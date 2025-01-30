NOVO NORDISK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Novo Nordisk A/S and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo Nordisk” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NVO) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Novo Nordisk securities between November 2, 2022 to December 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 25, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Novo Nordisk’s projected successful outcome of Novo Nordisk’s phase 3 CagriSema study on obesity, named “REDEFINE-1,” while avoiding discussions centered around dosage tolerability; (2) Novo Nordisk’s repeated optimistic claims that CagriSema would achieve at least 25% weight loss in the REDEFINE-1 study fell short of reality; and (3) the utilization of the “flexible protocol” limited the study’s ability to effectively provide weight loss data on the dosage tested, suggesting either that tolerability was significantly worse than anticipated, resulting in patients titrating down their dosages to avoid complications, or that the patient selection process was rushed, leading to the onboarding of patients that did not desire to even achieve the 25% weight loss Novo Nordisk sought to demonstrate.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Novo Nordisk shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

