Charge-offs (8,414) (4,183) (8,823) (5,390) (7,722)
Recoveries 1,162  375  436  309  581 
Net charge-offs (7,252) (3,808) (8,387) (5,081) (7,141)
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * 5,019  9,374  10,013  7,683  5,582 
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period$125,083 $127,316 $121,750 $120,124 $117,522 
      
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.28% 1.31% 1.25% 1.24% 1.22%
      
NET CHARGE-OFFS:     
Commercial real estate loans$ $ $3,819 $606 $1,087 
Commercial loans and leases ** 7,257  3,797  4,571  8,179  6,061 
Consumer loans (5) 11  (3) (4) (7)
Total net charge-offs$7,252 $3,808 $8,387 $8,781 $7,141 
      
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.30% 0.16% 0.35% 0.36% 0.30%
      
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.9 million), $(4.5 million), $(4.4 million), $(0.3 million), and $(1.7 million) for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
** The balance at March 31, 2024 includes a $3.7 million charge-off on a letter of credit which impacted the provision.
      


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2024September 30, 2024December 31, 2023
 Average
Balance		Interest (1)Average
Yield/
Cost		Average
Balance		Interest (1)Average
Yield/
Cost		Average
Balance		Interest (1)Average
Yield/
Cost
 (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:         
Interest-earning assets:         
Investments:         
Debt securities (2)$856,065$6,4633.02%$853,924$6,5163.05%$876,350$6,9863.19%
Restricted equity securities (2) 75,879 1,4597.69% 75,225 1,4597.76% 67,567 1,3347.90%
Short-term investments 236,784 2,8304.78% 145,838 1,9865.44% 85,790 1,0935.09%
Total investments 1,168,728 10,7523.68% 1,074,987 9,9613.71% 1,029,707 9,4133.66%
Loans and Leases:         
Commercial real estate loans (3) 5,752,591 81,1955.52% 5,772,456 83,4125.65% 5,727,930 81,6535.58%
Commercial loans (3) 1,170,295 19,7506.61% 1,079,084 18,4406.69% 969,603 16,2966.58%
Equipment financing (3) 1,310,143 26,2958.03% 1,353,649 26,8847.94% 1,347,589 25,2117.48%
Consumer loans (3) 1,529,654 20,8815.44% 1,505,095 21,1235.60% 1,475,580 19,8885.37%
Total loans and leases 9,762,683 148,1216.07% 9,710,284 149,8596.17% 9,520,702 143,0486.01%
Total interest-earning assets 10,931,411 158,8735.81% 10,785,271 159,8205.93% 10,550,409 152,4615.78%
Non-interest-earning assets 649,161   666,067   721,532  
Total assets$11,580,572  $11,451,338  $11,271,941  
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:         
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Deposits:         
NOW accounts$630,408 1,0560.67%$639,561 1,1150.69%$657,134 1,1460.69%
Savings accounts 1,741,355 10,8962.49% 1,738,756 12,0982.77% 1,658,144 10,6842.56%
Money market accounts 2,083,033 13,8562.65% 2,038,048 15,4663.02% 2,140,225 16,2393.01%
Certificates of deposit 1,857,483 20,6914.43% 1,768,026 20,0544.51% 1,530,772 14,5173.76%
Brokered deposit accounts 797,910 10,0635.02% 841,067 11,0635.23% 880,604 11,4485.16%
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,110,189 56,5623.16% 7,025,458 59,7963.39% 6,866,879 54,0343.12%
Borrowings:         
Advances from the FHLB 1,144,157 13,9584.77% 1,139,049 14,3664.94% 965,846 11,9434.84%
Subordinated debentures and notes 84,311 1,9449.22% 84,276 1,3786.54% 84,170 1,3816.56%
Other borrowed funds 65,947 6954.20% 53,102 1,0127.58% 136,566 1,4064.09%
Total borrowings 1,294,415 16,5975.02% 1,276,427 16,7565.14% 1,186,582 14,7304.86%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,404,604 73,1593.46% 8,301,885 76,5523.67% 8,053,461 68,7643.39%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:         
Demand checking accounts 1,693,138   1,669,092   1,723,849  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 250,303   264,324   323,855  
Total liabilities 10,348,045   10,235,301   10,101,165  
Stockholders’ equity 1,232,527   1,216,037   1,170,776  
Total liabilities and equity$11,580,572  $11,451,338  $11,271,941  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)  85,7142.35%  83,2682.26%  83,6972.39%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income  726   260   142 
Net interest income $84,988  $83,008  $83,555 
Net interest margin (5)  3.12%  3.07%  3.15%
          
