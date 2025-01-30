[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche reports strong 2024 results with 7% sales growth; fourth quarter marks third straight quarter of 9% growth

Basel, 30 January 2025

Group sales grew by 7% 1 at constant exchange rates (CER; 3% in CHF), driven by strong demand for both medicines and diagnostics.

was the third consecutive quarter of 9% sales growth, highlighting the very positive momentum. Pharmaceuticals Division sales rose by 8% (excluding COVID-19 medicine: 9%) on growing demand for newer medicines; top growth drivers were Vabysmo (severe eye diseases), Phesgo (breast cancer), Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) and Hemlibra (haemophilia A).

increased by 34% (CER) to CHF 20.1 billion. Highlights: Launch of cobas Mass Spec, a transformative innovation in mass spectrometry EU approval for Vabysmo prefilled syringe US acceptance of supplemental Biologics License Application for Columvi combination Positive data on blood cancer medicines Columvi, Lunsumio and Polivy, eye medicine Vabysmo, Duchenne muscular dystrophy medicine Elevidys and breast cancer therapy Itovebi Acquisition of Poseida Therapeutics for a range of potentially first- and best-in-class cell therapies across oncology, immunology and neurology CE mark for new and updated molecular cobas 6800/8800 systems for enhanced laboratory efficiency and testing capabilities

Board proposes dividend increase to CHF 9.70. If approved by shareholders, this would be the 38th consecutive dividend increase.

Outlook for 2025

Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) expects an increase in Group sales in the mid single digit range (CER). Core earnings per share are targeted to develop in the high single digit range (CER). Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.

Key figures CHF millions % change January–December 2024 2023 At CER1 In CHF Group sales 60,495 58,716 7 3 Pharmaceuticals Division 46,171 44,265 8 4 Diagnostics Division 14,324 14,451 4 -1 Core operating profit 20,823 19,240 14 8 Core EPS – diluted (CHF) 18.80 18.57 7 1 IFRS net income 9,187 12,358 -19 -26

Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker: “2024 was a strong year for Roche. In the fourth quarter, we continued our very positive momentum for the third consecutive quarter with Group sales growth of 9% (CER). Core earnings per share exceeded the guidance raised at half year.

We are proud to have made a positive impact on patients’ lives in 2024 with the launch of two new medicines – Itovebi for a hard-to-treat breast cancer and PiaSky for a serious blood disorder – as well as our new solution for continuous blood glucose monitoring and our innovative system for fully automated mass spectrometry.

Last year, we substantially strengthened our pipeline through the acceleration of internal key programmes and new partnerships and acquisitions such as Poseida Therapeutics for cell therapy in oncology and autoimmune diseases.

Roche is well positioned for future growth.”

Group results

In 2024, Roche achieved sales growth of 7% (3% in CHF) to CHF 60.5 billion.

Core earnings per share rose by 12%, excluding the base effect of the resolution of tax disputes in 2023. Including this impact, core earnings per share increased by 7%.

The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies had a significant impact on the results reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.

Strong demand for both pharmaceutical products and diagnostic solutions more than made up for the expected decline of CHF 1.1 billion in COVID-19-related sales and an impact of CHF 1.0 billion from the loss of exclusivity on Avastin (various types of cancer), Herceptin (breast and gastric cancer), MabThera/Rituxan (blood cancer, rheumatoid arthritis), Esbriet (lung disease), Lucentis (severe eye diseases) and Actemra/RoActemra (rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19).

Core operating profit rose by 14% (8% in CHF) to CHF 20.8 billion, driven by higher sales, improved gross margin and effective cost management.

IFRS net income decreased by 19% (26% in CHF) to CHF 9.2 billion, mainly due to impairment charges to goodwill of CHF 3.2 billion related to Flatiron Health and Spark Therapeutics.

Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased by 8% to CHF 46.2 billion, with newer medicines for severe diseases continuing their strong growth.

The top four growth drivers – Vabysmo, Phesgo, Ocrevus and Hemlibra – achieved total sales of CHF 16.9 billion. This represents a plus of CHF 3.3 billion at CER compared to 2023.

Vabysmo, launched in early 2022, continued to be a major growth driver, generating sales of CHF 3.9 billion on growing demand in all regions.

