[Latest] Global Single Cell Multiomics Market Size/Share Worth USD 18.90 Billion by 2033 at a 19.58% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Single Cell Multiomics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Single-cell RNA Sequencing (scRNA-seq), Single-cell DNA Sequencing (scDNA-seq), Single-cell Proteomics, Single-cell Epigenomics, Single-cell Metabolomics, Single-cell Transcriptomics, Other), By Application (Cancer Research, Immunology, Neurology, Stem Cell Research, Developmental Biology, Drug Discovery and Development, Other), By End User (Academic and Research Institutions, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Other), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Single Cell Multiomics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.78 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.10 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 18.90 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 19.58% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Single Cell Multiomics Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

The single cell multiomics market presents significant growth opportunities due to several factors:

Increasing Demand for Advanced Research Solutions: They also identified a growing demand for accurate and technically efficient multiomics methods for single cell analysis by researchers and research institutions. The trends contributing to the growth and development of advanced multimodality technologies include a comprehensive data analysis integration, the steady performance of the technologies, and better research result outcomes.

Rise in Biomedical Research and Precision Medicine: Biomedical and precision medicine warrants sophisticated single-cell multiomics solutions. This must also be associated with the increasing focus on biomedical research.

Technological Advancements: Developments made to the single cell multiomics technologies have included more effective and efficient sequencing, bioinformatics and data integration systems that improve the usability of single cell multiomics systems, which attract research intensities and biotech companies.

Expansion of Genomics and Proteomics Research: The need for single cell multiomics solutions results from the current global development of genomics and proteomics. Scientists look for simple and effective infrastructures to handle data intensive biological information in a highly interconnected research milieu.

Growth in Regulatory Requirements: As the multiplicity of data protection regulatory, privacy and ethical standards continually expands to regulate the use and management of single-cell data, the demand for single-cell multi-omics solutions advances, too. Organisations are expected to have high requirements to guarantee data accuracy and credibility of the research.

Increase in Remote Research and Collaboration: There are also new opportunities for remote research and distributed collaboration in the single-cell multiomics market. This shift results in a need to address complex multiomics requirements for secure sharing and remote data analysis.

Urbanization and Industrial Growth: High growth rates of urbanization and industrialization, especially in developing countries, encourage demand for complex single-cell multiomics solutions. These regions are experiencing an uplift in using sophisticated multiomics solutions to enhance their growing research frameworks.

Increasing Investments in Biotechnology: The market for single cell multiomics solutions is increasing thanks to the increasing interest in biotechnology by governments and companies across the globe. This economic factor contributes to such a market expansion and the creation of a new field of multi-omics technologies.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.10 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 18.90 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 3.78 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 19.58% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Technology, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

Single Cell Multiomics Market: New Product Launch

In July 2024, the Max Delbrück Center and Bruker announced a strategic partnership to build a first-of-its-kind innovation hub for systems medicine. The new center will focus on developing and applying mass spectrometry based single-cell and multi-omics technologies. The Max Delbrück Center and Bruker have launched a strategic collaboration that aims to capitalize on the expertise of both partners to accelerate innovations in systems medicine.

In February 2024, Scale Biosciences announced its development of a new two plate workflow to dramatically scale its technology and a first set of partners to improve ease of use and enable the deployment of their portfolio across new omics applications. The new platform, announced at the 2024 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) general meeting, allows researchers to prepare sequencing-ready single-cell libraries of up to 2 million cells in an experiment and reduces the plates needed from three to two. This technology will form the basis for future ScaleBio innovation and product development.

In January 2024, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a medical technology company, announced a collaboration agreement with Hamilton, a global manufacturer of laboratory automation technology, to develop automated applications together with robotics-compatible reagent kits to enable greater standardization and reduced human error when conducting large-scale single-cell multi-omics experiments. As a result of the collaboration, BD aims to deliver a suite of BD Rhapsody Single-Cell Analysis Library Preparation Reagent Kits that can be performed on the Hamilton Micro lab NGS STAR robotic liquid-handling platform.

Single Cell Multiomics Market – Regional Analysis

The single cell multiomics market is segmented across several key regions, each presenting distinct opportunities and trends:

North America: This region continues to dominate the market for single cell multiomics solutions due to high demand from technologically developed research facilities and high funding. Some trends are a growing interest in multiomics innovative technologies, increased regulatory requirements of the quality of data, investments in precision medicine, and biomedical research.

Europe: With some of the most complex research systems in the world, Europe demonstrates substantial increases in the consumption of single cell multiomics technologies. Germany, France, and the UK are important markets, focusing on the purity and richness of the integrated data, the complexity of the approaches applied, and the increasing coverage of multi-omics methodologies in academic and clinical investigations. The market has the advantage of constant research in the field of bioinformatics, and favorable research policies.

Asia-Pacific: Economic development on a large scale, along with rising research budgets, enables the Asia-Pacific single cell multiomics market. Korea, China, and Japan remain the leading market growth contributors attributed to increasing investment in biotechnology, enhancement in research aspiration, and improved access to advanced research facilities. This area experiences a rise in multiomics studies owing to enhanced technologies and increasing academic partnerships.

Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA): Untapped markets will also be located in these regions since emerging economies powered by increased urbanization, better research facilities, and an increased understanding of multiomics technologies are expected to drive the market’s growth. Brazil, Mexico, and some regions of the Middle East are covering the potential market, showing a gradation in demand for single-cell multiomics solutions in both biomedical as well as clinical sectors. Thus, market growth has been prolonged by the demographic factor affecting population density and by the augmentation of the investments towards research facilities.

Browse the full “Single Cell Multiomics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Single-cell RNA Sequencing (scRNA-seq), Single-cell DNA Sequencing (scDNA-seq), Single-cell Proteomics, Single-cell Epigenomics, Single-cell Metabolomics, Single-cell Transcriptomics, Other), By Application (Cancer Research, Immunology, Neurology, Stem Cell Research, Developmental Biology, Drug Discovery and Development, Other), By End User (Academic and Research Institutions, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Other), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/single-cell-multiomics-market/





List of the prominent players in the Single Cell Multiomics Market:

10x Genomics

Illumina

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Fluidigm

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Takara Bio

Mission Bio

Celsee

NanoString Technologies

Parse Biosciences

Scipio Bioscience

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Others

The Single Cell Multiomics Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Single-cell RNA Sequencing (scRNA-seq)

Single-cell DNA Sequencing (scDNA-seq)

Single-cell Proteomics

Single-cell Epigenomics

Single-cell Metabolomics

Single-cell Transcriptomics

Others

By Application

Cancer Research

Immunology

Neurology

Stem Cell Research

Developmental Biology

Drug Discovery and Development

Others

By End User

Academic and Research Institutions

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

