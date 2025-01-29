Sharjah unveils design for “Sharjah Creative Quarter”, a new hub for culture and creativity

United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharjah has announced a new landmark project, Sharjah Creative Quarter (SCQ), designed by award-winning architectural firm Taller de Arquitectura - Mauricio Rocha in collaboration with Daniel Rosselló. This unique project will serve as a distinguished destination for artists, creatives and intellectuals and creatives from both within and outside the country, offering them a platform to showcase their talents and exchange knowledge and experiences with others. Strategically positioned in Sharjah's epicenter for educational prominence and innovation, adjacent to landmark developments such as the House of Wisdom, the American University of Sharjah, and the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, the Sharjah Creative Quarter will foster a vibrant community for innovators and creative minds.





Recently, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, had issued an Emiri Decree establishing the Sharjah Creative Quarter project and appointed Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Art Foundation, as its head.

The Sharjah Creative Quarter will comprise diverse and integrated buildings, creating a vibrant hub for creativity and innovation. This dynamic space will foster a community of talented individuals, offering them the freedom to transform their ideas into tangible reality. Key components of the Sharjah Creative Quarter will include:

Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Collection , a museum showcasing a captivating selection of art and historical artefacts from the personal collection of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Council of Family Affairs (SCFA).

, a museum showcasing a captivating selection of art and historical artefacts from the personal collection of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Council of Family Affairs (SCFA). Qasimi Archives , honouring the legacy of Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi, founder and designer of the London-based QASIMI fashion label, and cultivating next-generation fashion designers to use clothing as a medium for cultural dialogue and exchange.

, honouring the legacy of Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi, founder and designer of the London-based QASIMI fashion label, and cultivating next-generation fashion designers to use clothing as a medium for cultural dialogue and exchange. Sharjah Fashion Lab , offering world-class expertise empowering local designers by providing access to specialised services, advanced machinery, and technological innovation to develop fashion prototypes, create digital patterns, and produce prototypes that meet global manufacturing standards.

, offering world-class expertise empowering local designers by providing access to specialised services, advanced machinery, and technological innovation to develop fashion prototypes, create digital patterns, and produce prototypes that meet global manufacturing standards. Irthi Museum , an initiative of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council dedicated to promoting and contemporising Emirati and regional crafts by empowering traditional craftswomen.

, an initiative of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council dedicated to promoting and contemporising Emirati and regional crafts by empowering traditional craftswomen. Sharjah Design Centre, a newly established initiative pioneering facilities for prototyping and design fabrication through woodwork, ceramics, metalwork, textile, jewellery designing, and additional facilities for design mastery through conversation and experimentation, including fine jewellery and other artistic elements, fostering design mastery through collaboration, experimentation, and a vibrant creative exchange.

The Sharjah Creative Quarter will also include a campus of L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, the first in Sharjah and the second in the Middle East. Through a program of courses and talks, L’ÉCOLE is aiming to introduce the public to all aspects of jewellery culture around its three pillars: art history, savoir-faire and the world of gemstones. A library will also be open to visitors and researchers, contributing to the dissemination of jewellery arts and knowledge on an international scale.

Designed to be a vibrant hub, the Sharjah Creative Quarter will provide a stimulating environment that fosters creativity and innovation. Its integrated design, combining green spaces, interconnected buildings, and essential facilities such as cafés, restaurants, and co-working spaces, will create an energetic atmosphere that provides visitors with a platform for cultural and artistic exchange and collaboration.

Taller de Arquitectura, the architectural firm headed by Mauricio Rocha and collaborating with Daniel Rosselló for the project, has a distinguished track record in designing museums, public infrastructure and cultural centres, including the Anahuacalli Museum and the School of Visual Arts in Mexico. These projects have solidified the firm's reputation as a leading expert in the field of museums and cultural infrastructure.

Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Creative Quarter and President of the Sharjah Art Foundation, expressed her optimism for the project, saying: “We are excited to unveil the Sharjah Creative Quarter, a project that we believe will be a fitting addition to our emirate's rich cultural landscape. We envision it as a thriving hub of creativity, innovation, and artistic expression, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi.”

She also acknowledged the invaluable support and guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council of Family Affairs, whose vision has been instrumental in shaping this unique project.

Sheikha Hoor added: “We selected Taller de Arquitectura by Mauricio Rocha, in collaboration with Daniel Rosselló, as the architects for the Sharjah Creative Quarter. Their expertise in museum and public infrastructure design, along with their design philosophy, is aligned with our vision to create an epicentre of creativity, conversation and collaboration.”

