SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2024 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

 | Source: Shell plc Shell plc

 

               
SHELL PLC
4th QUARTER 2024 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS		    


                           
 
SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS
Quarters$ million Full year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 Reference20242023%
928  4,291  474  -78Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 16,093  19,359  -17
3,661  6,028  7,306  -39Adjusted EarningsA23,716  28,250  -16
14,281  16,005  16,335  -11Adjusted EBITDAA65,803  68,538  -4
13,162  14,684  12,575  -10Cash flow from operating activities 54,684  54,191  +1
(4,431) (3,857) (5,657)  Cash flow from investing activities (15,154) (17,734)  
8,731  10,827  6,918   Free cash flowG39,530  36,457   
6,924  4,950  7,113   Cash capital expenditureC21,084  24,392   
9,401  9,570  10,897  -2Operating expensesF36,918  39,960  -8
9,138  8,864  10,565  +3Underlying operating expensesF35,707  39,201  -9
11.3%12.8%12.8% ROACE2D11.3%12.8% 
77,078  76,613  81,541   Total debtE77,078  81,541   
38,809  35,234  43,542   Net debtE38,809  43,542   
17.7%15.7%18.8% GearingE17.7%18.8% 
2,815  2,801  2,827  +1Oil and gas production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 2,836  2,791  +2
0.15  0.69  0.07-78Basic earnings per share ($) 2.55  2.88  -11
0.60  0.96  1.11  -38Adjusted Earnings per share ($)B3.76  4.20  -10
0.3580  0.3440  0.3440  +4Dividend per share ($) 1.3900  1.2935  +7

1.Q4 on Q3 change

2.Effective first quarter 2024, the definition has been amended and comparative information has been revised. See Reference D.

Quarter Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected higher exploration well write-offs, lower margins from crude and oil products trading and optimisation, lower Marketing margins and volumes, lower LNG trading and optimisation margins, lower realised oil prices, and unfavourable tax movements.

Fourth quarter 2024 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included net impairment charges and reversals of $2.2 billion, and net losses related to sale of assets. These items are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $2.8 billion in the quarter. This compares with identified items in the third quarter 2024 which amounted to a net loss of $1.3 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for the above identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter 2024 was $13.2 billion, and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and working capital inflows of $2.4 billion partly offset by tax payments of $2.9 billion, and outflows relating to the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $1.4 billion. The working capital inflows mainly reflected accounts receivable and payable movements, and initial margin inflow.

Cash flow from investing activities for the quarter was an outflow of $4.4 billion, and included cash capital expenditure of $6.9 billion, partly offset by net other investing cash inflows of $1.1 billion, and divestment proceeds of $0.8 billion.

Net debt and Gearing: At the end of the fourth quarter 2024, net debt was $38.8 billion, compared with $35.2 billion at the end of the third quarter 2024, mainly reflecting lease additions of $5.4 billion, share buybacks, cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders, and interest payments, partly offset by free cash flow. Gearing was 17.7% at the end of the fourth quarter 2024, compared with 15.7% at the end of the third quarter 2024, mainly driven by higher net debt.






 






Shareholder distributions

Total shareholder distributions in the quarter amounted to $5.7 billion comprising repurchases of shares of $3.6 billion and cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders of $2.1 billion. Dividends declared to Shell plc shareholders for the fourth quarter 2024 amount to $0.3580 per share. Shell has now completed $3.5 billion of share buybacks announced in the third quarter 2024 results announcement. Today, Shell announces a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion which is expected to be completed by the first quarter 2025 results announcement.


Full Year Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the full year 2023, reflected lower LNG trading and optimisation margins, lower realised prices, lower refining margins, as well as lower trading and optimisation margins of power and pipeline gas in Renewables and Energy Solutions, partly offset by lower operating expenses, and higher realised Chemicals margins.

By focusing the portfolio and simplifying the organisation, $3.1 billion of pre-tax structural cost reductions3 were delivered through 2024 compared with 2022 levels, with $2.1 billion in the full year 2024.

Full year 2024 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included net impairment charges and reversals of $4.4 billion, reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures, unfavourable movements relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and charges related to redundancy and restructuring. These charges, reclassifications and movements are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $7.4 billion. This compares with identified items in the full year 2023 which amounted to a net loss of $8.2 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 for the full year 2024 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of positive $0.3 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was $54.7 billion, and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and working capital inflows of $2.1 billion, partly offset by tax payments of $12.0 billion.

Cash flow from investing activities for the full year 2024 was an outflow of $15.2 billion and included cash capital expenditure of $21.1 billion, partly offset by divestment proceeds of $2.8 billion, and interest received of $2.4 billion.


This Unaudited Condensed Financial Report, together with supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter, is available at www.shell.com/investors 4 . Details of progress to date on the financial targets that were announced during Capital Markets Day in June 2023 is available at https://www.shell.com/progress-on-cmd24.html 4.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.

3.See Reference J.

4.Not incorporated by reference.


FOURTH QUARTER 2024 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS


Upstream

In October 2024, we announced the start of production of the floating production storage and offloading facility (FPSO) Marechal Duque de Caxias in the Mero field, in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil. Also known as Mero-3, the FPSO has an operational capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day (Shell share 19.3%).

In December 2024, we, along with Equinor ASA, announced the combination of our UK offshore oil and gas assets and expertise to form a new company which will be the UK North Sea’s biggest independent producer. On deal completion, the new independent producer will be jointly owned by Equinor (50%) and Shell (50%). Completion of the transaction remains subject to approvals and is expected by the end of 2025.

In December 2024, we announced a final investment decision (FID) on Bonga North, a deep-water project off the coast of Nigeria. Shell (55%) operates the Bonga field in partnership with Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd. (20%), Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd. (12.5%), and TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd. (12.5%), on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

In January 2025, we announced the start of production at the Shell-operated Whale floating production facility in the Gulf of Mexico. The Whale development is owned by Shell (60%, operator) and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (40%).



 

         Page 2







Chemicals and Products

In January 2025, CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Company Limited (CSPC), a 50:50 joint venture between Shell and CNOOC Petrochemicals Investment Ltd, has taken a FID to expand its petrochemical complex in Daya Bay, Huizhou, south China.


Renewables and Energy Solutions

In October 2024, we signed an agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in RISEC Holdings, LLC, which owns a 609-megawatt (MW) two-unit combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in Rhode Island, USA. The deal was completed in January 2025.



 

         Page 2







PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT


                           
 
INTEGRATED GAS    
Quarters$ million Full year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 Reference20242023%
1,744  2,631  1,733  -34Segment earnings 9,590  7,058  +36
(421) (240) (2,235)  Of which: Identified itemsA(1,800) (6,861)  
2,165  2,871  3,968  -25Adjusted EarningsA11,390  13,919  -18
4,568  5,234  6,584  -13Adjusted EBITDAA20,978  23,773  -12
4,391  3,623  3,597  +21Cash flow from operating activitiesA16,909  17,520  -3
1,337  1,236  1,196   Cash capital expenditureC4,766  4,196   
116  136  113  -15Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 132  128  +2
4,574  4,669  4,570  -2Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 4,769  4,700  +1
905  941  901  -4Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 954  939  +2
7.06  7.50  7.06  -6LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 29.09  28.29  +3
15.50  17.04  18.09  -9LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 65.82  67.09  -2

1.Q4 on Q3 change

Integrated Gas includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), conversion of natural gas into gas-to-liquids (GTL) fuels and other products. It includes natural gas and liquids exploration and extraction, and the operation of the upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver these to market. Integrated Gas also includes the marketing, trading and optimisation of LNG.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected the net effect of lower contributions from trading and optimisation mainly driven by the comparative (non-cash) impact of expiring hedging contracts and slightly higher realised prices (decrease of $340 million), lower volumes (decrease of $283 million), and higher exploration well write-offs (increase of $275 million), partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $97 million).

Fourth quarter 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $339 million and a loss of $96 million related to sale of assets, partly offset by favourable movements of $109 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These charges and favourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the third quarter 2024 which included unfavourable movements of $213 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, net cash inflows related to derivatives of $120 million and working capital inflows of $114 million, partly offset by tax payments of $635 million.

Total oil and gas production, compared with the third quarter 2024, decreased by 4% mainly due to planned maintenance in Pearl GTL (Qatar). LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 6% mainly due to lower feedgas supply and fewer cargoes due to the timing of liftings.


Full Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the full year 2023, reflected the combined effect of lower contributions from trading and optimisation and lower realised prices (decrease of $3,819 million), partly offset by higher volumes (increase of $514 million), lower operating expenses (decrease of $478 million), and favourable deferred tax movements ($399 million).

Full year 2024 segment earnings also included unfavourable movements of $1,088 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, impairment charges of $363 million, and a net loss of $96 million related to sale of assets. These unfavourable movements and charges are part of identified items and compare with the full year 2023 which included unfavourable movements of $4,407 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and net impairment charges and reversals of $2,247 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.



