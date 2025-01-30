Reykjavík Energy | Green Bond Auction Results

January 29th, 2025, Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; RE) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR031033 GB, OR280845 GB and OR180255 GB. Total bids amounted to ISK 7,785 million nominal value.

OR031033 GB bears 8.30% fixed nominal interest and pays equal instalments every six months with a final maturity date of October 3rd, 2033. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 6,390 million have been issued in the class.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 2,735 million nominal value at yields between 7,99% - 8,23%. RE accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,205 million at a yield of 8.05%.

Additionally, market makers exercised their right to purchase OR031033 GB for a total nominal amount of ISK 180 million at the same yield.

OR0280845 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of August 28th, 2045. The bond carries 3.70% fixed interest and is redeemable after 13 years. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 4,770 million have been issued in the class.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 4,250 million nominal value at yields between 3.44% - 3.99%. RE accepted bids amounting to ISK 3,000 million at a yield of 3.90%.

Additionally, market makers exercised their right to purchase OR280845 GB for a total nominal amount of ISK 80 million at the same yield.

OR0180255 GB bears 2.60% fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 36,966 million have been issued in the class.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 800 million nominal value at yields between 3.45% -3.53%. RE accepted bids amounting to ISK 450 million at a yield of 3,46%.

Reykjavík Energy will additionally issue bonds in the green bond classes OR031033 GB and OR280845 GB for a total nominal amount of ISK 480m in each class that will not be sold to investors. The additional issuance is done so RE can meet its bond lending obligations under the previously mentioned market-making agreement.

Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.





Contacts:

Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: snorri.hafsteinn.thorkelsson@or.is