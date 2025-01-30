Tungray Technologies Inc. Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tungray Technologies Inc. (“Tungray Technologies” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TRSG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Tungray Technologies investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

On December 31, 2024, Tungray Technologies submitted a current report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Form 6-K. According to the report, on December 30, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors, following the Audit Committee’s recommendation and discussions with management, concluded that the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021, which were included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (filed with the SEC on April 26, 2024), should no longer be relied upon. As a result, other reports, press releases, earnings releases, and investor communications related to these financial statements should also no longer be considered accurate.

