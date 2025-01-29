Bassett Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

BASSETT, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) reported today its results of operations for its fourth quarter ended November 30, 2024.

Q4 Consolidated Business Highlights : [FY 24 vs. FY 23, unless otherwise specified]

Revenues decreased 11%.

Operating income of $0.9 million, which included a $1.0 million charge related to the realization of cumulative translation losses associated with the wind-down of Noa Home Inc. and a $0.4 million restructuring charge for previously announced workforce reductions.

Gross margin of 56.6%, driven primarily by improved margins in the wholesale segment.

Recorded a $2.6 million tax benefit related to the capital loss associated with our cumulative investment in Noa Home Inc. in 2022.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.38 vs. a loss of $0.47.

Generated $6.4 million of operating cash flow.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Overview

(Dollars in millions)

Sales Operating Income (Loss) 4th Qtr Dollar % 4th Qtr % of 4th Qtr % of 2024 2023 Change Change 2024 Sales 2023 Sales Consolidated (1) $ 84.3 $ 94.7 $ (10.4 ) -11.0 % $ 0.9 1.1 % $ (4.5 ) -4.8 % Wholesale $ 52.3 $ 60.6 $ (8.3 ) -13.7 % $ 8.5 16.3 % $ 8.4 13.9 % Retail $ 53.1 $ 57.9 $ (4.8 ) -8.3 % $ 0.1 0.2 % $ 0.2 0.3 % Corporate & Other (2) $ 1.0 $ 1.8 $ (0.8 ) -44.4 % $ (7.0 ) N/A $ (7.8 ) N/A (1) Our consolidated results for the quarter include certain intercompany eliminations as well as a a $1.0 million charge for the realization of cumulative translation losses and a $0.4 million restructuring charge which are not allocated to our segment operating results. See Table 4, "Segment Information" below for an illustration of the effects of these items on our consolidated sales and operating income. (2) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.

"The steps we took in our restructuring plan helped right-size our business and we returned to profitability in the fourth quarter," said Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Bassett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered strong consolidated gross margins and $0.38 in diluted earnings per share. Our team remains focused on operating efficiency, leveraging our cost structure and running a leaner business. We're driving newness and innovation into Bassett's product lines, e-commerce and marketing to deliver price and value for customers. We are well-positioned for the eventual housing industry turnaround and will focus on growth and productivity until it does."

About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high-quality home furnishings. With 87 company- and licensee-owned stores at the time of this release, Bassett leverages its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett’s retail strategy includes stylish, custom-built furniture that features the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has more than 700 traditional wholesale accounts on the open market, across the United States and internationally. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.bassettfurniture.com/. (BSET-E)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements in this release, particularly those preceded by, followed by or including the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “should,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or those relating to or anticipating financial results or changes in operations for periods beyond the end of the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024, constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. For those statements, Bassett claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In many cases, Bassett cannot predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Expectations included in the forward-looking statements are based on preliminary information, as well as certain assumptions which management believes to be reasonable at this time. The following important factors affect Bassett and could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements: the effects of national and global economic or other conditions and future events on the retail demand for home furnishings and the ability of Bassett’s customers and consumers to obtain credit; the success of marketing, logistics, retail and other initiatives; and the economic, competitive, governmental and other factors identified in Bassett’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement that Bassett makes speaks only as of the date of such statement, and Bassett undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indication of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Table 1 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - unaudited (In thousands, except for per share data) Quarter Ended Year Ended* November 30, 2024 November 25, 2023 November 30, 2024 November 25, 2023 Amount Percent of

Net Sales Amount Percent of

Net Sales Amount Percent of

Net Sales Amount Percent of

Net Sales Net sales of furniture and accessories $ 84,340 100.0% $ 94,702 100.0% $ 329,923 100.0% $ 390,136 100.0% Cost of furniture and accessories sold 36,645 43.4% 43,288 45.7% 150,508 45.6% 183,648 47.1% Gross profit 47,695 56.6% 51,414 54.3% 179,415 54.4% 206,488 52.9% Selling, general and administrative expenses 45,386 53.8% 50,518 53.3% 187,527 56.8% 205,227 52.6% Asset impairment charges - 0.0% - 0.0% 5,515 1.7% Loss on contract abandonment - 0.0% - 0.0% 1,240 0.4% - 0.0% Loss upon realization of cumulative translation adjustment 962 1.1% - 0.0% 962 0.3% - 0.0% Restructuring charges 440 0.5% 440 0.1% Goodwill impairment charge - 0.0% 5,409 5.7% - 0.0% 5,409 1.4% Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% 1,013 2.1% Income (loss) from operations 907 1.1% (4,513 ) -4.8% (16,269 ) -4.9% (3,135 ) -0.8% Interest income 598 0.7% 883 0.9% 2,673 0.8% 2,528 0.6% Other loss, net (285 ) -0.3% (500 ) -0.5% (774 ) -0.2% (1,881 ) -0.5% Income (loss) before income taxes 1,220 1.4% (4,130 ) -4.4% (14,370 ) -4.4% (2,488 ) -0.6% Income tax expense (benefit) (1,984 ) -2.4% (28 ) -0.0% (4,675 ) -1.4% 683 0.2% Net income (loss) 3,204 3.8% (4,102 ) -4.3% (9,695 ) -2.9% (3,171 ) -0.8% Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.38 $ (0.47 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.36 ) *53 weeks in fiscal 2024 versus 52 weeks in fiscal 2023.