Sales of Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera/Rituxan, Esbriet, Lucentis and Actemra/RoActemra decreased by a combined CHF 1.0 billion (CER) due to the impact of loss of exclusivity. Sales of the COVID-19 medicine Ronapreve were minimal compared to sales in Japan of CHF 0.5 billion in 2023.

In the United States, sales rose by 9%. Vabysmo, Ocrevus, Xolair (allergies) and Polivy were the main growth drivers. This growth more than compensated for the decline in sales of Lucentis (severe eye diseases) and lower sales of medicines with expired patents.

Sales in Europe grew 8% as sales growth due to the continued rollout of Vabysmo and the uptake of Phesgo, Ocrevus, Hemlibra and Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy) more than compensated for the decline in sales of medicines with expired patents, the impact of biosimilar competition on Actemra/RoActemra sales and lower sales of Perjeta (breast cancer) due to ongoing conversion of patients to Phesgo.

In Japan, sales decreased by 16%, reflecting the base effect of Ronapreve sales in the first half of 2023 that did not reoccur in 2024. Excluding Ronapreve, sales in Japan fell by 2% as price cuts and biosimilar and generic erosion more than offset the growth in sales of Phesgo, Vabysmo and Hemlibra.

Sales in the International region grew by 17%, led by China, Canada and Brazil. In China, sales rose by 6%, driven by continued sales growth of Perjeta, Alecensa (early-stage lung cancer) and Avastin as well as higher sales of Xofluza (influenza) and the rollout of Polivy.

The Diagnostics Division’s base business sales increased by 8%, led by the increased demand for immunodiagnostic products and by higher sales of clinical chemistry tests, advanced staining solutions and companion diagnostics.

Overall, the Diagnostics Division reported sales growth of 4% to CHF 14.3 billion, reflecting the anticipated drop in demand for COVID-19-related products (sales of CHF 0.2 billion in 2024 compared to CHF 0.8 billion in 2023).

Sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region increased by 5%, driven by higher sales of immunodiagnostic products, clinical chemistry tests and advanced staining solutions. In North America, there was growth in the underlying base business across customer areas. Sales in Asia-Pacific decreased by 5% as higher sales of immunodiagnostic products were offset by the expected drop in demand for COVID-19-related tests.



Pharmaceuticals Division: pipeline

With 71 new molecular entities (NMEs) and a total of 122 projects, Roche has a promising pipeline with a wide variety of therapeutic approaches.

Pharmaceuticals research and development (R&D) expenditure grew by 1% to CHF 11.1 billion (Group R&D: 1% to CHF 13.0 billion). Oncology remained the primary area for R&D, with substantial investments also in the areas of immunology and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism.





Pharmaceuticals: key developments

Compound Milestone Regulatory Vabysmo

Severe eye diseases Vabysmo prefilled syringe (PFS) is now approved in the EU for three retinal conditions that can cause blindness



Vabysmo PFS is the first and only prefilled syringe containing a bispecific antibody, offering a convenient alternative to currently available Vabysmo vials.

Vabysmo has demonstrated rapid and robust vision and anatomical improvements in neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

The ready-to-use Vabysmo PFS is co-packaged with the only CE-marked needle specifically designed for intravitreal injection.



More information: Media Release, 13 December 2024 Columvi

Blood cancer FDA accepts supplemental Biologics License Application for Columvi combination for people with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)



The application is based on data from the phase III STARGLO study where Columvi plus chemotherapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival.

This regimen could provide an off-the-shelf, fixed-duration treatment option for patients to start soon after diagnosis, which is important for those who are at high risk of disease progression.

Improving survival outcomes is needed for people with an aggressive disease like relapsed or refractory DLBCL, especially those who are not eligible for transplant.



More information: Media Release, 5 December 2024 Phase III, pivotal and other key read-outs Itovebi

Breast cancer Itovebi demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival benefit in a certain type of HR-positive advanced breast cancer



Updated results for overall survival (OS) – a key secondary endpoint – reinforce the significant benefit of the regimen based on Itovebi (inavolisib) for patients with advanced PIK3CA-mutated, HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer in the first-line setting.

Primary analysis showed the regimen based on Itovebi reached statistical significance, more than doubling progression-free survival in this patient population.

Full OS results from the phase III INAVO120 study will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.