 

         Page 3






Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and working capital inflows of $467 million, partly offset by tax payments of $2,955 million and net cash outflows related to derivatives of $1,466 million.

Total oil and gas production, compared with the full year 2023, increased by 2% mainly due to ramp-up of fields in Oman and Australia. LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 3% mainly due to lower maintenance in Australia.


1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.



 

         Page 4







UPSTREAM     
Quarters$ million Full year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 Reference20242023%
1,031  2,289  2,151  -55Segment earnings 7,772  8,539  -9
(651) (153) (909)  Of which: Identified itemsA(623) (1,267)  
1,682  2,443  3,060  -31Adjusted EarningsA8,395  9,806  -14
7,676  7,871  7,872  -2Adjusted EBITDAA31,264  30,622  +2
4,509  5,268  5,787  -14Cash flow from operating activitiesA21,244  21,450  -1
2,076  1,974  2,436   Cash capital expenditureC7,890  8,343   
1,332  1,321  1,361  +1Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 1,320  1,325  
3,056  2,844  2,952  +7Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 2,964  2,754  +8
1,859  1,811  1,870  +3Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 1,831  1,800  +2

1.Q4 on Q3 change

The Upstream segment includes exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It also markets and transports oil and gas, and operates the infrastructure necessary to deliver them to the market.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected higher operating expenses (increase of $291 million), higher exploration well write-offs (increase of $283 million), unfavourable tax movements ($245 million) and lower realised liquids prices (decrease of $227 million), partly offset by higher volumes (increase of $370 million).

Fourth quarter 2024 segment earnings also included a loss of $161 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, and net impairment charges and reversals of $152 million. These charges are part of identified items, and compare with the third quarter 2024 which included charges of $138 million related to redundancy and restructuring and charges of $104 million related to decommissioning provisions.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $2,019 million and working capital outflows of $611 million.

Total production, compared with the third quarter 2024, increased mainly due to new oil production and lower scheduled maintenance.


Full Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the full year 2023, reflected unfavourable tax movements ($1,289 million), lower realised prices (decrease of $949 million) and higher exploration well write-offs (increase of $541 million), partly offset by the comparative favourable impact of $962 million mainly relating to gas storage effects.

Full year 2024 segment earnings also included a loss of $325 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, net impairment charges and reversals of $323 million and charges of $214 million related to redundancy and restructuring, partly offset by gains of $638 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentina on a deferred tax position. These charges and gains are part of identified items, and compare with the full year 2023 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $642 million, and net charges of $295 million related to the impact of the weakening Argentine peso and strengthening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $7,851 million and the timing impact of dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $946 million.

Total production, compared with the full year 2023, increased mainly due to new oil production, partly offset by field decline.


1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.



 

         Page 5







MARKETING    
Quarters$ million Full year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 Reference20242023%
103  760  226  -86Segment earnings2 1,894  3,058  -38
(736) (422) (567) 
 		Of which: Identified items2A(1,991) (254)  
839  1,182  794  -29Adjusted Earnings2A3,885  3,312  +17
1,709  2,081  1,500  -18Adjusted EBITDA2A7,476  6,337  +18
1,363  2,722  1,767  -50Cash flow from operating activities2A7,363  5,561  +32
811  525  1,385   Cash capital expenditure2C2,445  5,790   
2,795  2,945  2,997  -5Marketing sales volumes (thousand b/d)2 2,843  3,045  -7

1.Q4 on Q3 change

2.Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals and Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024. Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals and Products segment has been revised.

The Marketing segment comprises the Mobility, Lubricants, and Sectors and Decarbonisation businesses. The Mobility business operates Shell’s retail network including electric vehicle charging services and the Wholesale commercial fuels business which provides fuels for transport, industry and heating. The Lubricants business produces, markets and sells lubricants for road transport, and machinery used in manufacturing, mining, power generation, agriculture and construction. The Sectors and Decarbonisation business sells fuels, speciality products and services including low-carbon energy solutions to a broad range of commercial customers including the aviation, marine, and agricultural sectors.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected lower Marketing margins (decrease of $395 million) mainly due to seasonal impact of lower volumes and lower Mobility unit margins as well as lower Sectors and Decarbonisation and Lubricants margins. These were partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $118 million).

Fourth quarter 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $458 million, and net losses of $247 million related to sale of assets. These charges are part of identified items, and compare with the third quarter 2024 impairment charges of $179 million, charges of $98 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and net losses of $84 million related to sale of assets.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, working capital inflows of $845 million, and dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $172 million. These inflows were partly offset by outflows relating to the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $1,187 million and tax payments of $130 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the third quarter 2024, decreased mainly due to seasonality.


Full Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the full year 2023, reflected higher Marketing margins (increase of $483 million) including higher unit margins in Lubricants and Mobility partly offset by lower Sectors and Decarbonisation margins. Segment earnings also reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $449 million). These were partly offset by unfavourable tax movements ($157 million) and higher depreciation charges (increase of $142 million).

Full year 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $1,423 million mainly relating to an asset in the Netherlands, net losses of $386 million related to the sale of assets and charges of $215 million related to redundancy and restructuring. These charges are part of identified items and compare with the full year 2023 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $466 million, and charges of $113 million related to redundancy and restructuring partly offset by gains of $298 million related to indirect tax credits.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, working capital inflows of $998 million, and dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $262 million. These inflows



 

         Page 6






were partly offset by tax payments of $562 million, non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $254 million, and outflows relating to the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $221 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the full year 2023, decreased mainly in Mobility including increased focus on value over volume.


1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.



 

         Page 7







CHEMICALS AND PRODUCTS    
Quarters$ million Full year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 Reference20242023%
(328) 341  (1,828) -196Segment earnings2 1,757  1,482  +19
(99) (122) (1,857)  Of which: Identified items2A(1,177) (2,135)  
(229) 463  29  -150Adjusted Earnings2A2,934  3,617  -19
475  1,240  670  -62Adjusted EBITDA2A6,783  7,489  -9
2,032  3,321  1,150  -39Cash flow from operating activities2A7,253  7,513  -3
1,392  761  986   Cash capital expenditure2C3,290  3,013   
1,215  1,305  1,315  -7Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 1,344  1,349  
2,926  3,015  2,588  -3Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) 11,875  11,245  +6

1.Q4 on Q3 change

2.Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals and Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024. Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals and Products segment has been revised.


 

The Chemicals and Products segment includes chemicals manufacturing plants with their own marketing network, and refineries which turn crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of oil products which are moved and marketed around the world for domestic, industrial and transport use. The segment also includes the pipeline business, trading and optimisation of crude oil, oil products and petrochemicals, and Oil Sands activities (the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and its conversion into synthetic crude oil).

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected lower Products margins (decrease of $442 million) mainly driven by lower margins from trading and optimisation. Segment earnings also reflected lower Chemicals margins (decrease of $138 million) mainly due to lower realised prices. In addition, the fourth quarter 2024 reflected unfavourable tax movements ($67 million).

Fourth quarter 2024 segment earnings also included net impairment charges and reversals of $224 million, partly offset by favourable deferred tax movements of $114 million. These charges and favourable movements are part of identified items, and compare with the third quarter 2024 which included charges of $101 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and net impairment charges and reversals of $92 million, partly offset by favourable movements of $95 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. In the fourth quarter 2024, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $258 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $29 million.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by working capital inflows of $1,394 million, Adjusted EBITDA, net cash inflows relating to commodity derivatives of $230 million, dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $139 million, and non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $73 million. These inflows were partly offset by outflows relating to the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $371 million.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 75% compared with 76% in the third quarter 2024.

Refinery utilisation was 76% compared with 81% in the third quarter 2024, mainly due to higher planned maintenance.


Full Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the full year 2023, reflected lower Products margins (decrease of $1,832 million), mainly driven by lower refining margins, and unfavourable tax movements ($248 million). These were partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $812 million) and higher Chemicals margins (increase of $602 million).

Full year 2024 segment earnings also included net impairment charges and reversals of $1,176 million mainly relating to assets in Singapore, charges of $142 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and unfavourable movements of $86 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by favourable deferred tax movements of $114 million. These charges and movements are part of identified items, and compare with the full year 2023 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $2,195 million mainly relating to



 

         Page 8






the Chemicals assets in Singapore, and charges of $82 million related to redundancy and restructuring partly offset by favourable movements of $214 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. In the full year 2024, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $432 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $3,366 million.

Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, working capital inflows of $524 million, dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $304 million and net cash inflows relating to commodity derivatives of $219 million. These inflows were partly offset by cash outflows relating to legal provisions of $215 million, tax payments of $146 million, cash outflows relating to the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $114 million, and non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $109 million.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 76% compared with 68% in the full year 2023, mainly due to economic optimisation in the full year 2023. The increase was also driven by ramp-up of Shell Polymers Monaca and lower unplanned maintenance in the full year 2024.

Refinery utilisation was 85% compared with 85% in the full year 2023.


1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.