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
          


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 
 Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2024December 31, 2023
 Average
Balance		Interest (1)Average
Yield/
Cost		Average
Balance		Interest (1)Average
Yield/
Cost
 (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:      
Interest-earning assets:      
Investments:      
Debt securities (2)$862,381$26,4163.06%$947,782$29,8913.15%
Restricted equity securities (2) 74,788 5,7867.74% 72,264 5,5727.71%
Short-term investments 164,445 8,5545.20% 158,718 8,3295.25%
Total investments 1,101,614 40,7563.70% 1,178,764 43,7923.72%
Loans and Leases:      
Commercial real estate loans (3) 5,760,432 327,2215.59% 5,654,385 307,6525.37%
Commercial loans (3) 1,086,460 73,3696.65% 929,077 59,1106.28%
Equipment financing (3) 1,352,993 106,3297.86% 1,277,224 92,1127.21%
Consumer loans (3) 1,501,626 82,2735.47% 1,470,677 75,0985.10%
Total loans and leases 9,701,511 589,1926.07% 9,331,363 533,9725.72%
Total interest-earning assets 10,803,125 629,9485.83% 10,510,127 577,7645.50%
Non-interest-earning assets 670,299   704,244  
Total assets$11,473,424  $11,214,371  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:      
Interest-bearing liabilities:      
Deposits:      
NOW accounts$650,225 4,5430.70%$720,572 4,2750.59%
Savings accounts 1,726,504 46,2202.68% 1,439,293 27,9741.94%
Money market accounts 2,056,066 60,7962.96% 2,205,430 58,1532.64%
Certificates of deposit 1,737,697 76,1344.38% 1,428,727 44,1223.09%
Brokered deposit accounts 873,182 45,2705.18% 819,419 41,1415.02%
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,043,674 232,9633.31% 6,613,441 175,6652.66%
Borrowings:      
Advances from the FHLB 1,124,432 55,8514.89% 1,092,996 52,4674.73%
Subordinated debentures and notes 84,258 6,0747.21% 84,116 5,4766.51%
Other borrowed funds 78,859 4,0485.13% 124,793 3,9683.18%
Total borrowings 1,287,549 65,9735.04% 1,301,905 61,9114.69%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,331,223 298,9363.59% 7,915,346 237,5763.00%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:      
Demand checking accounts 1,657,922   1,823,759  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 273,243   307,160  
Total liabilities 10,262,388   10,046,265  
Stockholders’ equity 1,211,036   1,168,106  
Total liabilities and equity$11,473,424  $11,214,371  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)  331,0122.24%  340,1882.50%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income  1,427   477 
Net interest income $329,585  $339,711 
Net interest margin (5)  3.06%  3.24%
       
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
       


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
     
   At and for the Three Months Ended
December 31,		At and for the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2024202320242023
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
       
Reported Pretax Income  $23,819 $28,563 $91,691 $93,914 
Less:       
Security gains       1,704 
Add:       
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision          16,744 
Merger and acquisition expenses  3,378    4,201  7,411 
Operating Pretax income $27,197 $28,563 $95,892 $116,365 
Effective tax rate  23.9% 19.9% 24.5% 20.1%
Provision for income tax  6,511  5,675  23,480  23,437 
Operating earnings after tax   $20,686 $22,888 $72,412 $92,928 
        
Operating earnings per common share:      
Basic   $0.23 $0.26 $0.81 $1.05 
Diluted   $0.23 $0.26 $0.81 $1.05 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:     
Basic    89,098,443  88,867,159  88,983,248  88,230,681 
Diluted    89,483,964  89,035,505  89,302,304  88,450,646 
        
        
Return on average assets *   0.61% 0.81% 0.60% 0.67%
Less:       
Security gains (after-tax) *   % % % 0.01%
Add:       
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *  % % % 0.12%
Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) *  0.09% % 0.03% 0.05%
Operating return on average assets *   0.70% 0.81% 0.63% 0.83%
        
