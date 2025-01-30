Press Release: Q4 sales growth of 10.3%, 2024 business EPS guidance exceeded, and strong business EPS rebound expected in 2025

Sanofi: Q4 sales growth of 10.3%, 2024 business EPS guidance exceeded, and strong business EPS rebound expected in 2025
Paris, January 30, 2025
Q4: sales growth of 10.3% at CER1 and business EPS2 of €1.31
- Pharma launches up 56.5%, reaching sales of €0.8 billion, 8% of total sales, led by ALTUVIIIO
- Dupixent sales up 16.0% to €3.5 billion
- Vaccines sales up 10.8% to €2.2 billion, driven by Beyfortus sales in Europe
- Business EPS of €1.31, -11.0% at CER and -14.9% reported; IFRS EPS of €0.54
FY: double-digit sales growth and business EPS guidance exceeded
- Sales totaled €41.1 billion, an increase of 11.3% at CER
- Sales targets exceeded: Dupixent >€13 billion and Beyfortus blockbuster status (€1.7 billion) in its first full year
- Research and Development expenses reached €7.4 billion, up 14.6%, in line with commitments
- Business EPS of €7.12, +4.1% at CER, above guidance, and -1.8% reported; IFRS EPS of €4.59
- The Board of Directors met on January 29, 2025; proposes a dividend of €3.92 for 2024, 30th year of consecutive increases
Pipeline: increased investment and progress
- Q4: four regulatory approvals: Dupixent EoE (children) (EU), Kevzara PMR (EU), Cerdelga GD1 (children) (EU), Efluelda flu (JP)3
- FY: 14 regulatory approvals of medicines and vaccines, 21 regulatory submission acceptances, and eight positive phase 3 readouts emphasize a positive and improving pipeline momentum
Further progress towards a focused biopharma business
- Intention to sell a controlling stake in Opella consumer health at an attractive valuation; closing in Q2 2025 at the earliest4
Guidance
- In 2025, sales are anticipated to grow by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage at CER5. Sanofi confirms the expectation of a strong rebound in business EPS with growth at a low double-digit percentage at CER (before share buyback).6
- Sanofi intends to execute a share buyback program in 2025 of €5 billion. Shares will be purchased preferably through block trades and in the open market with the purpose of cancellation.
Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer: “We achieved double-digit sales growth in 2024 while pursuing the transformation of the company. Innovation was a key driver of our growth as launches already contributed 11 percent of sales, with Beyfortus becoming a blockbuster in its first full year of sales. We exceeded our business EPS guidance. In 2024, we announced an intention to sell a controlling stake in Opella consumer health, which will make Sanofi a focused, science-driven biopharma company. We increased R&D investments and achieved significant progress with our pipeline in 2024, including positive phase 3 study results for new medicines such as rilzabrutinib in rare diseases and tolebrutinib in multiple sclerosis. As we enter 2025, we expect continued, solid growth in sales and a strong rebound in earnings. We are also confident in the mid to long-term growth prospects of Sanofi, supported by ongoing launches, Dupixent (currently expected to reach sales of around €22 billion in 20307, in line with the current ambition), and expected future launches from our pipeline.”
|Q4 2024
|Change
| Change
at CER
|FY 2024
|Change
| Change
at CER
|IFRS net sales reported
|€10,564m
|+9.1%
|+10.3%
|€41,081m
|+8.6%
|+11.3%
|IFRS net income reported
|€683m
|—
|—
|€5,744m
|+6.4%
|—
|IFRS EPS reported
|€0.54
|—
|—
|€4.59
|+6.5%
|—
|Free cash flow8
|€2,340m
|-25.5%
|—
|€5,955m
|-19.6%
|—
|Business operating income
|€2,078m
|-11.8%
|-7.7 %
|€11,343m
|+1.5%
|+7.6%
|Business net income
|€1,642m
|-15.1%
|-11.2 %
|€8,912m
|-1.8%
|+4.1%
|Business EPS
|€1.31
|-14.9%
|-11.0%
|€7.12
|-1.8%
|+4.1%
1 Changes in net sales are at constant exchange rates (CER) unless stated otherwise (definition in Appendix 9).
2 To facilitate an understanding of operational performance, Sanofi comments on the business net income statement which is a non-IFRS financial
measure (definition in Appendix 9). The income statement is in Appendix 3 and a reconciliation of reported IFRS to business net income is in Appendix 4.
3 For the definition of medical and scientific terms, please see the first use of the word in the Pipeline update section.
4 Subject to finalization of definitive agreements and subject to obtaining regulatory approvals from the competent authorities.
5 In 2025, sales growth will exclude any impact from hyperinflation. In 2024, it is estimated that sales growth benefited by 1.8 percentage points.
6 Applying average January 2025 exchange rates, the currency impacts are estimated between +2% and +3% on sales and +2% and +3% on business EPS.
7 At CER.
8 Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure (definition in Appendix 9).
