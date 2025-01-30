Tokenisation Offers an Era of ‘Market Inclusion’ in Latin America; Bitfinex CTO Attends Plan B Forum, El Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralised finance is paving the way to a new era of ‘market inclusion’ according to Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex. Speaking during this year’s Plan B Forum in El Salvador, Ardoino described the incumbent banking establishment as ‘failing to serve entrepreneurs and investors in the region by providing them access to capital’ and was the principal cause of the lack of liquidity that has inhibited growth for decades.

“Around 70% of banking activity in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, for instance, is concentrated within each of the countries’ respective top 5 banks – the formal banking sector remains inaccessible to many people, whether they are business creators or potential investors,” he says.

Ardoino – who is also the CEO of Tether (USDt), the world’s largest stablecoin – explains that tokenisation provides an alternative financing and investment solution for entrepreneurs and business.

“Tokenised securities represent a route out of this impasse, offering issuers cost-efficient access to global liquidity and allowing investors a much greater degree of flexibility and freedom of use with real-time settlement, 24/7/365 trading and the ability to self-custody assets.”

Bitfinex’s tokenisation platform, Bitfinex Securities, a fully regulated 24/7 platform that enables the issuance of tokenised securities and a secondary market for trading, also held Bitfinex Securities Day, on the eve of the Forum, featuring issuers and investors around the world. Bitfinex Securities was the first international digital asset platform to be licensed as a Digital Asset Service Provider under El Salvador’s Digital Asset Issuance Law, and is one of the only global cryptocurrency exchanges to offer these services.

“The essence of market inclusion is particularly relevant in Latin America where – by accident or design – the incumbent financial apparatus does not assist new entrants; whether they be alternative business ideas or new types of investor. Bitfinex Securities is actively removing these barriers. Through our platform, issuers can leverage tokenisation to access capital more cheaply and efficiently, while simultaneously generating new ways for retail investors to allocate their capital. With tokenisation, people with as little as $1 to invest can access opportunities previously only available to large institutions. This represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the people of Latin America to safeguard their financial futures from the high cost of living, often rampant inflation and ever-changing monetary policies.”

