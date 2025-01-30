Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Industry Analysis, 2025-2033 - Global Revenues to Grow to $61.3 Billion by 2033, Driven by Increasing Connectivity, the Evolving Regulatory Landscape, and Cyber Threats

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Offering Type, Tool Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market size reached USD 39.3 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach USD 61.3 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2025-2033. The implementation of various government initiatives to enhance road safety, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, and significant expansion in the automotive industry represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Automotive Cybersecurity Market Trends

Increasing Connectivity of Vehicles



The rising shift towards connectivity due to several factors, including consumer demand for advanced infotainment, navigation, and telematics systems, and the development of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles represent one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth. In addition, the growing preferences of individuals for seamless connectivity, access to cloud-based services, and the ability to control their vehicles remotely through smartphone apps are positively influencing the market. These features rely on extensive software systems, communication networks, and data exchanges, making vehicles more susceptible to cyber threats.

Along with this, the introduction of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles introduces an entirely new dimension to automotive cybersecurity. These vehicles rely heavily on sensors, cameras, radar, lidar, and sophisticated software algorithms to navigate and make decisions. Moreover, the escalating demand for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications for achieving safer and more efficient transportation systems is facilitating the market growth. The interconnectivity of vehicles with each other and with roadside infrastructure creates additional attack vectors for cybercriminals, driving the need to protect the integrity and confidentiality of these communication channels.



Evolving Regulatory Landscape



The automotive industry is subject to evolving regulatory frameworks and standards related to cybersecurity. Governing authorities and regulatory bodies around the world are recognizing the need to ensure the safety and security of connected and autonomous vehicles. This evolving regulatory landscape is offering a favorable market outlook. ISO/SAE 21434 is a standard specifically developed for automotive cybersecurity. It provides guidelines and requirements for automotive manufacturers and suppliers to manage cybersecurity throughout the lifecycle of vehicles.

Moreover, ISO/SAE 21434 encourages collaboration between automakers and their supply chain partners. It highlights the need for a coordinated approach to cybersecurity, where all stakeholders work together to achieve a common goal. In line with this, various countries and regions are developing their cybersecurity regulations for vehicles, supporting the market growth. Furthermore, Regulatory bodies are addressing the growing road safety concerns by requiring automakers to demonstrate their commitment to cybersecurity and ensuring they have mechanisms in place to respond to incidents.



Cyber Threat Landscape



The growing and evolving cyber threat landscape is creating a positive outlook for the market. Hacktivist groups and nation-states are focusing on exploiting vulnerabilities in connected vehicles for political or espionage purposes. They are also looking to compromise vehicle systems for gathering sensitive information or disrupt transportation networks. In addition, rising incidences of ransomware attacks are supporting the growth of the market. These attacks can immobilize a vehicle or expose personal data, leading to financial losses and privacy violations.

Apart from this, the introduction of new technologies like 5G connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT) is leading to rising cybersecurity attacks. Cybercriminals can exploit vulnerabilities in the supply chain, third-party software components, and even in-vehicle entertainment systems to gain access to critical vehicle systems. The escalating cyber threat landscape is increasing the need for robust automotive cybersecurity solutions. As a result, automakers and cybersecurity firms are making continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities, threat intelligence, and security awareness training.



Automotive Cybersecurity Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on security type, form, vehicle type, and application.



Breakup by Security Type



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the security type. This includes application security, wireless network security, and endpoint security. According to the report, wireless network security represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Form



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the form. This includes in-vehicle and external cloud services. According to the report, in-vehicle accounts for the majority of the market share.



Breakup by Vehicle Type



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the vehicle type have also been provided in the report. This includes passenger car, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. According to the report, passenger car accounted for the largest market share.



Breakup by Application



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the application. This includes ADAS and safety, body control and comfort, infotainment, telematics, powertrain systems, and others. According to the report, Infotainment represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Region



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America accounted for the largest market share.



The market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

Aptiv PLC

Capgemini SE

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

GuardKnox

HARMAN International (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

Karamba Security Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Upstream Security Ltd.

Vector Informatik GmbH

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive automotive diagnostic scan tools markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tool type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the competitive structure of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market?

