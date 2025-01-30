Nano Fertilizers Market to surpass USD 12.4 Billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 12.4 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Nano fertilizers are a new class of agricultural products that utilize nanotechnology to enhance nutrient delivery and absorption in plants. These fertilizers are designed to release nutrients in a controlled manner, reducing waste and minimizing environmental impact while improving crop yield and quality.

The growth of the nano fertilizers market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for sustainable farming practices, higher crop productivity, and reduced environmental degradation. With the global population on the rise, the need for innovative agricultural solutions is becoming more urgent. Nano fertilizers help optimize nutrient uptake, enhancing their efficiency and minimizing fertilizer wastage, which in turn prevents soil degradation and reduces pollution.



The straight nano fertilizers segment accounted for USD 1.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% over 2025-2034. This segment focuses on single-nutrient fertilizers, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, or potassium, in nanoparticle form. These fertilizers offer efficient, targeted nutrient application, improving nutrient uptake and reducing wastage. The demand for straight nano fertilizers is growing in line with the increasing popularity of precision agriculture, where optimizing nutrient delivery is key to improving both crop yield and quality. This segment is gaining traction, especially in regions with specific nutrient deficiencies, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional fertilizers. Additionally, advancements in nanotechnology and rising environmental concerns are further fueling the segment's expansion.



The solid nano fertilizers segment, valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2024, is expected to experience a CAGR of 14.1% from 2025 to 2034. Solid nano fertilizers are particularly effective for controlled-release applications, ensuring crops receive essential nutrients over an extended period. This segment is gaining popularity due to its precise nutrient release, which minimizes waste and enhances nutrient efficiency. As the demand for sustainable farming solutions continues to grow, especially in emerging markets focused on improving agricultural productivity and soil health, solid nano fertilizers are expected to see significant growth.

China nano fertilizers market generated USD 420 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is driven by the country’s expansive agricultural sector and the need for sustainable farming solutions to meet the rising demand for food. With advancements in nanotechnology improving nutrient efficiency and reducing environmental impact, China’s market for nano fertilizers is expected to continue expanding rapidly.

Nano Fertilizers Market Players

Companies including AG CHEMI Group, EuroChem, Geolife Group, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, JU Agri Sciences, Lazuriton Nano Biotechnology, Nano Solutions, Shan Maw Myae Trading, Tropical Agrosystem India are some firms working in nano fertilizers industry.

The nano fertilizers market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Billion) & volume (Kilo Tons) from 2021 to 2034, for the following segments:

Market, By Type

Straight

Mixed

Others

Market, By Form

Solid

Liquid

Market, By Packaging

Plastic bottles

Bags

Others

Market, By Application

Cereals & grains

Fruits, Nuts & Vegetables

Oilseeds & pulses

Turf & ornamentals

Others