More information: Media Release, 28 January 2025 Elevidys

Duchenne muscular dystrophy Roche announces new results from EMBARK, demonstrating significant sustained benefits of Elevidys in ambulatory individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)



Across three key functional outcomes, North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA), Time to Rise (TTR) and 10-metre walk/run (10MWR), results were statistically significant and clinically meaningful two years after treatment with Elevidys, compared to a pre-specified propensity-weighted untreated external control group.

Functional differences between individuals treated with Elevidys and those in the external control group increased between one year and two years after treatment.

No new safety signals were observed, further reinforcing the consistent and manageable safety profile observed with Elevidys to date.



More information: Media Release, 27 January 2025 Prasinezumab

Parkinson’s disease Phase IIb study of prasinezumab misses primary endpoint, but suggests possible benefit in early-stage Parkinson’s disease



PADOVA study showed numerical delay in motor progression and positive trends on multiple secondary and exploratory endpoints.

Prasinezumab continues to be well tolerated and no new safety signals were observed.

Roche is further evaluating the data and will work together with health authorities to determine next steps.



More information: Media Release, 19 December 2024 Columvi/

Lunsumio

Blood cancer



New and updated data for fixed-duration Columvi and Lunsumio presented at annual meeting of American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2024 reinforce their potential to improve outcomes for people with lymphoma



Long-term data confirm fixed-duration Columvi and Lunsumio achieve durable remissions beyond the end of treatment, with real-world data suggesting reduced treatment-related travel burden due to less frequent dosing.

First presentation of Lunsumio given subcutaneously showed non-inferiority to intravenous treatment with a consistent safety profile, potentially providing an additional outpatient option with a shorter administration time.

Positive results for Roche’s two bispecifics antibodies validate the company’s efforts to provide multiple treatment options that suit the diverse needs of lymphoma patients and healthcare providers.



More information: Media Release, 10 December 2024 Polivy

Blood cancer Five-year results confirm Polivy combination therapy as new standard of care for previously untreated aggressive lymphoma



Exploratory long-term follow-up analysis of the phase III POLARIX study indicated a positive trend in overall survival in favour of Polivy in combination with R-CHP for the first-line treatment of people with DLBCL.

Patients treated with Polivy in combination with R-CHP required fewer subsequent treatments, which potentially reduces the burden on patients and healthcare systems.

These encouraging five-year results continue to highlight the potential of this Polivy combination to improve outcomes in the first-line treatment of people with DLBCL, an area that had little advancement in nearly two decades.



More information: Media Release, 8 December 2024 Tiragolumab

Lung cancer Roche reports update on phase III SKYSCRAPER-01 study results



SKYSCRAPER-01 is a global phase III, randomised, double-blind study evaluating tiragolumab plus Tecentriq compared to Tecentriq alone in 534 patients with PD-L1-high previously untreated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study did not reach the primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis.



More information: Media Release, 26 November 2024 Vabysmo

Severe eye diseases Vabysmo improves vision in under-represented populations with DME in a first-of-its-kind study



The ELEVATUM study showed clinically meaningful improvement in vision and reduction in retinal fluid in African American, Black, Hispanic and Latino people with DME treated with Vabysmo.

Efficacy and safety from this phase IV study were consistent with data from the Vabysmo phase III DME studies.

These racial and ethnic groups are disproportionately affected by diabetes and are at higher risk of developing DME, a leading cause of vision loss.



More information: Media Release, 18 October 2024 Other Poseida Therapeutics tender offer Roche purchases shares in tender offer for Poseida Therapeutics



Roche’s wholly owned subsidiary Blue Giant Acquisition Corp. accepted for payment all shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to its tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Poseida Therapeutics at a price of USD 9.00 per share in cash, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR), to receive certain contingent payments of up to an aggregate of USD 4.00 per share in cash.

The tender offer expired at one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on 7 January 2025, and was not extended.



More information: Media Release, 8 January 2025 Poseida Therapeutics tender offer Roche commences tender offer for all shares of Poseida Therapeutics for USD 9.00 per share in cash, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right for up to USD 4.00 per share in cash



The tender offer is being made pursuant to the previously announced merger agreement dated 25 November 2024.

Following the successful completion of the tender offer, any shares not acquired in the tender offer will be acquired in a second-step merger at the same price of USD 9.00 per share, plus the contingent value right.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.



More information: Media Release, 9 December 2024 Poseida Therapeutics acquisition Roche enters into a definitive agreement to acquire Poseida Therapeutics, including cell therapy candidates and related platform technologies



The acquisition supports Roche’s pharmaceuticals strategy and allows for a range of potentially first- and best-in-class therapies across oncology, immunology and neurology, uniquely positioning Roche in the new field of donor-derived off-the-shelf cell therapies.

Roche will acquire Poseida Therapeutics for USD 9.00 per share in cash at closing, which represents a total equity value of approximately USD 1.0 billion.

Stockholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right for up to an aggregate of USD 4.00 per share in cash, representing a total deal value of up to approximately USD 1.5 billion.



More information: Media Release, 26 November 2024 Itovebi

Breast cancer NEJM publishes landmark phase III results for Itovebi, showing more than doubling of progression-free survival in a certain type of HR-positive advanced breast cancer



The regimen based on Itovebi (inavolisib) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit, reducing the risk of disease worsening or death by 57% compared with palbociclib and fulvestrant alone in the INAVO120 study.

The FDA recently approved the regimen based on Itovebi as a first-line treatment for people with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation, one of the most common gene mutations in HR-positive disease.



More information: Media Release, 31 October 2024



Pharmaceuticals sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January–December 2024 2023 2024 2023 At CER In CHF Pharmaceuticals Division 46,171 44,265 100.0 100.0 8 4 United States 24,774 23,259 53.7 52.5 9 7 Europe 8,832 8,306 19.1 18.8 8 6 Japan 2,874 3,745 6.2 8.5 -16 -23 International* 9,691 8,955 21.0 20.2 17 8

*Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others

Top 20 best-selling pharmaceuticals Total United States Europe Japan International CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % Ocrevus

Multiple sclerosis 6,744 9 4,819 5 1,306 14 - - 619 29 Hemlibra

Haemophilia A 4,503 12 2,654 9 926 11 367 8 556 41 Vabysmo

Eye diseases (nAMD, DME, RVO) 3,864 68 2,940 57 622 128 125 40 177 168 Tecentriq

Cancer immunotherapy 3,640 0 1,763 -7 863 4 380 0 634 23 Perjeta3

Breast cancer 3,616 1 1,345 3 646 -15 116 -40 1,509 15 Actemra/RoActemra3

RA, COVID-19 2,645 5 1,331 11 658 -14 309 9 347 19 Xolair3

Asthma 2,470 16 2,470 16 - - - - - - Kadcyla3

Breast cancer 1,998 7 765 3 564 -1 98 5 571 23 Phesgo

Breast cancer 1,740 62 570 38 738 40 136 ** 296 111 Evrysdi

Spinal muscular atrophy 1,631 18 588 19 572 14 93 10 378 25 Alecensa

Lung cancer 1,548 7 525 15 284 -1 198 3 541 7 Herceptin3

Breast and gastric cancer 1,381 -11 265 -18 303 -13 14 -50 799 -6 MabThera/Rituxan3

Blood cancer, RA 1,379 -13 842 -13 150 -15 17 -25 370 -10 Avastin3

Various cancer types 1,233 -17 383 -19 85 -11 197 -32 568 -10 Activase/TNKase3

Cardiac diseases 1,202 5 1,140 5 - - - - 62 5 Polivy

Blood cancer 1,121 39 568 70 192 13 198 -4 163 76 Gazyva/Gazyvaro3

Blood cancer 910 16 463 20 245 9 29 -15 173 23 Pulmozyme3

Cystic fibrosis 455 4 303 2 73 -3 1 21 78 22 CellCept3

Immunosuppressant 399 7 23 -22 124 2 40 -3 212 17 Mircera3

Anaemia related to kidney disease 397 -3 - - 42 -3 38 -23 317 1

** Over 500%

DME: diabetic macular edema / nAMD: neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration / RVO: retinal vein occlusion / RA: rheumatoid arthritis

Diagnostics: key developments

Product Milestone cobas liat STI multiplex assay panels

Sexually transmitted infections Roche receives FDA clearance with CLIA waiver for cobas liat molecular tests to diagnose sexually transmitted infections at the point of care



More than 1 million curable sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are acquired every day worldwide in people 15–49 years old, most of which are asymptomatic.

FDA CLIA-waived tests broaden access to accurate, easy-to-use diagnostics for all patients in decentralised settings like urgent care centres, retail clinics and community health venues.

