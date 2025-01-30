Gauzy and Ambarella Harness Power of AI for Breakthroughs in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Including Ford Trucks





NEW YORK and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technology, today announced that its strategic partnership with edge AI semiconductor company, Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA), has led to breakthroughs in the AI-ification of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and their potential to drastically enhance road safety and redefine urban mobility. Incorporating a CVflow® AI system-on-chip (SoC) from Ambarella’s cutting-edge portfolio into the design of Gauzy’s AI-powered Smart-Vision® camera monitor system (CMS) enhances road safety for drivers of commercial vehicles. The Gauzy solution, based on Ambarella’s CV2FS AI SoC, is already operational in Ford Trucks.

CMS replaces traditional side and/or rearview reflective-glass mirrors with high-resolution cameras mounted around the vehicle. Also known as e-mirrors, these systems include a live video stream to interior displays, allowing the driver to see a wider view of their surroundings and significantly reducing blind spots, which improves overall safety and visibility on the road.

The highly sophisticated, AI-powered Smart-Vision® CMS, based on Ambarella’s CVflow AI accelerator, features self-learning and predictive capabilities. These include adaptive maneuver lines that are displayed while a vehicle is in motion and during trailer calibration to provide drivers with better visibility of their surroundings, as well as the ability to quickly analyze large amounts of data and imagery for significantly reduced latency and real-time visibility. Moreover, the Smart-Vision® system is programmed to automatically detect potential road hazards before they are encountered, greatly reducing the possibility of accidents or fatalities. The system also provides clear lines of sight via high image quality, across a wide variety of weather or lighting conditions. The Smart-Vision® CMS’s surveillance mode deters theft and vandalization, is compatible with various truck models and configurations, and can be easily integrated into existing fleets.

“It’s highly rewarding for us to be working so closely with Ambarella, a global leader in edge AI vision processing, to advance the functionality and quality of Smart-Vision®,” stated Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy. “World-renowned brands like Ambarella trust Gauzy to utilize their proprietary technology to their full potential, and partner with us because of the success our products can have on saving lives and reducing costs. We recognized early on the monumental impact AI will have in redefining mobility and are proud to have already developed what we believe is the most sophisticated AI-powered ADAS solution on the market. We believe that enhancing our Smart-Vision® system with Ambarella’s CVflow AI SoCs, which provide industry-leading AI performance per watt, provides OEMs with an innovative solution as part of their ongoing efforts to improve the safety of their fleets.”

The highly advanced Smart-Vision® system continues to grow in popularity with OEMs because it offers numerous economical, safety and climate-friendly benefits that traditional mirror systems do not. As such, OEMs continue retrofitting their existing fleets with ADAS technology like Smart-Vision® and incorporating it into the design of new models at an escalating pace. That is a large reason why the commercial-vehicle ADAS market is expected to reach more than $43 billion by 2030, according to Research and Markets. Replacing traditional mirrors with Smart-Vision® on trucks and buses provides multiple safety enhancements, including reduced human error, fewer blind spots, improved night vision, and enhanced detection of obstacles and pedestrians. The system also delivers operational benefits through better fuel efficiency, lower maintenance costs and increased productivity.

Peso added, “Despite the tremendous advancements we have already made in ADAS, we are still at the beginning of the AI-ification of vision control. We will continue to innovate and improve the quality of our products, to retain our competitive edge and produce for our shareholders. We are energized by the strong demand for our Smart-Vision® CMS and believe that we are well-positioned to capitalize on the renewed emphasis on safety in urban and intercity transport.”

Among the biggest differentiators of Gauzy’s Smart-Vision® system with Ambarella’s CVflow AI SoCs is its high-performance image processing capabilities. This is required for lowering the amount of latency experienced and for activating vulnerable road user (VRU) detection, object classification, data recording and video streaming. Additionally, Ambarella’s CVflow AI SoC architecture enables Gauzy’s development teams to fine-tune various parameters, resulting in superior image quality and highly accurate color and contrast representation, which is essential for minimizing driver fatigue.

“Our partnership with Gauzy demonstrates the power of what’s possible when two forward-thinking organizations with similar values work together to tackle industry challenges,” commented Fermi Wang, President and CEO of Ambarella. “We were motivated to help Gauzy and its OEM customers address the millions of road traffic fatalities that are estimated to occur each year, and we believe the Smart-Vision® CMS, with our CVflow AI SoCs, has the potential to drive this number lower. There is universal support for making our roadways safer, and we are pleased to help play a role in this effort through the application of our technology.”

The Smart-Vision® CMS has passed strict homologations and certifications for safety, including United Nation (UN) R46, UN R10, UN R118 and UN R151, as well as stringent cybersecurity Automotive Spice standards set by OEMs, including UN R155 and UN R156.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of smart glass technologies and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel and partner network.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

