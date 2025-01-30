Growth Trends in the $172.2 Bn Aluminum Systems Market, 2025-2030 - Rusal, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China, Rio Tinto Group, and BHP Group Dominate the Industry

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Systems Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aluminum systems market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $162.69 billion in 2024 to $172.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to lightweight and high strength-to-weight ratio of aluminum, increased in use in construction and building industry, sustainability and recyclability of aluminum materials, corrosion resistance and durability of aluminum products, growth in demand in automotive and transportation sectors.



The aluminum systems market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $227.85 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of aluminum in green building and LEED certification projects, urbanization and growth of megacities driving construction activities, demand for aluminum in packaging and consumer goods industry, increasing applications in electronics and electrical components, automotive industry shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and lightweighting. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in aluminum alloys and coating technologies, energy-efficient windows and doors, smart and sustainable infrastructure, aluminum in transportation electrification, circular economy and recycling initiatives.



The expansion of the automobile industry is fueling the growth of the aluminum systems market. For example, in June 2024, Statistics Canada, a Canadian government agency, reported that the total number of registered road motor vehicles in Canada reached 26.3 million in 2022, marking a 0.3% increase from 2021. Thus, the rapid growth of the automotive industry is expected to drive the demand for aluminum systems during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for aluminum in packaging is anticipated to fuel the growth of the aluminum systems market. For instance, in April 2022, the Environment Agency reported that over 156,000 metric tons of aluminum packaging were collected for recycling in the UK in 2021, achieving a record 68% recycling rate, indicating a year-over-year increase. Therefore, the growing demand for aluminum in packaging is a significant driver of the aluminum systems market.



Collaborations and partnerships have emerged as a prominent trend in the aluminum systems market. In June 2022, Sharp Corp, a US-based motor vehicle manufacturer, established a partnership with Hydro Aluminum Metal. This collaboration positions Sharp to offer Hydro CIRCAL's eco-friendly solutions to the global automotive industry while maintaining the strength and weight-saving capabilities provided by Hydro's aluminum product range. Hydro Aluminum Metal is a company based in Oslo, specializing in aluminum and renewable energy.



Major players in the aluminum systems market are introducing advanced technologies, like inline surface inspection for aluminum profiles, aiming to enhance their market position and profitability. For example, in April 2023, ASCONA, a German company specializing in optical profile measuring systems, and D-CUBE, a Greek technology company, unveiled an integrated solution for inline surface inspection of aluminum profiles. This advanced inspection involves specialized equipment and AI-based technologies, such as Promex CYRUS, which identifies various surface imperfections in real-time and relays informative alerts, irrespective of the profile thread's size, shape, or quantity.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the aluminum systems market in 2024, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aluminum systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the aluminum systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Alloy Type: Wrought Aluminum Alloy; Cast Aluminum Alloy

2) By Alloying Element: Silicon; Magnesium; Manganese; Copper; Other Alloying Elements

3) By Applications: Transportation & Logistics; Packaging; Construction; Electrical & Electronics; Other Applications



Subsegments:



1) By Wrought Aluminum Alloy: 1xxx Series; 2xxx Series; 3xxx Series; 4xxx Series; 5xxx Series; 6xxx Series; 7xxx Series; 8xxx Series

2) By Cast Aluminum Alloy: 1xx.x Series; 2xx.x Series; 3xx.x Series; 4xx.x Series; 5xx.x Series; 7xx.x Series; 8xx.x Series



Key Companies Profiled: Rusal; Alcoa Corporation; Aluminum Corporation of China Limited; Rio Tinto Group; BHP Group Limited



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $172.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $227.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

The major companies featured in this Aluminum Systems market report include:

Rusal

Alcoa Corporation

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Rio Tinto Group

BHP Group Limited

Ryerson Inc.

Bonnell Aluminum

Joseph Fazzio Inc.

Continental Steel & Tube Co.

Aluminum Distributing Inc.

A-1 Alloys

Metalmark Inc.

Pennsylvania Steel Company Inc.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Craft-Bilt Manufacturing Co.

Airtec Corporation

Kawneer Company Inc.

Enclos Corp.

Dome'L Inc.

Boyd Aluminum Mfg. Co.

AJ Manufacturing Inc.

Columbia Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Sierra Pacific Windows

All Time Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Schueco International KG

Guangdong Xingfa Aluminium Co. Ltd.

LIXIL Group Corporation

Wacang or Guangdong Huachang Aluminum Factory Co.

FENAN Group

Sapa Group

YKK Architectural Products

Hydro Sapa

Aluprof SA

Innovative Aluminum Systems Inc.

European Architectural Supply Inc.

