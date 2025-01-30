Toy Market to hit USD 179.4 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toy market size was valued at USD 108.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2024 and 2032. Increasingly, parents are opting for toys that promote educational value, focusing on enhancing creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. This shift has driven the popularity of toys designed to combine learning with entertainment, particularly those catering to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.

The toy market is segmented by product type into categories such as educational, construction, musical, game, doll and miniature, automotive, pretend play, and others. Among these, educational toys emerged as a significant segment, generating approximately USD 25 billion in revenue in 2023.

This category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Educational toys increasingly incorporate cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and augmented reality to create immersive learning experiences. These advancements not only make learning engaging but also respond to the growing demand for toys that blend entertainment with developmental benefits.

By end use, the toy market is divided into individual and commercial segments. In 2023, the commercial segment accounted for about 56% of the market share and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2032. Educational institutions such as schools and daycare centers are driving demand by purchasing these toys in bulk.

The emphasis on early childhood education has positioned educational toys as indispensable tools for cognitive and social skill development. Additionally, these toys are increasingly being integrated into STEM learning programs, which aim to nurture problem-solving abilities and teamwork in children.

In North America, the United States led the toy market with revenue of approximately USD 22.8 billion in 2023. The market in the U.S. is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2032, fueled by the integration of advanced technologies in toys. Features such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence are creating a new wave of interactive play, blending physical and digital elements. This trend resonates with children and technology enthusiasts alike.

Major players in toy market include Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Fisher-Price, Hasbro, Inc., Jakks Pacific, Inc., LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc., Mattel, Inc., MGA Entertainment, Inc., Moose Toys, Playmobil, Ravensburger AG, Schleich GmbH, Spin Master Corp., The LEGO Group, Tomy Company, Ltd., VTech Holdings Ltd. among others.

