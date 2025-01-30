Grayscale Launches Grayscale® Bitcoin Miners ETF (Ticker: MNRS)

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale, an asset management firm with extensive experience in crypto investing, today announced the launch of Grayscale® Bitcoin Miners ETF (Ticker: MNRS) (the “Fund”).

Grayscale® Bitcoin Miners ETF is Grayscale’s latest exchange-traded product offering investors exposure to Bitcoin miners and the Bitcoin mining ecosystem. The Fund specifically invests in companies that comprise the Indxx Bitcoin Miners Index, a proprietary index designed to measure the performance of global Bitcoin mining companies that generate the majority of their revenue from Bitcoin mining activities or mining-related hardware, software, services, and/or projects.

The Bitcoin mining industry is crucial for maintaining the Bitcoin network's transparency and long-term security and the new Fund offers investors a way to gain exposure to companies supporting this mining ecosystem. This can be appealing to those seeking an alternative to direct Bitcoin investment, as well as to those who lack access or are not yet ready to invest directly in Bitcoin or digital assets but still want exposure to companies that, we believe are correlated to Bitcoin's price in a familiar ETF wrapper.

“Grayscale® Bitcoin Miners ETF offers investors targeted exposure to Bitcoin Miners and the global Bitcoin Mining industry in a passively managed, rules-based, and index-tracked fund designed to evolve with the industry,” said David LaValle, Global Head of ETFs at Grayscale. "Bitcoin Miners, the backbone of the network, are well-positioned for significant growth as Bitcoin adoption and usage increases, making MNRS an appealing option for a diverse range of investors.”

For more information about MNRS, please visit: https://etfs.grayscale.com/mnrs

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (8CC)-775-0313 or visit our website at etfs.grayscale.com/mnrs. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. Shares of ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value.

The Fund will not invest in digital assets directly or through the use of derivatives. The Fund also will not invest in initial coin offerings. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to digital assets by virtue of its investments in companies that use one or more digital assets as part of their business activities or that hold digital assets as proprietary investments. Because the Fund will not invest directly in any digital assets, it will not track price movements of any digital assets.

MNRS is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC and Grayscale Advisors, LLC is the adviser.

About Grayscale

Grayscale Operating, LLC (“GSO”) enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, GSO has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as an asset management firm focused on crypto investing. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com. GSO is the parent company of Grayscale Advisors, LLC.

Media Contact

press@grayscale.com

Client Contact

866-775-0313

info@grayscale.com