 

         Page 9







RENEWABLES AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS    
Quarters$ million Full year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 Reference20242023%
(1,226) (481) (272) -155Segment earnings (1,229) 3,089  -140
(914) (319) (445)  Of which: Identified itemsA(732) 2,333   
(311) (162) 173  -92Adjusted EarningsA(497) 756  -166
(123) (75) 253  -64Adjusted EBITDAA(22) 1,481  -101
850  (364) (1,265) +333Cash flow from operating activitiesA3,798  2,984  +27
1,277  409  1,026   Cash capital expenditureC2,549  2,681   
76  79  68  -4External power sales (terawatt hours)2 306  279  +10
165  148  175  +11Sales of pipeline gas to end-use customers (terawatt hours)3 652  738  -12

1.Q4 on Q3 change

2.Physical power sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders.

3.Physical natural gas sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders. Excluding sales of natural gas by other segments and LNG sales.

Renewables and Energy Solutions includes activities such as renewable power generation, the marketing and trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, as well as carbon credits, and digitally enabled customer solutions. It also includes the production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture and storage hubs, investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon emissions, and Shell Ventures, which invests in companies that work to accelerate the energy and mobility transformation.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected unfavourable one-off tax movements ($107 million), and higher operating expenses (increase of $71 million).

Fourth quarter 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $996 million mainly relating to renewable generation assets in North America, partly offset by favourable movements of $50 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These charges and favourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the third quarter 2024 which included unfavourable movements of $279 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. Most Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were loss-making in the fourth quarter 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by net cash inflows related to derivatives of $533 million, and working capital inflows of $353 million, partly offset by Adjusted EBITDA.


Full Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the full year 2023, reflected lower margins (decrease of $1,719 million) mainly from trading and optimisation primarily in Europe due to lower volatility, partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $632 million).

Full year 2024 segment earnings also included net impairment charges and reversals of $1,085 million mainly relating to renewable generation assets in North America, partly offset by favourable movements of $300 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and a net gain on sale of assets of $94 million. These net charges and favourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the full year 2023 which included favourable movements of $2,756 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives partly offset by net impairment charges and reversals of $669 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. Most Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were loss-making for the full year 2024, which was partly offset by positive Adjusted Earnings from trading and optimisation.



 

         Page 10






Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was primarily driven by net cash inflows related to derivatives of $3,012 million, and working capital inflows of $923 million, partly offset by tax payments of $457 million and Adjusted EBITDA.


1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.

Additional Growth Measures

                           
Quarters  Full year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023  20242023%
    Renewable power generation capacity (gigawatt):    
3.4  3.4  2.5  – In operation2 3.4  2.5  +34
4.0  3.9  4.1  +2– Under construction and/or committed for sale3 4.0  4.1  -1

1.Q4 on Q3 change

2.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity post commercial operation date. It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.

3.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity under construction and/or committed for sale under long-term offtake agreements (PPA). It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.


                     
 
CORPORATE   
Quarters$ million Full year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 Reference20242023
(335) (647) (629) Segment earnings1 (2,992) (2,944) 
45  (3) (19) Of which: Identified itemsA(1,024) (69) 
(380) (643) (609) Adjusted Earnings1A(1,968) (2,875) 
(24) (346) (544) Adjusted EBITDA1A(675) (1,164) 
16  115  1,540  Cash flow from operating activitiesA(1,882) (832) 

1.From the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments.

The Corporate segment covers the non-operating activities supporting Shell. It comprises Shell’s holdings and treasury organisation, headquarters and central functions, self-insurance activities and centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio. All finance expense, income and related taxes are included in Corporate segment earnings rather than in the earnings of business segments.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected favourable tax movements and favourable currency exchange rate effects.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by favourable currency exchange rate effects.


Full Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the full year 2023, were primarily driven by favourable tax movements, favourable net interest movements and favourable currency exchange rate effects.

Full year 2024 segment earnings also included reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These reclassifications are included in identified items.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by favourable currency exchange rate effects and lower operating expenses.


1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.



 

         Page 11







PRELIMINARY RESERVES UPDATE

When final volumes are reported in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts and 2024 Form 20-F, Shell expects that SEC proved oil and gas reserves additions before taking into account production will be approximately 0.9 billion boe, and that 2024 production will be approximately 1.1 billion boe. As a result, total proved reserves on an SEC basis are expected to be approximately 9.6 billion boe1, 2, 3. Acquisitions and divestments of 2024 reserves are expected to account for a net increase of approximately 0.05 billion boe.

The proved Reserves Replacement Ratio on an SEC basis is expected to be 85% for the year (106% without debooking Groundbirch because of the low average AECO price in 2024) and 108% for the 3-year average. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments, the proved Reserves Replacement Ratio is expected to be 80% (102% without debooking Groundbirch) for the year and 68% for the 3-year average.

Further information will be provided in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts and 2024 Form 20-F.

1.Pursuant to our 2017 agreement with Canadian Natural Resources Limited, our remaining mining interest and associated synthetic crude oil reserves will be swapped for an additional 10% interest in the Scotford upgrader and Quest CCS project. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. The associated proved reserves at December 31, 2024 are 0.7 billion barrels (of which 50% attributable to non-controlling interest).

2.On January 16, 2024, we announced an agreement to sell our Nigerian onshore subsidiary The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) which holds a 30% interest in the SPDC JV to Renaissance, subject to various conditions. As of December 31, 2024, we had proved reserves of 0.5 billion boe in SPDC.

3.In December 2024, we, along with Equinor ASA, announced the combination of our UK offshore oil and gas assets and expertise to form a new company which will be the UK North Sea’s biggest independent producer. On deal completion, the new independent producer will be jointly owned by Equinor (50%) and Shell (50%) and 0.16 billion boe (as of December 31, 2024) of Shell’s proved reserves will be contributed to the new joint venture alongside proved reserves contributed by Equinor. Subsequently, Shell will report 50% of the proved reserves of the new joint venture as part of Shell’s share of proved reserves from joint ventures and associates.


 



 

         Page 12







OUTLOOK FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2025

Full year 2024 cash capital expenditure was $21 billion. Our cash capital expenditure range for the full year 2025 is expected to be lower than our 2024 range, with more guidance to come at the Capital Markets Day 2025.


Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 930 - 990 thousand boe/d. First quarter 2025 outlook reflects Pearl GTL back in operation after a major turnaround. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 6.6 - 7.2 million tonnes.


Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,750 - 1,950 thousand boe/d.


Marketing sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2,500 - 3,000 thousand b/d.


Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 80% - 88%. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 78% - 86%.


Corporate Adjusted Earnings were a net expense of $380 million1 for the fourth quarter 2024. Corporate Adjusted Earnings2 are expected to be a net expense of approximately $400 - $600 million in the first quarter 2025.

1.From the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments.

2.For the definition of Adjusted Earnings and the most comparable GAAP measure please see reference A.


FORTHCOMING EVENTS

      
 
DateEvent
February 25, 2025Shell LNG Outlook 2025 publication
  
March 25, 2025Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and filing of Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024
March 25, 2025Capital Markets Day 2025
May 2, 2025First quarter 2025 results and dividends
May 20, 2025Annual General Meeting
July 31, 2025Second quarter 2025 results and dividends
October 30, 2025Third quarter 2025 results and dividends



 

         Page 13







UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS


                  
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME  
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
66,281  71,089  78,732  Revenue1284,312  316,620  
(156) 933  768  Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates2,993  3,725  
683  440  631  Interest and other income/(expenses)21,724  2,838  
66,807  72,462  80,131  Total revenue and other income/(expenses)289,029  323,183  
43,610  48,225  54,745  Purchases188,120  212,883  
5,839  6,138  6,807  Production and manufacturing expenses23,379  25,240  
3,231  3,139  3,621  Selling, distribution and administrative expenses12,439  13,433  
331  294  469  Research and development1,099  1,287  
861  305  467  Exploration2,411  1,750  
7,520  5,916  11,221  Depreciation, depletion and amortisation226,872  31,290  
1,213  1,174  1,166  Interest expense4,787  4,673  
62,605  65,190  78,496  Total expenditure259,107  290,556  
4,205  7,270  1,635  Income/(loss) before taxation29,922  32,627  
3,164  2,879  1,099  Taxation charge/(credit)213,401  12,991  
1,041  4,391  536  Income/(loss) for the period16,521  19,636  
113  100  62  Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest427  277  
928  4,291  474  Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders16,093  19,359  
0.15  0.69  0.07  Basic earnings per share ($)32.55  2.88  
0.15  0.68  0.07  Diluted earnings per share ($)32.53  2.85  

1.See Note 2 “Segment information”.

2.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements”.

3.See Note 4 “Earnings per share”.


