United States Milk and Dairy Beverages Market Essentials Report 2024 Featuring Nestle, Kraft Heinz, Schreiber Foods, and Dairy Farmers of America - Forecasts to 2028

The opportunities are in the details:This U.S. milk industry market research report from Beverage Marketing Corporation covers the full range of dairy beverages from traditional dairy milk by fat content to flavored dairy milk, organics, creamers, yogurt drinks and more.

Delve into the nuances to identify pockets of growth and areas of weakness in this fiercely contested marketplace. Data examines the future, present and past of the dairy milk market and its segments as fierce competition from non-dairy challengers continue to infringe on its traditional consumption moments, erode its existing consumer base and vie for the loyalty of current and future generations.

It includes data on dairy fluid milk production, consumption, flavors, milk sales trends by fat content, dairy company performance, advertising expenditures, pricing, packaging and distribution and more. To round out its findings, the market report also covers other dairy beverages including flavored dairy-based shelf stable beverages, yogurt drinks and creamers. In addition to the standard break-outs of fluid milk, the study also looks at the organic market. This dairy beverage market report offers key data and insight to the dairy industry as well to those who offer similar consumer benefits or vie for similar consumption moments.

The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments as well as a detailed discussion of the leading dairy companies.

The Answers You Need:

In addition to reliable historical and current data, this report provides five year forecasts on a broad range of market aspects giving users a strong tool for spotting trends and opportunities.

This market research report covers industry developments of interest to processors, marketers, advertising executives, industry suppliers, financial analysts and anyone else with a special interest in the U.S. milk and dairy beverage marketplace.

How much was consumed in the United States during 2023, and how much was likely to be imbibed in 2024?

How did the leading processors perform?

Which region produces the most milk? Which consumes the most?

How have package sizes and types shifted over time? What are expectations by 2028?

How are the dairy-based shelf-stable and yogurt-based beverage segments faring?

What are the growth prospects for milk and its segments through 2028?

This U.S. milk report features:

Data on the national and regional markets.

Market volume segmentation by fat level and flavors.

Coverage of the different types of dairy beverages including flavored milk, organic milk and shelf-stable dairy-based beverages.

Quantification of volume sold through various on and off-premise distribution channels.

A look at wholesale and retail sales as well as pricing by retail outlet type.

A break-down of the fluid milk market by package size and a break-out of volume by package material type (plastic, paperboard and glass).

Wholesale dollar sales for leading dairy processors including Kroger Dairy Division, Dairy Farmers of America, Borden Dairy Company and more.

A look at the branded vs. private label markets and the market shares held by each historically and currently in the United States.

Coverage of dairy-based shelf-stable beverages including Frappuccino, Hershey's, Yoo-hoo and others.

Data on advertising expenditures.

A look at the drinkable yogurt market, non-dairy creamer with statistics covering particular brands including Dannon, Stonyfield, Coffee-Mate and International Delight.

A look at growth of the organic milk market.

Beverage Marketing's projections for the market and its segments (whole fat, fat reduced, fat-free, flavored and buttermilk) over the next five years through 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

The U.S. Milk Market

The National Fluid Milk Market

Overview

Per Capita Consumption

Compound Annual Growth

Seasons

Milk Production

The Regional Fluid Milk Markets

Consumption

Production

The National Dairy-Based Beverage Market

Overview

COMPANY PROFILES

Leading Dairies

The Top Dairy Companies

Overview

Nestle USA

Kraft Heinz

Schreiber Foods Inc.

Dairy Farmers of America

Leading Fluid Milk Processors

Overview

Kroger Dairy Division

Dairy Farmers of America

Borden Dairy Company

H.P. Hood