Taller’s design for the Sharjah Creative Quarter embodies the principles of sustainability and integration, anchored in enriching visitor experiences. The architect’s selection of materials includes rammed earth, a construction material with very low environmental impact. Integrative design techniques will enhance and synchronise the natural and built environments. This approach ensures a rich and sustainable experience for all, reflecting the project's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Mauricio Rocha, Head Architect and Founder at Taller de Arquitectura, noted: “We envision the Sharjah Creative Quarter as a citadel immersed in a landscape with complex topography and nature. Buildings intersect with each other to create a spatial experience that is fundamental to the project. Patios and plazas connect interiors with exteriors and the treatment of light brings focus on contemplation and creativity as well as the integral connection between the different components and their inhabitants, spaces that encourage interaction between design, art and craftsmanship and are open to creative freedom. A proposal that retains the intangible experience, where atmosphere, time and memory can awaken collective creativity.”

Dani Rosselló, Architect and Partner to Mauricio Rocha for the Sharjah Creative Quarter, said: “The design for Sharjah Creative Quarter brings together clusters that call for a contemporary conversation with the vernacular heritage; where architecture, landscape, artistic manifestations, and civic interaction can blend into a sustainable example that will contribute to growing Sharjah’s legacy.”

Appointed as the strategic lead and project manager for the Sharjah Creative Quarter, BEEAH, a leader in pioneering sustainable solutions in the Middle East, will leverage its extensive expertise in cutting-edge architectural and environmental projects. This includes their work on the BEEAH Headquarters, an iconic structure conceived by Zaha Hadid Architects, which stands as a testament to their commitment to innovation and sustainability in architecture.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, stated: “BEEAH is privileged to contribute to the development of the Sharjah Creative Quarter project. As an organisation, we are broadening our horizons into various sectors, including real estate, aiming to embed creativity and innovation into our operations as we work to shape a sustainable future. For the Sharjah Creative Quarter, we are committed to leveraging our expertise to realize Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher’s vision. Our aim is not merely to construct a space but to create a vibrant hub that elevates Sharjah’s status as a distinctive centre of culture and creativity.”

As the strategic lead, BEEAH will collaborate with key stakeholders, integrate sustainable practices, and deploy innovative technologies to create a space that is both environmentally responsible and culturally significant. It will also oversee the comprehensive development of the project from concept to completion, shaping the Sharjah Creative Quarter into a symbol of sustainable architectural excellence.

About Sharjah Creative Quarter

Sharjah Creative Quarter (SCQ) is a vibrant global hub offering the community and professionals a platform of knowledge transfer, creativity, and innovation. The Sharjah Creative Quarter will comprise diverse and integrated buildings, creating a welcoming and balanced system offering cultural, prototyping, research, and archival spaces.

About BEEAH

BEEAH is pioneering sustainability and inspiring innovation to empower humanity’s future. Through innovation, full-circle resource management, and digital transformation, BEEAH is addressing environmental challenges, deploying the latest technologies, and creating the roadmap for a smart and sustainable future. Renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions, BEEAH operates across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, to create a better tomorrow for all.

About Taller de Arquitectura | Mauricio Rocha

Mauricio Rocha Iturbide (b. 1965) founded his Mexico City-based practice, Taller de Arquitectura | Mauricio Rocha, in 1991. With over 30 years of experience, the firm is dedicated to creating contemporary architecture that is deeply sensitive to its context and the environment.

Taller works across a wide range of scales and programs, from small interventions to large public spaces. The practice seamlessly integrates local materials with cutting-edge technology, ensuring every project embodies dignity, quality, and a thoughtful balance of context, typology, and user needs.

Over the course of its career, Taller has garnered significant recognition, including gold and silver medals in various national and international architectural biennales. The firm was honored with the Emerging Voices Award from the Architectural League of New York and the Médaille d’Or Palmarès from the Academy of Architecture of France in 2019.

Most recently, Taller received the Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) in 2023, which celebrates excellence in built work across the Americas.

About Dani Rosselló

Dani Rosselló is a Spanish architect and founder of Double Rainboww, a Barcelona-based multidisciplinary design studio specializing in architecture, master planning, landscape and strategic advisory. With an international portfolio of work spanning over 25 years and awarded with Fad prize, Double Rainboww is committed to creating deeply contextual and human-centred designs that balance history, culture, and collective memories with tangible elements like topography, materiality, and climate.