Table 2 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) Assets November 30, 2024 November 25, 2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,551 $ 52,407 Short-term investments 20,360 17,775 Accounts receivable, net 13,181 13,736 Inventories, net 54,965 62,982 Recoverable income taxes 4,240 2,574 Other current assets 9,242 8,480 Total current assets 141,539 157,954 Property and equipment, net 77,047 83,981 Other long-term assets Deferred income taxes, net 6,867 4,645 Goodwill and other intangible assets 14,185 16,067 Right of use assets under operating leases 93,624 100,888 Other 7,908 6,889 Total long-term assets 122,584 128,489 Total assets $ 341,170 $ 370,424 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,303 $ 16,338 Accrued compensation and benefits 6,898 8,934 Customer deposits 25,742 22,788 Current portion of operating lease obligations 18,050 18,827 Other accrued expenses 9,410 11,003 Total current liabilities 73,403 77,890 Long-term liabilities Post employment benefit obligations 10,882 10,207 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 88,395 97,357 Other long-term liabilities 1,163 1,529 Total long-term liabilities 100,440 109,093 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 43,681 43,842 Retained earnings 122,847 139,354 Additional paid-in-capital 6 93 Accumulated other comprehensive income 793 152 Total stockholders' equity 167,327 183,441 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 341,170 $ 370,424





Table 3 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - unaudited (In thousands) Year Ended* November 30, 2024 November 25, 2023 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (9,695 ) $ (3,171 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,918 10,141 Non-cash asset impairment charges 5,515 - Non-cash goodwill impairment charges - 5,409 Net loss on sale of property and equipment 7 5 Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration - (1,013 ) Inventory valuation charges 5,001 4,626 Deferred income taxes (2,442 ) 831 Other, net 2,277 2,031 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 555 4,102 Inventories 3,016 17,869 Other current and long-term assets (2,427 ) 1,773 Right of use assets under operating leases 17,254 18,680 Customer deposits 2,954 (13,175 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (7,246 ) (9,188 ) Obligations under operating leases (20,637 ) (20,196 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,050 18,724 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (5,211 ) (17,489 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 500 Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operations, net - 1,000 Investment in certificates of deposit (2,585 ) (60 ) Other (972 ) (1,714 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,768 ) (17,763 ) Financing activities: Cash dividends (6,654 ) (5,982 ) Other issuance of common stock 371 318 Repurchases of common stock (1,420 ) (4,176 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (161 ) (109 ) Repayments of finance lease obligations (253 ) (278 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,117 ) (10,227 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (21 ) 48 Change in cash and cash equivalents (12,856 ) (9,218 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 52,407 61,625 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 39,551 $ 52,407 *53 weeks in fiscal 2024 versus 52 weeks in fiscal 2023.





Table 4 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information - unaudited (In thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended* November 30, 2024 November 25, 2023 November 30, 2024 November 25, 2023 Sales Revenue Wholesale sales of furniture and accessories $ 52,324 $ 60,593 $ 207,462 $ 248,911 Less: Sales to retail segment (22,054) (25,587) (87,021) (103,519) Wholesale sales to external customers 30,270 35,006 120,441 145,392 Retail sales of furniture and accessories 53,085 57,936 204,563 235,940 Corporate & Other - Noa Home (1) 985 1,760 4,919 8,804 Consolidated net sales of furniture and accessories $ 84,340 $ 94,702 $ 329,923 $ 390,136 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes Income (Loss) from Operations Wholesale $ 8,471 $ 8,360 $ 25,357 $ 30,699 Retail 70 215 (6,604) (536) Net expenses - Corporate and other (1) (6,956) (7,786) (28,456) (29,926) Inter-company elimination 724 107 1,591 1,024 Asset impairment charges - - (5,515) - Loss on contract abandonment - - (1,240) - Loss upon realization of cumulative translation adjustment (962) - (962) - Restructuring charges (440) - (440) - Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration - - - 1,013 Goodwill impairment charge - (5,409) - (5,409) Consolidated income (loss) from operations 907 (4,513) (16,269) (3,135) Interest income 598 883 2,673 2,528 Other loss, net (285) (500) (774) (1,881) Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,220 $ (4,130) $ (14,370) $ (2,488) *53 weeks in fiscal 2024 versus 52 weeks in fiscal 2023. (1) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.



