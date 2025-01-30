Changes in Martela’s management team

Martela Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 30.1.2025, at 8.45

Martela is streamlining the composition of its management team. The aim of the change is to streamline operations and harmonize the development of Martela's products and services and to strengthen the position of Martela's products in the market. Technical product development will be transferred from the Product & Design unit to the Operations unit and product portfolio management will be transferred to the new Brand, Products & Services unit.

The above will lead to changes in the Group's management team. As of 1 February 2025, Eeva Terävä will take over as director of the new Brand, Products & Services unit. Kari Leino, the member of the Group Management Team responsible for the Product & Design unit, will continue as Head of Product Portfolio and Design in the Brand, Products & Services unit as of 1 February 2025.

The Martela Group Management Team will be as of 1.2.2025:

• Ville Taipale Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

• Henri Berg Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

• Kimmo Hakkala VP, Customer Success

• Suvi-Maarit Kario VP, HR & Sustainability

• Kalle Sulkanen VP, Operations

• Eeva Terävä VP, Brand, Products & Services

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.