                  
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME  
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
1,041  4,391  536  Income/(loss) for the period16,521  19,636  
   Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax:  
   Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods:  
(4,899) 2,947  2,571  – Currency translation differences1(3,248) 1,397  
(11) 35  29  – Debt instruments remeasurements 41  
224  (75) 11  – Cash flow hedging gains/(losses)216  71  
—  —  —  – Net investment hedging gains/(losses)—  (44) 
(50) (2) (53) – Deferred cost of hedging(73) (148) 
(91) 35  135  – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates(118) 18  
(4,827) 2,940  2,692  Total(3,217) 1,335  
   Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods:  
239  419  (1,207) – Retirement benefits remeasurements1,407  (1,083) 
(50) 80  (84) – Equity instruments remeasurements28  (99) 
46  (53) (186) – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates47  (201) 
235  446  (1,477) Total1,482  (1,383) 
(4,592) 3,386  1,215  Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period(1,735) (48) 
(3,552) 7,777  1,750  Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period14,786  19,588  
50  177  96  Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest407  312  
(3,602) 7,600  1,654  Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders14,379  19,276  

1.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements”.



 

         Page 14







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
$ million  
 December 31, 2024December 31, 2023
Assets  
Non-current assets  
Goodwill16,032  16,660  
Other intangible assets9,480  10,253  
Property, plant and equipment 185,219  194,835  
Joint ventures and associates23,445  24,457  
Investments in securities2,255  3,246  
Deferred tax6,857  6,454  
Retirement benefits110,003  9,151  
Trade and other receivables6,018  6,298  
Derivative financial instruments²374  801  
 259,681  272,155  
Current assets  
Inventories23,426  26,019  
Trade and other receivables45,860  53,273  
Derivative financial instruments²9,673  15,098  
Cash and cash equivalents39,110  38,774  
 118,069  133,164  
Assets classified as held for sale19,857  951  
 127,926  134,115  
Total assets387,607  406,270  
Liabilities  
Non-current liabilities  
Debt65,448  71,610  
Trade and other payables3,290  3,103  
Derivative financial instruments²2,185  2,301  
Deferred tax13,505  15,347  
Retirement benefits16,752  7,549  
Decommissioning and other provisions21,227  22,531  
 112,408  122,441  
Current liabilities  
Debt11,630  9,931  
Trade and other payables60,693  68,237  
Derivative financial instruments²7,391  9,529  
Income taxes payable4,648  3,422  
Decommissioning and other provisions4,469  4,041  
 88,831  95,160  
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale16,203  307  
 95,034  95,467  
Total liabilities207,442  217,908  
Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders178,303  186,607  
Non-controlling interest1,861  1,755  
Total equity180,165  188,362  
Total liabilities and equity387,607  406,270  

1.    See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements”.

2.    See Note 7 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.


 



 

         Page 15







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
 Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders   
$ millionShare capital1Shares held in trustOther reserves²Retained earningsTotalNon-controlling interest Total equity
At January 1, 2024544  (997) 21,145  165,915  186,607  1,755   188,362  
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period—  —  (1,715) 16,093  14,378  407   14,785  
Transfer from other comprehensive income—  —  193  (193) —  —   —  
Dividends³—  —  —  (8,669) (8,669) (308)  (8,976) 
Repurchases of shares4(34) —  34  (14,057) (14,057) —   (14,057) 
Share-based compensation—  194  109  (354) (52) —   (52) 
Other changes—  —  —  96  96    103  
At December 31, 2024510  (804) 19,766  158,832  178,303  1,861   180,165  
At January 1, 2023584  (726) 21,132  169,482  190,472  2,125   192,597  
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period—  —  (83) 19,359  19,276  312   19,588  
Transfer from other comprehensive income—  —  (112) 112  —  —   —  
Dividends3—  —  —  (8,389) (8,389) (764)  (9,153) 
Repurchases of shares4(40) —  40  (14,571) (14,571) —   (14,571) 
Share-based compensation—  (271) 168  (85) (188) —   (188) 
Other changes—  —  —    82   89  
At December 31, 2023544  (997) 21,145  165,915  186,607  1,755   188,362  

1.    See Note 5 “Share capital”.

2.    See Note 6 “Other reserves”.

3.    The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.

4.     Includes shares committed to repurchase under an irrevocable contract and repurchases subject to settlement at the end of the quarter.



 

         Page 16







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS  
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024 Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
4,205   7,270  1,635  Income before taxation for the period29,922  32,627  
    Adjustment for:  
665   554  571  – Interest expense (net)2,415  2,360  
7,520   5,916  11,221  – Depreciation, depletion and amortisation126,872  31,290  
649   150  243  – Exploration well write-offs1,622  868  
288   154  (222) – Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses 288  (246) 
156   (933) (768) – Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates(2,993) (3,725) 
1,241   860  1,145  – Dividends received from joint ventures and associates3,632  3,674  
131   2,705  4,088  – (Increase)/decrease in inventories1,273  6,325  
751   4,057  (704) – (Increase)/decrease in current receivables6,578  12,401  
1,524   (4,096) (701) – Increase/(decrease) in current payables2(5,789) (11,581) 
111   735  328  – Derivative financial instruments2,484  (5,723) 
(58)  125  (68) – Retirement benefits(326) (37) 
(256)  359  430  – Decommissioning and other provisions2(828) 220  
(856)  (144) (1,021) – Other11,536  (550) 
(2,910)  (3,028) (3,604) Tax paid(12,002) (13,712) 
13,162   14,684  12,575  Cash flow from operating activities54,684  54,191  
(6,486)  (4,690) (6,960)    Capital expenditure(19,601) (22,993) 
(421)  (222) (109)    Investments in joint ventures and associates(1,404) (1,202) 
(17)  (38) (44)    Investments in equity securities(80) (197) 
(6,924)  (4,950) (7,113) Cash capital expenditure(21,084) (24,392) 
493   94  540  Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses1,621  2,565  
305   94  49  Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans590  474  
   24  Proceeds from sale of equity securities582  51  
581   593  568  Interest received2,399  2,124  
1,762   1,074  960  Other investing cash inflows14,576  4,269  
(655)  (769) (685) Other investing cash outflows(3,838) (2,825) 
(4,431)  (3,857) (5,657) Cash flow from investing activities(15,154) (17,734) 
65   (89) (27) Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months(310) (211) 
    Other debt:  
(13)  78  64  – New borrowings363  1,029  
(2,664)  (1,322) (4,054) – Repayments(9,672) (10,650) 
(1,379)  (979) (1,366) Interest paid(4,557) (4,441) 
(833)  652  702  Derivative financial instruments(594) 723  
(10) 
 		—  (1) Change in non-controlling interest(15) (22) 
    Cash dividends paid to:  
(2,114)  (2,167) (2,201) – Shell plc shareholders(8,668) (8,393) 
(53)  (92) (128) – Non-controlling interest(295) (764) 
(3,579)  (3,537) (3,977) Repurchases of shares(13,898) (14,617) 
(309)   (714) Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received(789) (889) 
(10,889)  (7,452) (11,703) Cash flow from financing activities(38,434) (38,235) 
(985)  729  529  Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents(761) 306  
(3,142)  4,105  (4,256) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents336  (1,472) 
42,252   38,148  43,031  Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period38,774  40,246  
39,110   42,252  38,774  Cash and cash equivalents at end of period39,110  38,774  

1.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements”.

2.To further enhance consistency between working capital and the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Cash Flows, from January 1, 2024, onwards movements in current other provisions are recognised in 'Decommissioning and other provisions' instead of 'Increase/(decrease) in current payables'. Comparatives for the fourth quarter 2023 and the full year 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $653 million and $693 million respectively to conform with current period presentation.



 

         Page 17







NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS


1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Shell plc (“the Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Shell”) have been prepared on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts (pages 244 to 316) for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales and as filed with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the Netherlands) and Form 20-F (pages 217 to 290) for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and should be read in conjunction with these filings.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023, were published in Shell's Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, and in Shell's Form 20-F. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act. The statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2024, will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales in due course.


2. Segment information

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.

From the first quarter 2024, Wholesale commercial fuels forms part of Mobility with inclusion in the Marketing segment (previously Chemicals and Products segment). The change in segmentation reflects the increasing alignment between the economic characteristics of Wholesale commercial fuels and other Mobility businesses, and is consistent with changes in the information provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker. Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact between the Marketing and the Chemicals and Products segment (see below). Also, from the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments (see below).


