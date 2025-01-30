Bread Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. ® (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. All earnings-related materials are now available at the company’s investor relations website, here .

Bread Financial President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Andretta and Chief Financial Officer Perry Beberman will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss results. A link to the conference call will be available at the company’s investor relations website, and a replay will also be available there following the call.

