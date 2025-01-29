Find the Good Life in North Dakota partners with the Waste Management Phoenix Open

North Dakota, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, AZ – Find the Good Life in North Dakota is proud to showcase once again the high-quality of living North Dakota provides during the Waste Management Phoenix Open, one of the most celebrated golf tournaments in the world. To kick off this exciting partnership, Find the Good Life in North Dakota is hosting a special, free performance at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Scottsdale, Arizona, featuring North Dakota’s own Tigirlily Gold, the 2024 ACM New Duo or Group of the Year Award winners.

The free event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, and will showcase Tigirlily Gold’s vibrant energy and undeniable talent and will serve as a platform to promote the beauty of North Dakota. Sisters Kendra Olson and Krista Slaubaugh, who make up Tigirlily Gold, proudly credit their North Dakota upbringing for shaping their success. “Growing up in North Dakota taught us the value of hard work, perseverance, and staying true to ourselves,” said the duo. “The support we’ve received from our home state has been a huge part of our journey, and we’re thrilled to help highlight the opportunities and lifestyle that North Dakota offers.”

The sponsorship aligns with Find the Good Life in North Dakota’s mission to showcase the workforce opportunities, welcoming communities, and resilient spirit that make the state an incredible place to live, work, and thrive.

The AZ to ND Connection

The word resilient can also be used to describe Rashel Crowell and her husband, Flann. Seeking a fresh start from Arizona in 2013, Rashel followed her husband, who was already working as a trucker, to North Dakota.

Together they have faced challenges of the oil field but also saw triumphs in trucking while building a successful life in North Dakota. Today, the Crowells own and operate a fleet of 10 trucks and manage three thriving businesses based in Washburn.

“We wouldn’t be here without this community. They kept us going. There’s so much opportunity in North Dakota. Anything you want to do here you can,” Rashel said.

Rashel is now sharing her story to others looking to relocate to North Dakota as a Community Champion, a key tool in the Find the Good Life workforce initiative, that matches jobseekers with embedded members of North Dakota communities.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open will highlight the North Dakota way of life and serve as a way for attendees to learn more about the career opportunities available in the state. Whether it’s through the harmonious voices of Tigirlily Gold or the inspiring story of the Crowells, North Dakota continues to stand out as a place where hard work and community spirit create unparalleled opportunities.

Event Details:

What: Kickoff event with Tigirlily Gold

When: Tuesday, February 4 – public performance at 5:30 pm

Where: Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, Scottsdale, AZ

