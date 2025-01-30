Decentralized Storage Market to reach $4.5 Bn by 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global decentralized storage market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 4.5 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is driven by increasing concerns over data privacy and security as organizations and individuals seek alternatives to centralized cloud storage solutions. Rising cyber threats and data breaches have further emphasized the need for secure data management solutions, positioning decentralized storage market as a robust option.

Decentralized storage systems distribute data across a network of nodes, significantly reducing the risk of single points of failure. This approach enhances security by encrypting data during storage and transfer, ensuring only authorized users can access it. Additionally, the distributed nature of these systems makes data tampering more difficult, ensuring reliability and integrity for sensitive information. Concerns over surveillance and potential misuse of personal data have also fueled the demand for decentralized platforms, which offer greater privacy and control.

Unlike traditional centralized storage, which relies on large, resource-intensive data centers, decentralized systems leverage unused storage capacity from users across a distributed network. This model minimizes operational costs while offering a more sustainable alternative to conventional storage methods. Users can participate in these networks by providing or consuming storage space, often benefiting from market-driven pricing mechanisms. Such systems are particularly attractive to small businesses and individuals seeking cost-effective storage solutions without compromising performance.

The decentralized storage market from the public cloud segment accounted for more than 50% of the market share and is expected to exceed USD 2 billion by 2034. Public decentralized storage provides flexibility, scalability, and resilience, making it an ideal solution for businesses with dynamic storage requirements. The decentralized nature of these networks ensures high availability and robust resistance to external disruptions, fostering widespread adoption.

The decentralized storage market is further segmented by end use into individual users, enterprises, government and public sectors, and developers. Enterprises represented 45% of the market share in 2024 as they seek cost-efficient and scalable alternatives to traditional storage systems. Decentralized platforms eliminate vendor lock-ins and provide a flexible pricing structure, helping businesses optimize costs while maintaining operational efficiency.

North America led the decentralized storage market in 2024, accounting for 40% of the revenue share. Organizations in the region are increasingly adopting these systems to comply with evolving data regulations and enhance control over sensitive information. The region’s focus on innovation and regulatory compliance is expected to drive further adoption in the coming years.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research and validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market scope & definition

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021 - 2034

Chapter 3 Decentralized Storage Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Hardware providers

3.1.2 Software providers

3.1.3 Cloud service providers

3.1.4 System integrators

3.1.5 End users

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news & initiatives

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Customer and end-user insights

3.8.1 End-user adoption behavior and challenges

3.8.2 Factors driving consumer preferences

3.9 Impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Rising demand for data privacy and ownership in decentralized networks

3.9.1.2 Cost efficiency and scalability compared to traditional cloud storage solutions

3.9.1.3 Growth of blockchain technology enabling secure, distributed storage systems

3.9.1.4 Increasing adoption of Web3 applications and decentralized platforms

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 Limited user familiarity and adoption

3.9.2.2 Challenges in achieving consistent data retrieval speeds across distributed nodes

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

