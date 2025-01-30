Global Oil Refining Industry Report 2025: Key Developments, Investment Opportunities and Regional Insights

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Oil Refining Industry 2025 - Oil Refining Market Trends, Challenges and Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a complete source of information on the world crude oil refining industry. It provides country-level refinery information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region.

The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the global refining sector and provides in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.



Report Scope

Outlook of Global Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2025

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary conversion units and capacities beyond 2025

Key Opportunities and Restraints in the Global Refinery market

Benchmark with regions on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Region Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on all planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2025.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Select Company Coverage Includes:

ExxonMobil

TotalEnergies

BP

Rosneft

PTTEP

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Figures

1.2. List of Tables



2. Global Refining Markets Overview

2.1. Report Objectives

2.2. Definition and Coverage



3. Global Refining Industry

3.1 Global Refining Market Snapshot, 2025

3.1.1 Total Global Refining Capacity, 2025

3.1.2 Average Refinery Complexity Factor of Global, 2025



4 Global Refining Market - Drivers and Restraints

4.1 Global Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Global Refining Sector



5 Global Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2030

5.1 Global Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2030

5.2 Global Refined Products Production Forecast to 2030



6 Global Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2030

6.1 Global Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2020-2030

6.2 Global Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2020-2030



7 Global Refining Industry - Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in the World

7.2.1 Refinery, Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries



8 Key Strategies Global Refining Companies

8.1 Global Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2020-2030



9. Global Refining Industry, Regional Comparisons



10 Refining Industry in Asia-Pacific

10.1 Asia-Pacific Refining Market Snapshot, 2025

10.2 Role of Asia-Pacific in Global Refining Markets

10.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2025

10.2.2 Asia-Pacific Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2025

10.3 Asia-Pacific Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2030

10.3.1 Asia-Pacific Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2020-2030

10.3.2 Asia-Pacific Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2020-2030

10.4 Asia-Pacific Refining Industry - Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

10.4.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

10.4.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Asia-Pacific

10.4.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

10.5 Key Strategies Asia-Pacific Refining Companies

10.5.1 Asia-Pacific Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2020-2030

10.6 Asia-Pacific Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2020-2030

10.7 Asia-Pacific Refining Industry Updates and Major Deals



11 Refining Industry in Europe

11.1 Europe Refining Market Snapshot, 2025

11.2 Role of Europe in Global Refining Markets

11.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2025

11.2.2 Europe Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2025

11.3 Europe Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2030

11.3.1 Europe Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2020-2030

11.3.2 Europe Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2020-2030

11.4 Europe Refining Industry - Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

11.4.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

11.4.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Europe

11.4.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

11.5 Key Strategies Europe Refining Companies

11.5.1 Europe Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2020-2030

11.6 Europe Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2020-2030

11.7 Europe Refining Industry Updates and Major Deals



12 Refining Industry in Middle East and Africa

12.1 Middle East and Africa Refining Market Snapshot, 2025

12.2 Role of Middle East and Africa in Global Refining Markets

12.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2025

12.2.2 Middle East and Africa Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2025

12.3 Middle East and Africa Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2030

12.3.1 Middle East and Africa Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2020-2030

12.3.2 Middle East and Africa Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2020-2030

12.4 Middle East and Africa Refining Industry - Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

12.4.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

12.4.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Middle East and Africa

12.4.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

12.5 Key Strategies Middle East and Africa Refining Companies

12.5.1 Middle East and Africa Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2020-2030

12.6 Middle East and Africa Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2020-2030

12.7 Middle East and Africa Refining Industry Updates and Major Deals



13 Refining Industry in North America

13.1 North America Refining Market Snapshot, 2025

13.2 Role of North America in Global Refining Markets

13.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2025

13.2.2 North America Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2025

13.3 North America Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2030

13.3.1 North America Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2020-2030

13.3.2 North America Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2020-2030

13.4 North America Refining Industry - Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

13.4.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

13.4.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in North America

13.4.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

13.5 Key Strategies North America Refining Companies

13.5.1 North America Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2020-2030

13.6 North America Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2020-2030

13.6.1 Oil Refining Industry in United States

13.6.2 Oil Refining Industry in Canada

13.6.3 Oil Refining Industry in Mexico

13.7 North America Refining Industry Updates and Major Deals



14 Refining Industry in South and Central America

14.1 South and Central America Refining Market Snapshot, 2025

14.2 Role of South and Central America in Global Refining Markets

14.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2025

14.2.2 South and Central America Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2025

14.3 South and Central America Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2030

14.3.1 South and Central America Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2020-2030

14.3.2 South and Central America Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2020-2030

14.4 South and Central America Refining Industry - Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

14.4.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

14.4.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in South and Central America

14.4.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

14.5 Key Strategies South and Central America Refining Companies

14.5.1 South and Central America Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2020-2030

14.6 South and Central America Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2020-2030

14.7 South and Central America Refining Industry Updates and Major Deals



15 Company Profiles



16 Global Refining Industry Updates



17 Global Industry Major Deals