 


 



 

         Page 18






REVENUE AND CCS EARNINGS BY SEGMENT  
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
   Third-party revenue  
9,294  9,748  10,437  Integrated Gas37,290  37,645  
1,652  1,605  1,263  Upstream6,606  6,475  
27,524  30,519  31,761  Marketing2120,088  130,560  
19,992  22,608  24,957  Chemicals and Products290,918  97,079  
7,808  6,599  10,302  Renewables and Energy Solutions29,366  44,819  
10  10  11  Corporate43  42  
66,281  71,089  78,732  Total third-party revenue1284,312  316,620  
   Inter-segment revenue  
2,024  2,131  2,614  Integrated Gas8,715  11,560  
9,931  9,618  10,948  Upstream39,939  41,230  
984  1,235  1,243  Marketing24,937  5,299  
8,656  9,564  10,163  Chemicals and Products238,381  42,816  
1,879  1,131  1,567  Renewables and Energy Solutions4,971  4,707  
—  —  —  Corporate—  —  
   CCS earnings  
1,744  2,631  1,733  Integrated Gas9,590  7,058  
1,031  2,289  2,151  Upstream7,772  8,539  
103  760  226  Marketing21,894  3,058  
(328) 341  (1,828) Chemicals and Products21,757  1,482  
(1,226) (481) (272) Renewables and Energy Solutions(1,229) 3,089  
(335) (647) (629) Corporate3(2,992) (2,944) 
989  4,894  1,381  Total CCS earnings416,792  20,281  

1.Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

2.From January 1, 2024, onwards Wholesale commercial fuels has been reallocated from the Chemicals and Products segment to the Marketing segment. Comparatives for the fourth quarter 2023 and the full year 2023 have been reclassified accordingly, by $5,332 million and $21,702 million respectively for Third-party revenue and by $82 million and $104 million respectively for CCS earnings to conform with current period presentation. For Inter-segment revenue the reallocation and revision of comparative figures for the fourth quarter 2023 and the full year 2023 led to an increase in inter-segment revenue in the Marketing segment of $1,058 million and $4,675 million respectively and an increase in the Chemicals and Products segment of $9,553 million and $40,564 million respectively.

3.From January 1, 2024, onwards costs for Shell's centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio are reported as part of the Corporate segment. Prior period comparatives for Corporate for the fourth quarter 2023 and the full year 2023 have been revised by $43 million and $133 million respectively, with a net offsetting impact in all other segments to conform with current period presentation.

4.See Note 3 "Reconciliation of income for the period to CCS Earnings, Operating expenses and Total Debt".


 



 

         Page 19






Cash capital expenditure is a measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance.

                  
 
CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY SEGMENT
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
   Capital expenditure  
1,123  1,090  1,034  Integrated Gas4,095  3,491  
2,205  1,998  2,547  Upstream7,738  8,249  
798  488  1,383  Marketing12,357  5,741  
1,121  748  983  Chemicals and Products12,943  2,928  
1,214  327  932  Renewables and Energy Solutions2,338  2,314  
25  39  81  Corporate129  270  
6,486  4,690  6,960  Total capital expenditure19,601  22,993  
   Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates  
214  147  162  Integrated Gas671  705  
(117) (37) (111) Upstream150  94  
13  37   Marketing88  49  
271  13   Chemicals and Products347  84  
36  59  56  Renewables and Energy Solutions138  261  
  (2) Corporate  
421  222  109  Total investments in joint ventures and associates1,404  1,202  
   Add: Investments in equity securities  
—  —  —  Integrated Gas—  —  
(11) 12  —  Upstream —  
—  —  —  Marketing—  —  
—  —  —  Chemicals and Products—   
28  23  38  Renewables and Energy Solutions73  106  
—    Corporate 89  
17  38  44  Total investments in equity securities80  197  
   Cash capital expenditure  
1,337  1,236  1,196  Integrated Gas4,766  4,196  
2,076  1,974  2,436  Upstream7,890  8,343  
811  525  1,385  Marketing12,445  5,790  
1,392  761  986  Chemicals and Products13,290  3,013  
1,277  409  1,026  Renewables and Energy Solutions2,549  2,681  
30  45  85  Corporate144  368  
6,924  4,950  7,113  Total Cash capital expenditure21,084  24,392  

1.From January 1, 2024, onwards Wholesale commercial fuels has been reallocated from the Chemicals and Products segment to the Marketing segment. Comparatives for the fourth quarter 2023 and the full year 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $46 million and $178 million respectively for capital expenditure and cash capital expenditure to conform with current period presentation.



 

         Page 20







3. Reconciliation of income for the period to CCS Earnings, Operating expenses and Total Debt

                  
 
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS  
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
928  4,291  474  Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders16,093  19,359  
113  100  62  Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest427  277  
1,041  4,391  536  Income/(loss) for the period16,521  19,636  
   Current cost of supplies adjustment:  
(84) 668  1,089  Purchases389  815  
23  (162) (263) Taxation(91) (203) 
 (2) 19  Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates(26) 33  
(52) 503  846  Current cost of supplies adjustment272  645  
   Of which:  
(45) 477  811  Attributable to Shell plc shareholders257  650
(7) 26  34  Attributable to non-controlling interest14  (5)
989  4,894  1,381  CCS earnings16,792  20,281  
   Of which:  
883  4,768  1,285  CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders16,351  20,008  
106  126  97  CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest442  273  


                  
 
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES   
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
5,839  6,138  6,807  Production and manufacturing expenses23,379  25,240  
3,231  3,139  3,621  Selling, distribution and administrative expenses12,439  13,433  
331  294  469  Research and development1,099  1,287  
9,401  9,570  10,897  Operating expenses36,918  39,960  


                  
 
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT  
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
December 31, 2024September 30, 2024December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024December 31, 2023
11,630  12,015  9,931  Current debt11,630  9,931  
65,448  64,597  71,610  Non-current debt65,448  71,610  
77,078  76,613  81,541  Total debt77,078  81,541  


4. Earnings per share

                  
 
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Quarters Full year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
928  4,291  474  Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders ($ million)16,093  19,359  
      
   Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining:  
6,148.4  6,256.5  6,558.3  Basic earnings per share (million)6,299.6  6,733.5  
6,213.9  6,320.9  6,631.1  Diluted earnings per share (million)6,363.7  6,799.8  



 

         Page 21







5. Share capital

             
 
ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH
 Number of shares  Nominal value
($ million)
At January 1, 20246,524,109,049   544   
Repurchases of shares(409,077,891)  (34)  
At December 31, 20246,115,031,158   510   
At January 1, 20237,003,503,393   584   
Repurchases of shares(479,394,344)  (40)  
At December 31, 20236,524,109,049   544   


 

At Shell plc’s Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2024, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of approximately €150 million (representing approximately 2,147 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 20, 2025, or the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Shell plc in a general meeting.


6. Other reserves

                     
 
OTHER RESERVES
$ millionMerger reserveShare premium reserveCapital redemption reserveShare plan reserveAccumulated other comprehensive incomeTotal
At January 1, 202437,298  154  236  1,308  (17,851) 21,145  
Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders—  —  —  —  (1,715) (1,715) 
Transfer from other comprehensive income—  —  —  —  193  193  
Repurchases of shares—  —  34  —  —  34  
Share-based compensation—  —  —  109  —  109  
At December 31, 202437,298  154  270  1,416  (19,373) 19,766  
At January 1, 202337,298  154  196  1,140  (17,656) 21,132  
Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders—  —  —  —  (83) (83) 
Transfer from other comprehensive income—  —  —  —  (112) (112) 
Repurchases of shares—  —  40  —  —  40  
Share-based compensation—  —  —  168  —  168  
At December 31, 202337,298  154  236  1,308  (17,851) 21,145  

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Shell plc (formerly Royal Dutch Shell plc) becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The “Shell” Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.


7. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at December 31, 2024, are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2023, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments have changed since that



 

         Page 22






date. The movement of the derivative financial instruments between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024 is a decrease of $5,425 million for the current assets and a decrease of $2,138 million for the current liabilities.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

         
 
DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES
$ millionDecember 31, 2024December 31, 2023
Carrying amount148,376  53,832  
Fair value244,119  50,866  

1.    Shell issued no debt under the US shelf or under the Euro medium-term note programmes during the year 2024.

2.     Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.


8. Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

Interest and other income

                  
 
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
683  440  631  Interest and other income/(expenses)1,724  2,838  
   Of which:  
548  619  595  Interest income2,372  2,313  
25   14  Dividend income (from investments in equity securities)83  49  
(288) (154) 222  Net gains/(losses) on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses(288) 257  
267  (189) (398) Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities(1,025) (458) 
131  159  199  Other582  677  

Depreciation, depletion and amortisation

                  
 
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
7,520  5,916  11,221  Depreciation, depletion and amortisation26,872  31,290  
   Of which:  
5,8295,5785,986Depreciation22,703  23,106  
1,7973405,508Impairments4,502  8,947  
(106)(2)(273)Impairment reversals(333) (762) 

Impairments recognised in the fourth quarter 2024 of $2,659 million pre-tax ($2,245 million post-tax), of which $1,797 million recognised in depreciation, depletion and amortisation and $863 million recognised in share of profit of joint ventures and associates, mainly relate to Renewables and Energy Solutions ($1,068 million pre-tax; $1,000 million post-tax), Integrated Gas ($532 million pre-tax; $345 million post-tax), Marketing ($495 million pre-tax; $459 million post-tax), Chemicals and Products ($315 million pre-tax; $247 million post-tax) and Upstream ($248 million pre-tax; $194 million post-tax). The impairment in Renewables and Energy Solutions was principally triggered by a portfolio choice regarding renewable generation assets in North America. The impairments in other segments relate to various smaller impairments.

Impairments recognised in the third quarter 2024 of $340 million pre-tax ($290 million post-tax) mainly relate to various

assets in Marketing and Chemicals and Products.