The tests use highly sensitive gold-standard PCR technology, providing results in 20 minutes to allow healthcare providers to confidently diagnose and determine appropriate treatment in the same visit.



More information: Media Release, 22 January 2025 cobas Mass Spec Roche transforms mass spectrometry diagnostics with launch of cobas Mass Spec solution



Roche launched its cobas Mass Spec solution, bringing mass spectrometry to the routine clinical lab.

Clinical mass spectrometry testing offers unparalleled sensitivity and specificity, providing clinicians with additional diagnostic insights.

cobas Mass Spec solution will offer a fully automated, integrated and standardised workflow with IVDR-compliant assays.



More information: Media Release, 18 December 2024 cobas 6800/8800 systems 2.0

Various tests Roche receives CE mark for new molecular cobas 6800/8800 systems upgrade, enhancing laboratory efficiency and testing capabilities



The new cobas 6800/8800 systems 2.0 upgrade enhances throughput and run flexibility, enables sample prioritisation and is available for existing systems in healthcare settings around the world.

Laboratories can now perform a wider range of tests on a single solution, thereby simplifying laboratory logistics and helping to optimise the use of resources.



More information: Media Release, 13 December 2024 Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel

Alzheimer’s disease Roche presents new data at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference, demonstrating its growing momentum in diagnostics for Alzheimer’s disease



New data highlight the potential of the Roche Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel and Elecsys pTau181 for ruling out Alzheimer’s disease-related amyloid pathology with very good accuracy.

In the largest worldwide clinical trial of its kind, the blood-based test showed very good accuracy in ruling out Alzheimer’s pathology in those being investigated for the disease, potentially avoiding the need for further invasive and unnecessary tests.

Results further demonstrate Roche’s commitment to bringing diagnostic clarity for Alzheimer’s disease to people at an early stage of cognitive decline.



More information: Media Release, 31 October 2024

Diagnostics sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January–December 2024 2023 2024 2023 At CER In CHF Diagnostics Division 14,324 14,451 100.0 100.0 4 -1 Customer Areas4 Core Lab 8,004 7,750 55.9 53.6 8 3 Molecular Lab5 2,590 2,567 18.1 17.8 4 1 Near Patient Care6 2,167 2,746 15.1 19.0 -17 -21 Pathology Lab 1,563 1,388 10.9 9.6 17 13 Regions Europe, Middle East, Africa 4,822 4,768 33.7 33.0 5 1 North America 4,335 4,173 30.3 28.9 6 4 Asia–Pacific 4,099 4,496 28.6 31.1 -5 -9 Latin America 1,068 1,014 7.4 7.0 22 5

More information on Roche performance in 2024:

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



References

[1] Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates and comparisons to the previous year in this document are at constant exchange rates (CER: average rates 2023) and all total figures quoted are reported in CHF.

[2] Pharmaceuticals Division base business: excluding COVID-19 medicine Ronapreve.

Diagnostics Division base business: excluding COVID-19-related products.

[3] Products launched before 2015.

[4] Core Lab: diagnostics solutions in the areas of immunoassays, clinical chemistry and CustomBiotech.

Molecular Lab: diagnostics solutions for pathogen detection and monitoring, donor screening, sexual health and genomics, genomic tumour profiling.

Near Patient Care: diagnostics solutions in emergency rooms, medical practices and directly with patients, including integrated personalised diabetes management.

Pathology Lab: diagnostics solutions for tissue biopsies and companion diagnostics.

[5] Sales in the Molecular Lab customer area include sales from the Foundation Medicine business, which moved under the responsibility of the Diagnostics Division from the Pharmaceuticals Division effective 1 January 2024. The comparative information for 2023 has been restated accordingly.

[6] Sales in the new Near Patient Care customer area include sales from Diabetes Care and the Point of Care business, both previously shown as separate customer areas. The comparative information for 2023 has been restated accordingly.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as ‘believes’, ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘projects’, ‘intends’, ‘should’, ‘seeks’, ‘estimates’, ‘future’ or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, such as: (1) pricing and product initiatives of competitors; (2) legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; (3) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; (4) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; (5) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side effects of pipeline or marketed products; (6) increased government pricing pressures; (7) interruptions in production; (8) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; (9) litigation; (10) loss of key executives or other employees; and (11) adverse publicity and news coverage. The statement regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche’s earnings or earnings per share for this or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.



