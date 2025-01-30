Wireless Power Bank Market to hit USD 8.5 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wireless power bank market size valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2024 to 2032. The widespread adoption of wireless charging technology across smartphones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices is a significant driver of this market. By eliminating the need for cables, wireless power banks offer unmatched convenience, appealing to tech-savvy consumers who prioritize efficiency and simplicity.

The increasing demand for portable, lightweight, and compact charging solutions has further amplified the popularity of wireless power banks. These devices are designed for modern lifestyles, catering to consumers who need reliable, on-the-go power for work, travel, or outdoor activities. Their versatility and ease of use make them a preferred choice, aligning seamlessly with the mobility-focused demands of today’s connected world.

Despite their convenience, wireless power banks face certain limitations, including slower charging speeds and higher energy loss compared to traditional wired chargers. These inefficiencies can be a drawback for users who prioritize fast charging or require dependable performance in high-demand scenarios. Additionally, the increased energy consumption associated with wireless charging raises questions about its environmental sustainability.

Wireless power bank market is segmented by battery type into lithium-ion and lithium polymer. In 2023, lithium-ion batteries dominated with a market size of USD 4.1 billion and are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2032. Their superior energy density, stable performance, and extended cycle life make them the preferred choice for portable charging solutions. Ongoing advancements in lithium-ion technology have improved charging speeds and overall performance, with manufacturers integrating features like fast charging and intelligent power management systems to meet consumer expectations.

On the basis of end-user, the wireless power bank market is categorized into individual/consumer, commercial, and industrial segments. The individual/consumer segment accounted for 59.7% of the market share in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising dependency on personal electronic devices such as smartphones and wearables, which require frequent and convenient charging solutions.

Geographically, North America held a wireless power bank market share of USD 1.4 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2032. The region’s strong consumer electronics sector and focus on sustainability are driving the adoption of advanced wireless power banks, further supporting market expansion.

Major players in wireless power bank market include ADATA Technology, Ambrane India, Anker Technology, ASUS, Aukey, Baseus Technology, Cellularline, Energizer, Intex Technologies, Lenovo, Microsoft, Omnicharge, Panasonic, Philips, Ravpower, Samsung SDI, Sony, Syska, Xiaomi, and Zendure among others.