Impairments recognised in the fourth quarter 2023 of $5,508 million pre-tax ($4,044 million post-tax) relate to various

assets in Chemicals and Products ($2,490 million), Upstream ($1,161 million), Integrated Gas ($873 million), Renewables

and Energy Solutions ($614 million) and Marketing ($370 million).



 

         Page 23






Taxation charge/credit

                  
 
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
3,164  2,879  1,099  Taxation charge/(credit)13,401  12,991  
   Of which:  
3,1252,8341,099Income tax excluding Pillar Two income tax13,150  12,991  
3945Income tax related to Pillar Two income tax251  

On June 20, 2023, the UK substantively enacted Pillar Two Model Rules, effective as from January 1, 2024.

As required by IAS 12 Income Taxes, Shell has applied the exception to recognising and disclosing information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes.


 

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Currency translation differences


 

                  
 
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
(4,899) 2,947  2,571  Currency translation differences(3,248) 1,397  
   Of which:  
(5,028)2,9122,578Recognised in Other comprehensive income(4,504) 1,396  
12935(7)(Gain)/loss reclassified to profit or loss1,256  1


 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Retirement benefits

         
 
$ million  
 December 31, 2024December 31, 2023
Non-current assets  
Retirement benefits10,003  9,151  
Non-current liabilities  
Retirement benefits6,752  7,549  
Surplus/(deficit)3,251  1,602  

Amounts recognised in the Balance Sheet in relation to defined benefit plans include both plan assets and obligations that are presented on a net basis on a plan-by-plan basis. The change in the net retirement benefit asset as at December 31, 2024, is mainly driven by an increase of the market yield on high-quality corporate bonds in the USA, the UK and Eurozone since December 31, 2023, partly offset by losses on plan assets.

Assets classified as held for sale

          
  
$ million   
 December 31, 2024December 31, 2023 
Assets classified as held for sale9,857  951   
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale6,203  307   

Assets classified as held for sale and associated liabilities at December 31, 2024 principally relate to Shell's UK offshore oil and gas assets in Upstream, mining interests in Canada in Chemicals and Products and an energy and chemicals park in Chemicals and Products in Singapore. Upon completion of the sale, Shell's UK offshore assets will be derecognised in exchange for a 50% interest in a newly formed joint venture.

The major classes of assets and liabilities classified as held for sale at December 31, 2024, are Property, plant and equipment ($8,283 million; December 31, 2023: $250 million), Inventories ($1,180 million; December 31, 2023:



 

         Page 24






$463 million), Decommissioning and other provisions ($3,053 million; December 31, 2023: $75 million), deferred tax liabilities ($2,042 million; December 31, 2023: nil) and Debt ($624 million; December 31, 2023: $84 million).


 

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Cash flow from operating activities - Other

                  
 
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
(856) (144) (1,021) Other1,536  (550) 

'Cash flow from operating activities - Other' for the fourth quarter 2024 includes $1,447 million of net outflows (third quarter 2024: $432 million net inflows; fourth quarter 2023: $875 million net outflows) due to the timing of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes in Europe and North America and $672 million in relation to reversal of currency exchange losses on Cash and cash equivalents (third quarter 2024: $539 million gains; fourth quarter 2023: $398 million gains).


 

Cash flow from investing activities - Other investing cash inflows

                  
 
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
1,762  1,074  960  Other investing cash inflows4,576  4,269  

'Cash flow from investing activities - Other investing cash inflows' for the fourth quarter 2024 mainly relates to the sale of pension-related debt securities and repayments of short-term loans.


9. Post-balance sheet events

On January 23, 2025, Shell announced changes to the Executive Committee. In line with the company’s ongoing transformation, Shell will continue to evolve its structure to enable Shell's strategy to deliver more value with less emissions. As a result, Trading and Supply will move up to the Executive Committee and out of the Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions directorate with effect from April 1, 2025. These changes will not affect Shell’s financial reporting segments.


 



 

         Page 25







ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES


A.Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and Cash flow from operating activities

The “Adjusted Earnings” measure aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell’s financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. These items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell’s financial results from period to period. This measure excludes earnings attributable to non-controlling interest.

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as “Income/(loss) for the period” adjusted for current cost of supplies; identified items; tax charge/(credit); depreciation, amortisation and depletion; exploration well write-offs and net interest expense. All items include the non-controlling interest component. Management uses this measure to evaluate Shell's performance in the period and over time.

                  
   
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
928  4,291  474  Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders16,093  19,359  
113  100  62  Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest427  277  
(45) 477  811  Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Shell plc shareholders257  650  
(7) 26  34  Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest14  (5) 
989  4,894  1,381  CCS earnings16,792  20,281  


 

                        
 
Q4 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
CCS earnings9891,7441,031103(328)(1,226)(335)
Less: Identified items(2,778)(421)(651)(736)(99)(914)45
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest106      
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest      
Adjusted Earnings3,661      
Add: Non-controlling interest106      
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest3,7662,1651,682839(229)(311)(380)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items3,3716352,618266(198)97(46)
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments5,8291,4402,803587896968
Add: Exploration well write-offs649277372    
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items1,2135420117162923
Less: Interest income5483107529
Adjusted EBITDA14,2814,5687,6761,709475(123)(24)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation(75)  (2)(73)  
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)451110(22)17213951
Derivative financial instruments319120(28)(8)230533(527)
Taxation paid(2,910)(635)(2,019)(130)36(41)(120)
Other(1,461)114(486)(1,227)(313)77375
(Increase)/decrease in working capital2,407114(611)8451,394353312
Cash flow from operating activities13,1624,3914,5091,3632,03285016



 

         Page 26






Q3 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
CCS earnings4,8942,6312,289760341(481)(647)
Less: Identified items(1,259)(240)(153)(422)(122)(319)(3)
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest126      
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest      
Adjusted Earnings6,028      
Add: Non-controlling interest126      
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest6,1532,8712,4431,182463(162)(643)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items3,5719492,413322(73)(1)(39)
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments5,5781,3692,691564862866
Add: Exploration well write-offs1502148
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items1,1734918313142912
Less: Interest income6195825581
Adjusted EBITDA16,0055,2347,8712,0811,240(75)(346)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation665  334331  
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)(62)(146)(90)516361
Derivative financial instruments133(373)479888(106)380
Taxation paid(3,028)(814)(2,074)(241)23(33)112
Other(365)(32)(406)275107(75)(234)
(Increase)/decrease in working capital2,665(247)(78)7922,131(136)204
Cash flow from operating activities14,6843,6235,2682,7223,321(364)115


 

                        
 
Q4 2023$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
CCS earnings1,3811,7332,151226(1,828)(272)(629)
Less: Identified items(6,033)(2,235)(909)(567)(1,857)(445)(19)
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest97      
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest(11)      
Adjusted Earnings7,306      
Add: Non-controlling interest108      
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest7,4143,9683,06079429173(609)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items2,1211,0651,560128(271)(4)(358)
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments5,9861,4572,951569915896
Add: Exploration well write-offs24363180
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items1,1653613510211961
Less: Interest income5954141247544
Adjusted EBITDA16,3356,5847,8721,500670253(544)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation1,109  572537  
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)246208(250)32225291
Derivative financial instruments(1,030)(1,596)524293(268)487
Taxation paid(3,604)(731)(2,015)(282)(270)(413)108
Other(947)(229)388(508)(422)146(322)
(Increase)/decrease in working capital2,683(639)(260)1,5931,191(1,012)1,810
Cash flow from operating activities12,5753,5975,7871,7671,150(1,265)1,540



 

         Page 27






Full year 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
CCS earnings16,7929,5907,7721,8941,757(1,229)(2,992)
Less: Identified items(7,347)(1,800)(623)(1,991)(1,177)(732)(1,024)
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest442      
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest18      
Adjusted Earnings23,716      
Add: Non-controlling interest424      
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest24,13911,3908,3953,8852,934(497)(1,968)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items15,0133,5209,8651,30536487(128)
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments22,7035,59410,9712,2353,49538325
Add: Exploration well write-offs1,6222911,331    
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items4,697189720527063,660
Less: Interest income2,37281817922,265
Adjusted EBITDA65,80320,97831,2647,4766,783(22)(675)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation363  254109  
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)(328)(137)(946)262304190
Derivative financial instruments1,472(1,466)24592193,012(376)
Taxation paid(12,002)(2,955)(7,851)(562)(146)(457)(31)
Other(1,961)23(1,464)(616)(321)152264
(Increase)/decrease in working capital2,062467216998524923(1,065)
Cash flow from operating activities54,68416,90921,2447,3637,2533,798(1,882)


                        
 
Full year 2023$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
CCS earnings20,2817,0588,5393,0581,4823,089(2,944)
Less: Identified items(8,252)(6,861)(1,267)(254)(2,135)2,333(69)
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest273      
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest(11)      
Adjusted Earnings28,250      
Add: Non-controlling interest284      
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest28,53413,9199,8063,3123,617756(2,875)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items13,6743,8378,280936287341(8)
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments23,1065,75611,3092,0483,58239219
Add: Exploration well write-offs867121746
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items4,669146507506043,902
Less: Interest income2,313627957122,201
Adjusted EBITDA68,53823,77330,6226,3377,4891,481(1,164)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation848  478370  
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)79241(692)1173101023
Derivative financial instruments(6,142)(4,668)51(14)518(1,988)(41)
Taxation paid(13,712)(3,574)(8,470)(760)(467)(762)322
Other(865)(313)(142)(486)(138)450(237)
(Increase)/decrease in working capital7,1452,061828451723,701284
Cash flow from operating activities54,19117,52021,4505,5617,5132,984(832)


Identified Items

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, redundancy and restructuring, provisions for onerous contracts, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts and the impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on certain deferred tax balances, and other items. Identified items in the tables below are presented on a net basis.



