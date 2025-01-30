Oligonucleotide CDMO Global Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Bachem, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, EUROAPI, ST Pharm, Wuxi Apptec, Maravai Lifesciences, Biospring and More

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide CDMO Market by Service (Contract Manufacturing (Clinical, Commercial), Development), Type (ASO, SiRNA, (CPG Oligos, gRNA)), Application (Therapeutic, Research, Diagnostic), End User (Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oligonucleotide CDMO market is projected to reach USD 6.73 billion in 2029 from USD 2.51 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

Key factors driving market growth include increasing focus on the launch of novel oligo-based drugs and growing outsourcing to CDMOs. Oligonucleotides, such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), and aptamers, are being focused on due to the specificity and targeted action offered by these drugs. This has led to an increase in development activity followed by FDA approvals. For instance, in April 2023, Qalsody (tofersen) was approved by the US FDA for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) associated with a mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene. Additionally, expertise and lower costs incurred while outsourcing clinical development and manufacturing (clinical and commercial) further support the growth of this market.







The contract manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share in the oligonucleotide CDMO market, by service type, in 2023



In 2023, contract manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide CDMO market. Factors such as expertise offered by CDMOs leading to the reduction in production timelines and improving production scalability, supported by an increase in the demand for oligonucleotide therapeutics are supporting the growth of this segment. Additionally, regulatory expertise offered by CDMOs further reduces time-to-market and operational risks is another factor driving the outsourcing of manufacturing to CDMOs.



The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies end-user segment registered the highest growth rate and largest market share in the oligonucleotide CDMO market, by end user, during the forecast period



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are major end user segments of the oligonucleotide CDMO market. The increasing clinical and commercial demand for oligo-based therapies drives pharma and biotech companies to engage CDMOs for production. Oligonucleotide synthesis is complex and requires specialized expertise, high-end technologies, and regulatory compliance. CDMOs have established infrastructure and systems in place for offering to these companies. Thus, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies largely rely on CDMOs, mainly for manufacturing, fill-finish, and other services.



Asia Pacific: The fastest growing region in the oligonucleotide CDMO market



Asia Pacific region, with countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are experiencing rapid growth in their biopharmaceutical industries, with increased focus on innovative therapies such as oligonucleotide-based drugs. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region offers significant cost advantages for CDMO services due to lower labor, production, and operational costs. This is attracting global players to outsource manufacturing activities from the Asia Pacific region.

List of Oligonucleotide CDMO Companies Profiled in the Report:

Bachem (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Maravai Lifesciences (US)

GenScript (US)

Wuxi Apptec (China)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Syngene International Limited (US)

EUROAPI (France)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

ST Pharm (South Korea)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd. (India)

PolyPeptide Group (Switzerland)

Biospring (Germany)

Oligo factory (US)

Corden Pharma (Switzerland)

LGC Biosearch Technologies (UK)

Bio-Synthesis Inc (US)

Microsynth (Switzerland)

Synoligo Biotechnologies, Inc. (US)

Hongene Biotech Corporation (China)

Sylentis, S.A. (Spain)

Creative Biogene. (US)

The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing focus on development and commercialization of oligo-based therapeutics), restraints (Complexities associated with oligonucleotide manufacturing), opportunities (Increasing use of oligos for CRISPR/Cas 9 application), and challenges (Lack of sustainable and eco-friendly supply chain) influencing the growth of the oligonucleotide CDMO market.

(Growing focus on development and commercialization of oligo-based therapeutics), restraints (Complexities associated with oligonucleotide manufacturing), opportunities (Increasing use of oligos for CRISPR/Cas 9 application), and challenges (Lack of sustainable and eco-friendly supply chain) influencing the growth of the oligonucleotide CDMO market. Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, in the oligonucleotide CDMO market

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, in the oligonucleotide CDMO market Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the oligonucleotide CDMO market across varied regions.

: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the oligonucleotide CDMO market across varied regions. Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the oligonucleotide CDMO market

: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the oligonucleotide CDMO market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the oligonucleotide CDMO market like- Bachem, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, EUROAPI, ST Pharm, Wuxi Apptec, Maravai Lifesciences and Biospring among others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Overview

North America: Oligonucleotide CDMO Market, by Service Type & Country (2023)

Oligonucleotide CDMO Market, by Type, 2024 vs 2029

Oligonucleotide CDMO Market, by Application, 2024 vs 2029

Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Share, by End-user, 2023

Oligonucleotide CDMO Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Focus on Development and Commercialization of Oligo-based Therapeutics

Advantages of Contract Development and Manufacturing

Increasing Focus on Precision/Personalized Medicine

Technological Advancements

Restraints

Complexities Associated with Therapeutic Oligonucleotide Manufacturing

Opportunities

Increasing Use of Oligos in Crispr-Cas9 Applications

Challenges

Lack of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Supply Chain

Oligonucleotide CDMO Market, by Service Type

Contract Manufacturing Commercial Stage - Flexible, Scalable Production Facilities to Propel Market Growth Clinical Stage - Growing Demand for Oligonucleotide-based Therapeutics to Drive Market

Contract Development - Growing Focus on Reducing Manufacturing Risks to Support Market Growth

Oligonucleotide CDMO Market, by Type

Antisense Oligonucleotides Specific Development & Manufacturing Requirements Well-Supported by Cdmos to Drive Market Growth

Small Interfering RNA Potential in Therapeutic Applications to Drive Market Growth



Oligonucleotide CDMO Market, by Application

Therapeutic Applications Growing Demand for Oligonucleotide-based Therapeutics to Drive Market Growth

Research Applications Use of Oligos in Sequencing for Advancing Drug Development to Support Growth

Diagnostic Applications Growing Applications in Molecular Diagnostics and Ivd to Propel Market



Oligonucleotide CDMO Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Increased Investments in Oligonucleotide Drug Pipelines to Support Market Growth

Diagnostic Companies Growth of Personalized Diagnostics to Propel Market



Company Profiles

Key Players

Bachem

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

Maravai Lifesciences

Lonza

Eurofins Scientific

Danaher

Genscript

Syngene International

Euroapi

Ajinomoto Co.

St Pharm

Kaneka

Polypeptide Group

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.

Biospring

Other Players

Oligo Factory

Corden Pharma

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Bi0-Synthesis, Inc.

Microsynth

Synoligo Biotechnologies, Inc.

Hongene Biotech Corporation

Sylentis

Creative Biogene

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m83iay

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment