United States Energy Drinks Market Analysis Report 2024-2028, Featuring Red Bull, Monster, PepsiCo, National Beverage, Nutrabolt, Celsius, Zoa Energy, Keurig Dr Pepper, Anheuser-Busch

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Drinks in the U.S. through 2028" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Energy Drinks in the U.S. through 2028 provides in-depth data and analysis, shedding light on various aspects of the market through reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean.

Get the facts and find out what is next for this dynamic segment where newer players compete head to head to take wrestle market share from the industry leaders. This research report from Beverage Marketing Corporation looks at the energy category and its sub-sectors and examines the nuances such as diet vs. regular, healthy energy, organic, high-end energy and shots. It profiles companies and brands and examines and trends and issues impacting energy drinks and energy shots, offering total market sales data to back its conclusions.

This comprehensive report offers perspective from numerous angles, covering regional markets, quarterly growth, packaging, distribution channel sales results, consumer drivers, demographics and advertising breakouts for 18 media types, a broadened scope of market forecasts, expanded discussion of small energy drink companies, a directory of energy drink companies and more.

The Answers You Need:

Questions answered in this in-depth research study include:

What amount of energy drinks does the typical U.S. consumer drink in a year, and how has that changed?

What are the latest developments in the packaging mix for energy drinks?

Which regions have the strongest markets?

Is "diet" a priority for consumers? What percentage of volume is fullversus low-calorie?

How have brand rankings changed recently?

How have smaller players revitalized the segment lately and what are they doing to differentiate themselves?

What are the growth prospects for the energy drink category?

What is happening in the energy shot and healthy energy (including organic) sub-segments?

What slice of the U.S. market share will slim cans command by 2028? How will that compare with the share held by 16-ounce (and larger)?

How can I contact the leading energy drink and energy shot companies and succinctly ascertain what products they market in this segment?

This energy drinks report features:

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth look at the category, companies and brands shaping the market and the forces impacting current and anticipated growth through 2028. This industry report provides sales and volume statistics including total market retail dollar sales, wholesale dollar data and volume data. It also shares statistics and discussion of the energy shot market and high-end energy markets as well as an overview of the fledgling market for healthier energy drink options.

Historical, current and projected market statistics, plus authoritative analysis to provide insight and put trends in context.

Regional perspective on the U.S. marketplace, highlighting volume and growth pattern variations from region to region through 2028.

Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands, discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales volume data and market shares. Coverage includes Red Bull, Monster Beverage (including Monster, NOS, Full Throttle and Bang), Nutrabolt (C4), PepsiCo (Rockstar, Mtn Dew Energy, Amp and Kickstart), National Beverage (Rip It), Celsius Holdings, Congo Brands (Alani Nu and Prime Energy), Ghost and others.

Offers a range of key metrics for analyzing performance of brands in various segment of the energy market from various perspectives. Includes brand volume and wholesale dollar sales data, growth and market share for energy drinks including: Red Bull, Monster, Bang, Rockstar, Celsius, Reign, Cellucor C4, NOS, Alani Nu, Full Throttle, Ghost Energy, Xyience, Zoa, Rip It, Amp, Starbucks Refreshers, HiBall Energy, Hydrive and Hansens. Also offers historical and current sales results (volume, wholesale dollars) for high-end brands including: Bang, Celsius, Reign, Cellucor C4, Xyience, Zevia, Runa, HiBall Energy and Steaz. Also looks at major energy shot brands including: 5-Hour Energy, Stacker 2: 6 Hour Power, Tweaker Energy Shot, VPX, EE, Vital 4U, Rhino Rush and Private label.

Analysis of regular vs. reduced calorie energy drink trends.

Data detailing sales by key onand off-premise distribution channels totaling 100% of market volume.

A detailed analysis of packaging, analyzing volume and share by package size.

Advertising expenditures of the leading energy drink and energy shot companies and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Hispanic-targeted advertising).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key brands.

Perspective on the energy shot market and healthy energy segment and players, and how they affect the mainstream energy drink market.

Five-year projections for the market and its packaging mix through 2028.

A directory of the leading energy drink companies in the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE U.S. ENERGY DRINK MARKET

The Energy Drink Market

Overview

Volume and Dollars

Per Capita Consumption

Growth

Quarterly Growth Trends

Seasonality

Recent Issues

2. ENERGY DRINK REGIONAL MARKETS

Regional Energy Drink Markets

Overview

The West

The South

The Midwest

The Northeast

Per Capita Consumption

3. REDUCED CALORIE AND REGULAR ENERGY DRINKS

Regular and Low-Calorie Energy Drinks

4. ENERGY DRINK DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

Energy Drink Distribution Channels

Overview

Convenience and Gas Stores

Supermarkets

Foodservice

Mass Merchandisers

Drug Stores

Others

5. ENERGY DRINK PACKAGING

Energy Drink Packaging

6. LEADING ENERGY DRINK COMPANIES AND THEIR BRANDS

The Leading Companies

Red Bull

Monster Beverage Corporation

PepsiCo, Inc. - Rockstar and Amp

National Beverage Corporation

Nutrabolt

Celsius Holdings

Zoa Energy

Keurig Dr Pepper

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Congo Brands

Energy Drink Retail Price Per Case

7. THE ENERGY SHOT AND HEALTHY ENERGY SEGMENTS

Energy Shots

Healthy Energy

High-End Energy

8. ENERGY DRINK ADVERTISING EXPENDITURES

Energy Drink Advertising Expenditures

Overview

Expenditures by Medium

9. DEMOGRAPHICS OF THE ENERGY DRINK CONSUMER

Demographics of the Energy Drink Consumer

Overview

Comparative Demographics of Energy Drink Brands

Comparative Demographics of Energy Drinks versus Energy Shots

10. DIRECTORY OF ENERGY DRINK COMPANIES

Companies Featured

Red Bull

Monster Beverage Corporation

PepsiCo, Inc. - Rockstar and Amp

National Beverage Corporation

Nutrabolt

Celsius Holdings

Zoa Energy

Keurig Dr Pepper

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Congo Brands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfy8p2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.