Saudi Arabia Oil Refining Industry Report 2025: Forecasting Growth, Opportunities, and Challenges to 2030

This report is a complete source of information on Saudi Arabia's crude oil refining industry. It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region.

The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Saudi Arabia and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.



Report Scope

Outlook of Saudi Arabia's Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2025

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies, and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2025

Key Opportunities and Restraints in Saudi Arabia's Refinery market

Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Saudi Arabia's Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2025.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables



2 Introduction to Saudi Arabia Refining Markets

2.1 What is This Report About?

2.2 Market Definition



3 Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia

3.1 Saudi Arabia Refining Market Snapshot, 2025

3.2 Role of Saudi Arabia in Global and Regional Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Middle East and Africa and Global Refining Capacity, 2025

3.2.2 Saudi Arabia Average Nelson Complexity Factor (NCF) vs. Middle East and Africa and Global, 2025



4 Saudi Arabia Refining Market - Drivers and Restraints

4.1 Saudi Arabia Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 Saudi Arabia Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Saudi Arabia Refining Sector



5 Saudi Arabia Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2030

5.1 Saudi Arabia Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2030

5.2 Saudi Arabia Refined Products Production Forecast to 2030



6 Saudi Arabia Refinery Capacities Forecast to 2030

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in Saudi Arabia

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 Saudi Arabia Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2020-2030

6.3 Saudi Arabia Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2020-2030

6.4 Saudi Arabia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2020-2030

6.5 Saudi Arabia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2020-2030

6.6 Saudi Arabia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2020-2030



7 Saudi Arabia Refining Industry - Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Saudi Arabia

7.2.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries



8 Key Strategies Saudi Arabia Refining Companies

8.1 Saudi Arabia Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2020-2030



9 Saudi Arabian Oil Company Company Profile

9.1 Saudi Arabian Oil Company Key Information

9.2 Saudi Arabian Oil Company Company Overview

9.3 Saudi Arabian Oil Company Business Description

9.4 Saudi Arabian Oil Company SWOT Analysis

9.5 Saudi Arabian Oil Company Financial Ratios - Capital Market Ratios

9.6 Saudi Arabian Oil Company Financial Ratios - Annual Ratios

9.7 Saudi Arabian Oil Company Financial Ratios - Interim Ratios



10 Saudi Arabia Refining Industry Latest Contract Announcements



11 Saudi Arabia Refining Industry Updates



12 Saudi Arabia Refining Industry Deals



