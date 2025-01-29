Terra Metals Inc. Advances Copper and Cobalt Operations in Zambia Amid President Trump’s Pro-Mining Policies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Metals Inc. (TMI), a Delaware-registered company in the United States, is proud to announce significant progress in its mining and renewable energy initiatives in Zambia, bolstered by President Donald Trump’s pro-mining policies. Terra Metals’ key mining and exploration assets in the Kabompo Dome, located 80 miles west of First Quantum Minerals’ Sentinel and Kalumbila Mines and 110 miles west of Barrick Gold’s Lumwana Mine, position the company as a leader in the global mining industry.

Operational Highlights

Re-commissioning of Copper and Cobalt Acid Leach Plant:

Terra Metals Inc. will re-commission its copper and cobalt acid leach plant by the end of Q1 2025. This facility will play a critical role in processing oxide ores, significantly enhancing production capacity.

1 Million Ton per Annum Flotation Plant:

The company’s flagship flotation plant, capable of processing 1 million tons of sulphide and oxide ores annually, is on track for commissioning by the end of Q2 2025. This development will contribute significantly to Zambia’s 12% national copper production increase, as recently announced by the government.

Renewable Energy Milestones

Terra Metals’ subsidiary, Central African Renewable Energy (CARE), has been granted feasibility permits for the development of 400 MW of solar power capacity, a groundbreaking initiative that underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability. The projects include:

A 200 MW solar power plant in Zambia’s Northern Province, near the Democratic Republic of Congo border.

in Zambia’s Northern Province, near the Democratic Republic of Congo border. A second 200 MW solar power plant in the Northwestern Province, strategically located near Terra Metals’ mining operations.

“These renewable energy projects are game-changers for a diversified company like Terra Metals Inc.,” said Co-Chairman Mumena Mushinge. “We are aligning sustainable energy solutions with large-scale mining, ensuring cost-effective operations while reducing our environmental footprint.”

Statements from Terra Metals’ Leadership

Co-Chairman Mumena Mushinge stated:

“This is an exciting time for a U.S. company like Terra Metals Inc. to have a major footprint in Zambia, with significant involvement from indigenous stakeholders in this historic, large-scale mining operation. President Donald Trump’s pro-mining policies, including his recent executive orders in favor of mining transactions, provide a solid foundation for our expansion. The U.S. government’s support is deeply appreciated and underscores the significance of Terra Metals Inc. in advancing the mining sector.”

Co-Chairman Edmond Chisanga added:

“Terra Metals Inc. is proud to be one of the first U.S. companies to ship critical minerals such as copper and cobalt back to the United States, utilizing the U.S.-funded Lobito Railway. This infrastructure investment reinforces our role in strengthening U.S.-Zambia trade relations and advancing the global energy transition.”

Strategic Location

The Kabompo Dome, located in Zambia’s resource-rich mining region, provides Terra Metals with a strategic advantage, surrounded by world-class operations such as First Quantum Minerals’ Sentinel and Kalumbila Mines and Barrick Gold’s Lumwana Mine.

Commitment to Sustainability and Growth

With renewable energy integration through CARE, Terra Metals Inc. is at the forefront of environmentally responsible mining. The 400 MW solar projects will not only power mining operations but also reduce reliance on fossil fuels, demonstrating Terra Metals’ dedication to sustainable development.

Conclusion

Underpinned by President Trump’s mining-friendly policies, Terra Metals Inc. is advancing its operations to reshape Zambia’s copper and cobalt landscape. With a focus on production growth, renewable energy integration, and fostering U.S.-Zambia trade collaboration, Terra Metals is poised for long-term success.

About Terra Metals Inc.

Terra Metals Inc. is a Delaware-registered mining and exploration company focused on copper and cobalt production in Zambia. It is the first large-scale mining operation in Zambia owned and operated by indigenous Zambians. Terra Metals is committed to advancing sustainable mining practices and contributing to Zambia’s economic and industrial development.

Primary Contact

Hailey Fase

Executive Assistant, Terra Metals Inc.

