United States New Age Beverages Markets through 2028: Focus on Coconut Water, High-end CSDs, Energy drinks, Kombucha, Plant Water, Probiotics, Protein Drinks, RTD Tea and Coffee, Single Serve Drinks

This study examines diverse beverage categories and their sub-categories that fall under the broad and ever-evolving New Age beverage umbrella including: coconut water, high-end CSDs, energy drinks, kombucha, plant water, probiotics, protein drinks, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, single serve dairy, single serve fruit beverages, single-serve water, sports beverages, single-serve sparkling water, vegetable/fruit juice blends and others. The astute marketer will want to keep an eye not only on their own immediate segment but on the broader competitive set for lessons, risks and opportunities.

Indirect competition. Competition isn't just between similar products within a category anymore. If you aren't keeping an eye on the products that share the shelf with, and are vying for, your product's consumer base and market share, you're missing a key part of the picture. This new age beverage market report offers insight on a broad array of established and emerging non-alcohol drinks that share similar attributes and consumer perceptions of those attributes (whether actual or perceived); meet similar need states; and often compete for scarce shelf space, invaluable consumer loyalty and key consumption moments. This comprehensive report also offers key data and forecasts to help you conduct cross category analysis and spot opportunities.

Further, it discusses consumer drivers and innovations that are changing the face of the market. Historical, current and projected data on volume and sales are provided and leading companies and their strategies are analyzed.

The Answers You Need:

The U.S. New Age Beverages report provides in-depth data and market analysis, shedding light on various aspects of the market through reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean.

Questions answered include:

Which segments of the diverse U.S. New Age beverage market grew in 2023 and which did not? Which are estimated to have grown or declined in 2024?

Which categories are poised for strong growth in the future? How did COVID-19 impact the market?

What are the top beverage brands and how did they perform in 2023?

What's driving developments in the New Age beverage marketplace?

How many gallons did U.S. residents consume in 2023, and how is that likely to change in the next few years?

What are the leading sales channels for New Age beverages?

This Report Features:

The report provides an in-depth look at the leading companies and brands in the category and the consumer drivers, preferences and needs likely to propel consumption growth through 2028. Advertising and demographic data are also provided. Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of all facets of this beverage market including:

An overview of the diverse New Age beverage market, anchoring it in history as well as providing insight into current trends propelling the market.

A detailed break-out of trends in the various segments and sub-segments providing data including volume, wholesale dollar sales, wholesale prices per case and more for 21 segments and subsegments.

Regional look at the U.S. New Age beverage marketplace, with volume and growth data of eight segments over the past five years, and projections five years in the future.

Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands, discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales volume data and statistics. Profiles the wellness beverage activities of companies such as Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, Ferolito, Vultaggio & Sons, Monster Beverage Corporation, PepsiCo, Red Bull and others. Includes brand data for Gatorade, GT's, Glaceau, Arizona, Lipton, Rockstar, Frappuccino, Gold Peak and many more.

Data detailing volume by distribution channels totaling 100% of market volume.

Advertising expenditures of the leading companies and segments and a look at spending by media type (including Internet and Spanish-language advertising).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key brands and segments.

Five-year volume, wholesale dollar and retail dollar sales forecast through 2028 for the New Age beverage market and its sub-segments. Including single-serve waters (breaks out retail PET water, enhanced water, alkaline water, flavored water, essence water), energy drinks, nutrient-enhanced fruit drinks, superpremium juice, regular single-serve fruit beverages, probiotics, protein drinks, RTD coffee, RTD tea, sports beverages, sparkling water, vegetable/fruit juice blends, kombucha, coconut water, plant water, premium soda and shelf-stable dairy drinks and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE MULTIPLE SEGMENT NEW AGE BEVERAGE MARKET

The Current New Age Market

2. NEW AGE SEGMENTS

New Age Beverage Market Segments - Dollars

Single-Serve Water

Single-Serve Fruit Beverages

Sports Drinks

Ready-to-Drink Tea

Sparkling Water

High-End CSDs

Vegetable/Fruit Juice Blends

Ready-to-Drink Coffee

Energy Drinks

Single-Serve Dairy

Kombucha

Coconut Water

Plant Water

Protein Drinks

Probiotics

New Age Beverage Market Segments - Volume and Price

3. NEW AGE REGIONAL MARKETS

New Age Regional Markets

The South

The West

The Northeast

The Midwest

New Age Segments by Regional Markets

Sparkling Water

Premium Soda

Ready-to-Drink Tea

Single-Serve Fruit Beverages

Sports Drinks

Retail PET Water

Ready-to-Drink Coffee

Energy Drinks

4. NEW AGE DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

Distribution of New Age Beverages

5. THE LEADING NEW AGE COMPANIES AND THEIR BRANDS

PepsiCo, Inc.

Gatorade

Aquafina

PLTP

Coca-Cola Company

Dasani

Glaceau

Minute Maid

Powerade

BlueTriton Brands

Keurig Dr Pepper

Snapple Beverage Group

Red Bull

Ferolito, Vultaggio & Sons

Monster Beverage Corporation

PAI Partners

Naked Juice

Izze

Marketing Distribution Overview



6. NEW AGE BEVERAGE ADVERTISING EXPENDITURES

New Age Beverage Brands Advertising Expenditures

New Age Beverage Advertising By Media

New Age Beverage Advertising By Category

7. DEMOGRAPHICS OF THE NEW AGE BEVERAGE CONSUMER

The New Age Beverage Consumer

Overview

Comparative Demographics of New Age Brands