 

         Page 28






Q4 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation       
Divestment gains/(losses)(288)(99)(66)(216)4251
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(2,554)(523)(183)(493)(288)(1,065)(1)
Redundancy and restructuring(175)(27)(62)(70)(5)(11)(1)
Provisions for onerous contracts
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts209136(14)58(38)67
Other(200)(165)(33)(2)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation(3,008)(514)(491)(753)(291)(958)(2)
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit)(230)(92)160(17)(191)(43)(47)
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period       
Divestment gains/(losses)(321)(96)(51)(247)3340
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(2,170)(339)(152)(458)(224)(996)(1)
Redundancy and restructuring(115)(16)(34)(52)(3)(8)(1)
Provisions for onerous contracts
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts184109(4)46(17)50
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances(210)(57)(199)46
Other(147)(22)(212)(25)113
Impact on CCS earnings(2,778)(421)(651)(736)(99)(914)45
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders(2,778)(421)(651)(736)(99)(914)45


 



 

         Page 29






Q3 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation       
Divestment gains/(losses)(154)1(2)(110)(19)(20)(3)
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(338)(6)(3)(195)(120)(14)
Redundancy and restructuring(552)(69)(189)(136)(141)(26)10
Provisions for onerous contracts(7)(7)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts(602)(252)(13)(78)126(385)
Other1(136)(141)(1)(11)16
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation(1,789)(327)(348)(526)(165)(430)7
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit)(530)(87)(195)(104)(43)(111)10
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period       
Divestment gains/(losses)(129)1(6)(84)(15)(23)(2)
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(288)(4)(2)(179)(92)(10)
Redundancy and restructuring(397)(48)(138)(98)(101)(19)7
Provisions for onerous contracts(5)(5)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts(456)(213)(3)(56)95(279)
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances12024104(8)
Other(105)(108)(8)12
Impact on CCS earnings(1,259)(240)(153)(422)(122)(319)(3)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders(1,259)(240)(153)(422)(122)(319)(3)


 



 

         Page 30






Q4 2023$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation       
Divestment gains/(losses)222(21)134(30)(33)1685
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(5,348)(873)(988)(460)(2,391)(636)
Redundancy and restructuring(275)(1)(11)(128)(102)(31)(2)
Provisions for onerous contracts
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts(1,357)(1,708)60(47)199138
Other(33)57(170)277
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation(6,792)(2,545)(974)(664)(2,250)(361)2
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit)(759)(309)(65)(96)(394)8422
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period       
Divestment gains/(losses)227(13)128(23)(26)1583
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(3,935)(547)(454)(415)(1,968)(551)
Redundancy and restructuring(206)(6)(96)(78)(24)(1)
Provisions for onerous contracts
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts(1,336)(1,587)21(34)138125
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances(363)31(373)(21)
Other(419)(119)(225)277(154)
Impact on CCS earnings(6,033)(2,235)(909)(567)(1,857)(445)(19)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest(11)(11)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders(6,022)(2,235)(909)(556)(1,857)(445)(19)



 

         Page 31






Full year 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation       
Divestment gains/(losses)(288)(100)89(400)6119(3)
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(5,051)(555)(362)(1,747)(1,205)(1,181)(1)
Redundancy and restructuring(1,012)(106)(320)(296)(195)(97)2
Provisions for onerous contracts(24)(3)(14)(7)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts(1,012)(1,286)(58)49(117)399
Other1(1,481)(126)(436)(1)14639(1,103)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation(8,867)(2,176)(1,100)(2,402)(1,364)(720)(1,105)
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit)(1,521)(376)(477)(411)(187)12(81)
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period       
Divestment gains/(losses)(319)(96)67(386)494(2)
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(4,371)(363)(323)(1,423)(1,176)(1,085)(1)
Redundancy and restructuring(712)(71)(214)(215)(142)(71)1
Provisions for onerous contracts(19)(3)(11)(5)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts(849)(1,088)(14)40(86)300
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances363(49)31399
Other1(1,440)(130)(440)(1)22330(1,122)
Impact on CCS earnings(7,347)(1,800)(623)(1,991)(1,177)(732)(1,024)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest1818
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders(7,365)(1,800)(623)(1,991)(1,195)(732)(1,024)

1.Corporate includes reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.



 

         Page 32






Full year 2023$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation       
Divestment gains/(losses)257(22)2091(46)1095
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(8,300)(3,147)(1,187)(509)(2,690)(767)
Redundancy and restructuring(329)(1)(21)(150)(106)(32)(18)
Provisions for onerous contracts(24)(24)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts(419)(4,755)447202763,593
Other8232(615)300(43)408
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation(8,732)(7,892)(1,166)(339)(2,632)3,311(14)
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit)(481)(1,031)100(85)(497)97855
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period       
Divestment gains/(losses)277(14)2081(35)1133
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(6,219)(2,247)(642)(466)(2,195)(669)
Redundancy and restructuring(241)(9)(113)(82)(24)(12)
Provisions for onerous contracts(18)(18)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts(1,284)(4,407)127262142,756
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances(355)(295)(60)
Other(412)(193)(656)298(19)158
Impact on CCS earnings(8,252)(6,861)(1,267)(254)(2,135)2,333(69)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest(11)(11)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders(8,240)(6,861)(1,267)(242)(2,135)2,333(69)

The identified items categories above may include after-tax impacts of identified items of joint ventures and associates which are fully reported within "Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken into account in the calculation of underlying operating expenses (Reference F).

Provisions for onerous contracts: Provisions for onerous contracts that relate to businesses that Shell has exited or to redundant assets or assets that cannot be used.

Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period, or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.

Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances represents the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments arising on (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses (this primarily impacts the Upstream and Integrated Gas segments) and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).

Other identified items represent other credits or charges that based on Shell management's assessment hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.



 

         Page 33







B.    Adjusted Earnings per share

Adjusted Earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 4).


C.    Cash capital expenditure

Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and developing assets as well as on investments in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities.

See Note 2 “Segment information” for the reconciliation of cash capital expenditure.


D.    Capital employed and Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed ("ROACE") measures the efficiency of Shell’s utilisation of the capital that it employs. Effective first quarter 2024, the definition of capital employed has been amended to reflect the deduction of cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the numerator applied to ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest basis has been amended to remove interest on cash and cash equivalents for consistency with the revised capital employed definition. Comparative information has been revised to reflect the updated definition. Also, the presentation of ROACE on a net income basis has been discontinued, as this measure is not routinely used by management in assessing the efficiency of capital employed.

The measure refers to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt, and non-current debt reduced by cash and cash equivalents.

Management believes that the updated methodology better reflects Shell’s approach to managing capital employed, including the management of cash and cash equivalents alongside total debt and equity as part of the financial framework.

In this calculation, the sum of Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A) plus non-controlling interest (NCI) excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense and after-tax interest income, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed excluding cash and cash equivalents for the same period.

            
 
$ millionQuarters
 Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
Current debt9,93110,1199,001
Non-current debt71,61072,02874,794
Total equity188,362192,943192,597
Less: Cash and cash equivalents(38,774)(43,031)(40,246)
Capital employed – opening231,128232,059236,146
Current debt11,63012,0159,931
Non-current debt65,44864,59771,610
Total equity180,165189,538188,362
Less: Cash and cash equivalents(39,110)(42,252)(38,774)
Capital employed – closing218,132223,898231,128
Capital employed – average224,630227,979233,637



 

         Page 34






$ millionQuarters
 Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023
Adjusted Earnings - current and previous three quarters (Reference A)23,71627,36128,250
Add: Income/(loss) attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters427376277
Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters1456(5)
Less: Identified items attributable to NCI (Reference A) - current and previous three quarters187(11)
Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items - current and previous three quarters24,13927,78728,534
Add: Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters2,7012,6982,728
Less: Interest income after tax on cash and cash equivalents - current and previous three quarters1,3891,3921,287
Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items before interest expense and interest income - current and previous three quarters25,45229,09329,975
Capital employed – average224,630227,979233,637
ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus NCI basis11.3%12.8%12.8%


E.    Net debt and gearing

Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risk relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under “Trade and other receivables” or “Trade and other payables” as appropriate.