        
Return on average tangible assets *   0.62% 0.83% 0.61% 0.69%
Less:       
Security gains (after-tax) *   % % % 0.01%
Add:       
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *  % % % 0.12%
Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) *  0.09% % 0.03% 0.05%
Operating return on average tangible assets *   0.71% 0.83% 0.64% 0.85%
        
        
Return on average stockholders' equity *   5.69% 7.82% 5.67% 6.42%
Less:       
Security gains (after-tax) *   % % % 0.12%
Add:       
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *  % % % 1.14%
Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) *  0.83% % 0.26% 0.51%
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *  6.52% 7.82% 5.93% 7.95%
        
        
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *  7.21% 10.12% 7.24% 8.36%
Less:       
Security gains (after-tax) *   % % % 0.15%
Add:       
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *  % % % 1.49%
Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) *  1.06% % 0.33% 0.66%
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *  8.27% 10.12% 7.57% 10.36%
* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.     
        
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
 
 At and for the Three Months EndedAt and for the Twelve
Months Ended
 December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024		June 30,
2024		March 31,
2024		December 31,
2023		December 31,
2024		December 31,
2023
 (Dollars in Thousands)
        
Net income, as reported$17,536 $20,142 $16,372 $14,665 $22,888 $68,715 $74,999 
        
Average total assets$11,580,572 $11,451,338 $11,453,394 $11,417,185 $11,271,941 $11,473,424 $11,214,371 
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 259,496  261,188  262,859  264,536  266,225  262,011  270,637 
Average tangible assets$11,321,076 $11,190,150 $11,190,535 $11,152,649 $11,005,716 $11,211,413 $10,943,734 
        
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 0.62 % 0.72 % 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.83 % 0.61 % 0.69 %
        
Average total stockholders’ equity$1,232,527 $1,216,037 $1,193,385 $1,201,904 $1,170,776 $1,211,036 $1,168,106 
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 259,496  261,188  262,859  264,536  266,225  262,011  270,637 
Average tangible stockholders’ equity$973,031 $954,849 $930,526 $937,368 $904,551 $949,025 $897,469 
        
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 7.21 % 8.44 % 7.04 % 6.26 % 10.12 % 7.24 % 8.36 %
        
Total stockholders’ equity$1,221,939 $1,230,362 $1,198,480 $1,194,231 $1,198,644 $1,221,939 $1,198,644 
Less:       
Goodwill 241,222  241,222  241,222  241,222  241,222  241,222  241,222 
Identified intangible assets, net 17,461  19,162  20,830  22,499  24,207  17,461  24,207 
Tangible stockholders' equity$963,256 $969,978 $936,428 $930,510 $933,215 $963,256 $933,215 
        
Total assets$11,905,326 $11,676,721 $11,635,292 $11,542,731 $11,382,256 $11,905,326 $11,382,256 
Less:       
Goodwill 241,222  241,222  241,222  241,222  241,222  241,222  241,222 
Identified intangible assets, net 17,461  19,162  20,830  22,499  24,207  17,461  24,207 
Tangible assets$11,646,643 $11,416,337 $11,373,240 $11,279,010 $11,116,827 $11,646,643 $11,116,827 
        
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 8.27 % 8.50 % 8.23 % 8.25 % 8.39 % 8.27 % 8.39 %
        
Tangible stockholders' equity$963,256 $969,978 $936,428 $930,510 $933,215 $963,256 $933,215 
        
Number of common shares issued 96,998,075  96,998,075  96,998,075  96,998,075  96,998,075  96,998,075  96,998,075 
Less:       
Treasury shares 7,019,384  7,015,843  7,373,009  7,354,399  7,354,399  7,019,384  7,354,399 
Unvested restricted shares 880,248  883,789  713,443  749,099  749,099  880,248  749,099 
Number of common shares outstanding 89,098,443  89,098,443  88,911,623  88,894,577  88,894,577  89,098,443  88,894,577 
        
Tangible book value per common share$ 10.81 $ 10.89 $ 10.53 $ 10.47 $ 10.50 $ 10.81 $ 10.50 


PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/396afece-df5e-4cc5-a637-0706599b2b0d


Attachments

2024Q4 BRKL Earnings Presentation Final.pdf