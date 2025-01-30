Successful Conclusion of The European Art of Taste, Fruit&Veg Masterpieces, the Three-Year Promotion and Information Programme for European Fruit and Vegetables in Asia

FERRARA, Italy, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Art of Taste-Fruit&Veg Masterpieces, the project financed by the European Union, devised by CSO Italy and participated by the following companies: RK Growers, Mazzoni Group, Apofruit, Origine Group, and Oranfrizer, closes on a positive note.

The programme, which will end on 31 January 2025 (and started on 1 February 2022, nda), has made it possible to communicate the values and characteristics of European fruit and vegetables to consumers and operators in 4 markets: China, Japan, Thailand and Taiwan.

While the activities aimed at operators followed the traditional paths of B2B communication, trade fairs, workshops, meetings with operators, as well as point-of-sale promotions, those aimed at consumers ploughed down paths that had yet to be explored.

Partnerships with a number of publishing groups in Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan made it possible to develop valuable digital content using the available media and formats. Over the 3-year campaign, more than 15 million impressions were generated in the 3 countries. At the same time, communication activities were carried out in China on the country's social media, such as Wechat, Weibo, which gained almost 70 thousand more followers and over 80 million impressions. In the same way, live streaming activities on the Chinese RED platform enabled 15 episodes with taste ambassadors in China to be realised, reaching over 600 thousand views.

On the other hand, operators in the sector were reached at trade fairs, such as Asia Fruit Logistica, which made it possible to meet more than 6,000 trade professionals, or through the more than 120 B2B meetings and the more than 330 participants in the workshops organised over the three years of the project.

The project “the Europen Art of Taste: Fruit & Veg Masterpieces” was the protagonist of 12 live streams dedicated to the products of the campaign on the Chinese social network RED.

News about The European Art of Taste and CSO Italy

The project The European Art of Taste – Fruit & Veg Masterpieces aims to promote and inform about high-quality European fruits and vegetables and is financed by CSO Italy and the European Union. The following Italian companies also participate in the project: RK Growers, Mazzoni Group, Apofruit, Origine Group e Oranfrizer.

CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

Funded by the European Union. However, the views expressed are those of the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the awarding administration can be held responsible for them.