Gearing is a measure of Shell's capital structure and is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) as a percentage of total capital (net debt plus total equity).

            
 
$ million 
 December 31, 2024September 30, 2024December 31, 2023
Current debt11,630  12,015  9,931  
Non-current debt65,448  64,597  71,610  
Total debt77,078  76,613  81,541  
Of which lease liabilities28,702  25,590  27,709  
Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset)2,469  1,694  1,835  
Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset)(1,628) (821) (1,060) 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents(39,110) (42,252) (38,774) 
Net debt38,809  35,234  43,542  
Total equity180,165  189,538  188,362  
Total capital218,974  224,772  231,902  
Gearing17.7 %15.7 %18.8 %


 


F.    Operating expenses and Underlying operating expenses

Operating expenses

Operating expenses is a measure of Shell’s cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses.



 

         Page 35






Q4 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Production and manufacturing expenses5,8399822,4702701,6324805
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses3,23139962,258471241126
Research and development331406973463766
Operating expenses9,4011,0612,6352,6022,149757196


                        
 
Q3 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Production and manufacturing expenses6,1381,1642,3943671,766453(6)
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses3,139(1)(39)2,408453209110
Research and development294277555342281
Operating expenses9,5701,1902,4302,8302,253684185


                        
 
Q4 2023$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Production and manufacturing expenses6,8071,1872,5954331,81573244
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses13,621391092,520530271153
Research and development146942102675293112
Operating expenses10,8971,2682,8063,0212,3971,096309


                        
 
Full year 2024$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Production and manufacturing expenses23,3794,1539,3511,3226,6051,93414
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses12,4391641769,1491,637887426
Research and development1,09912526320915194257
Operating expenses36,9184,4419,79110,6818,3922,915698


                        
 
Full year 2023$ million
 TotalIntegrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporate
Production and manufacturing expenses25,2404,5299,1861,4637,3942,61058
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses113,4331543259,4262,0231,058446
Research and development11,28712631825218196314
Operating expenses39,9604,8089,82911,1419,5983,763818

1.From the first quarter 2024, Wholesale commercial fuels forms part of Mobility with inclusion in the Marketing segment (previously Chemicals and Products segment). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact between Marketing and Chemicals and Products segments (see Note 2). Also, from the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments (see Note 2).


 

Underlying operating expenses

Underlying operating expenses is a measure aimed at facilitating a comparative understanding of performance from period to period by removing the effects of identified items, which, either individually or collectively, can cause volatility, in some cases driven by external factors.



 

         Page 36






Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
9,401  9,570  10,897  Operating expenses36,918  39,960  
(174) (552) (274) Redundancy and restructuring (charges)/reversal(1,009) (325) 
(88) (154) (58) (Provisions)/reversal(454) (434) 
—  —  —  Other252  —  
(262) (706) (332) Total identified items(1,210) (758) 
9,138  8,864  10,565  Underlying operating expenses35,707  39,201  


 


G.    Free cash flow and Organic free cash flow

Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments and debt servicing, after investment in maintaining and growing the business. It is defined as the sum of “Cash flow from operating activities” and “Cash flow from investing activities”.

Cash flows from acquisition and divestment activities are removed from Free cash flow to arrive at the Organic free cash flow, a measure used by management to evaluate the generation of free cash flow without these activities.

                  
 
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
13,162  14,684  12,575  Cash flow from operating activities54,684  54,191  
(4,431) (3,857) (5,657) Cash flow from investing activities(15,154) (17,734) 
8,731  10,827  6,918  Free cash flow39,530  36,457  
805  194  612  Less: Divestment proceeds (Reference I)2,793  3,091  
 —  —  Add: Tax paid on divestments (reported under "Other investing cash outflows")   
525  —  206  Add: Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure1776  2,522  
8,453  10,633  6,511  Organic free cash flow237,514  35,888  

1.Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure includes portfolio actions which expand Shell's activities through acquisitions and restructuring activities as reported in capital expenditure lines in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

2.Free cash flow less divestment proceeds, adding back outflows related to inorganic expenditure.


H.    Cash flow from operating activities and cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements

Working capital movements are defined as the sum of the following items in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: (i) (increase)/decrease in inventories, (ii) (increase)/decrease in current receivables, and (iii) increase/(decrease) in current payables.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements is a measure used by Shell to analyse its operating cash generation over time excluding the timing effects of changes in inventories and operating receivables and payables from period to period.

                  
 
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
13,162  14,684  12,575  Cash flow from operating activities54,684  54,191  
131  2,705  4,088  (Increase)/decrease in inventories1,273  6,325  
751  4,057  (704) (Increase)/decrease in current receivables6,578  12,401  
1,524  (4,096) (701) Increase/(decrease) in current payables1(5,789) (11,581) 
2,407  2,665  2,683  (Increase)/decrease in working capital2,062  7,145  
10,755  12,019  9,891  Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements52,622  47,052  

1.To further enhance consistency between working capital and the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Cash Flows, from January 1, 2024, onwards movements in current other provisions are recognised in 'Decommissioning and other provisions' instead of 'Increase/(decrease) in current payables'. Comparatives for the fourth quarter 2023 and the full year 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $653 million and $693 million respectively to conform with current period presentation.



 

         Page 37







I.    Divestment proceeds

Divestment proceeds represent cash received from divestment activities in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to deliver free cash flow.

                  
 
Quarters$ millionFull year
Q4 2024Q3 2024Q4 2023 20242023
493  94540Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses1,6212,565
305  9449Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans590474
 624Proceeds from sale of equity securities58251
805  194612Divestment proceeds2,7933,091


J.    Structural cost reduction

The structural cost reduction target is used for the purpose of demonstrating how management drives cost discipline across the entire organisation, simplifying our processes and portfolio, and streamlining the way we work.

Structural cost reduction describes the decrease in underlying operating expenses as a result of operational efficiencies, divestments, workforce reductions and other cost-saving measures that are expected to be sustainable compared with 2022 levels.

The total change between periods in underlying operating expenses will reflect both structural cost reductions and other changes in spend, including market factors, such as inflation and foreign exchange impacts, as well as changes in activity levels and costs associated with new operations.

Structural cost reductions are stewarded internally to support management's oversight of spending over time. 2025 target reflects annualised saving achieved by end-2025.


 

            
 
$ million
 20242023Total1
Underlying Operating expenses current year35,707  39,201   
Underlying Operating expenses previous year39,201  39,456   
Total decrease in Underlying operating expenses(3,494) (255) (3,749) 
Of which:   
Structural cost reduction(2,132) (987) (3,119) 
(Decrease)/Increase of underlying operating expenses except structural cost reduction(1,362) 732  (630) 

1.Structural cost reductions up to 2024 compared with 2022.

 



 

         Page 38







CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All amounts shown throughout this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report are unaudited. All peak production figures in Portfolio Developments are quoted at 100% expected production. The numbers presented throughout this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report may not sum precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures, due to rounding.

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report, "Shell", "Shell Group" and "Group" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report, refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The terms "joint venture", "joint operations", "joint arrangements", and "associates" may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Unaudited Condensed Financial Report contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim"; "ambition"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "commit"; "commitment"; "could"; "estimate"; "expect"; "goals"; "intend"; "may"; "milestones"; "objectives"; "outlook"; "plan"; "probably"; "project"; "risks"; "schedule"; "seek"; "should"; "target"; "will"; "would" and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, and a significant cyber security breach; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (available at www.shell.com/investors/news-and-filings/sec-filings.html and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report, January 30, 2025. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report.

Shell’s Net Carbon Intensity

Also, in this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report we may refer to Shell’s "Net Carbon Intensity" (NCI), which includes Shell’s carbon emissions from the production of our energy products, our suppliers’ carbon emissions in supplying energy for that production and our customers’ carbon emissions associated with their use of the energy products we sell. Shell’s NCI also includes the emissions associated with the production and use of energy products produced by others which Shell purchases for resale. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the terms Shell’s "Net Carbon Intensity" or NCI is for convenience only and not intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell’s Net-Zero Emissions Target

Shell’s operating plan, outlook and budgets are forecasted for a ten-year period and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next ten years. Accordingly, they reflect our Scope 1, Scope 2 and NCI targets over the next ten years. However, Shell’s operating plans cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target, as this target is currently outside our planning period. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell’s operating plans to reflect this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP measures

This Unaudited Condensed Financial Report may contain certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as cash capital expenditure and divestments. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside the control of Shell, such as oil and gas prices, interest rates and exchange rates. Moreover, estimating such GAAP measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future periods which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in Shell plc’s consolidated financial statements.

The contents of websites referred to in this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report do not form part of this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

This Unaudited Condensed Financial Report contains inside information.

January 30, 2025



 

         Page 39






The information in this Unaudited Condensed Financial Report reflects the unaudited consolidated financial position and results of Shell plc. Company No. 4366849, Registered Office: Shell Centre, London, SE1 7NA, England, UK.

         Page 40