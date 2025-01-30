DataGlobal Hub Hosts Global Data & AI Virtual Tech Conference, Bringing Together Leaders and Thousands of Attendees

PHOENIX, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataGlobal Hub, a leading content hub for data science and artificial intelligence (AI), recently concluded its Global Data & AI Virtual Tech Conference (Book Authors’ Edition). The event, held on January 18, 2025, was a resounding success, attracting thousands of virtual attendees from more than 60 countries across the globe and generating over 150,000 views across different media platforms.

The conference served as a platform for industry leaders, data scientists, AI engineers, and enthusiasts to connect, share knowledge, and explore the latest advancements in data and AI. The event featured a unique format, with presentations from renowned authors of data and AI books alongside talks by prominent figures in the field.

Highlights of the Global Data & AI Virtual Tech Conference



A Gathering of Brilliant Minds in Data & AI: The conference brought together a distinguished faculty, including experts from organizations like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.

Speaker Expertise: Attendees gained valuable insights from keynote speaker Partha Pritam Deka, a Data Science Lead at Intel and a Senior Member at IEEE, who spoke about “Harnessing the Power of XGBoost: Advanced Techniques for Regression and Time Series Forecasting” (co-authored book: XGBoost for Regression Predictive Modeling and Time Series Analysis). Other notable speakers included:

Francesca Lazerri, Ph.D.: Principal Director of Applied Data Science & AI Engineering, Copilot AI at Microsoft, and Technical Advisor at MIT. She presented “From Strategy to Scale: Driving Impact With Data Science and AI in the Enterprise” and is the author of "Machine Learning Governance for Managers."

Shikhar Kwatra: Youngest Indian Master Inventor with 500+ patents, Einstein Visa Green Card Recipient, and Partner Solutions Architect at OpenAI. He discussed “The Evolution of Generative AI: From Concept to Enterprise Applications” and co-authored "Generative AI with Amazon Bedrock."

Bunny Kaushik: Solutions Architect at AWS and AI/ML Expert. He presented “Building and Scaling Generative AI Applications: Generative AI with Amazon Bedrock” and is also a co-author of "Generative AI with Amazon Bedrock."

Joyce Weiner: Principal Engineer at Intel Corporation. She spoke about “Harnessing the Power of XGBoost: Advanced Techniques for Regression and Time Series Forecasting” and co-authored "XGBoost for Regression Predictive Modeling and Time Series Analysis."

Richard H. Miller: Ex-Senior Director Level Architect at Oracle. His topic was “Designing Exceptional User Experiences for Enterprise AI: Unlocking ChatGPT’s Potential” and he authored "UX for Enterprise ChatGPT Solutions."

Lior Gazit: Machine Learning Group Manager at S&P Global with over 18,000 LinkedIn followers. He delivered a session on “Mastering the Journey: From NLP Fundamentals to Harnessing Large Language Models (LLMs)” and is the author of "Mastering NLP from Foundations to LLMs."

Subhajit Das: Applied Scientist at Amazon and Ex-Data Scientist at 3M. He presented “Uncovering Cause and Effect: Mastering Causal Inference with R” and authored "Causal Inference in R."

Kieran Kavanagh: Principal Architect at Google, Ex-AWS, AT&T, and Ericsson. He discussed “Building Efficient and Scalable AI/ML Solutions on Google Cloud: Google Machine Learning and Generative AI for Solutions Architects” and authored "Google Machine Learning and Generative AI for Solutions Architects."

Eyal Wirsansky: Senior Data Scientist at Gradle Inc. He explored “Applying Genetic Algorithms to Solve Real-World Deep Learning and AI Problems” and authored "Hands-On Genetic Algorithms with Python."

Ayodele Oluleye: Head of Data & Insights at ARM HoldCo and Co-organizer of DataFest Africa Conference. He spoke about “Analyzing, Visualizing, and Extracting Insights from Data” and authored "Exploratory Data Analysis with Python Cookbook."

Aleksander Molak: Causal ML Tutor at Oxford and LinkedIn influencer. He presented “Causal Inference and Discovery: Unlocking Modern Causal Machine Learning With Python” and authored "Causal Inference & Discovery in Python."

Aaron Guilmette: VP of Technology for the Defense Industrial Base. He delivered “Achieving Digital Transformation Through Business Automation” and authored "Workflow Automation with Microsoft Power Automate."

Aleksejs Plotnikovs: Founder of ChiefData.AI and Former EMEA Lead, AI/ML at Microsoft. His session was on “Data Management Strategies and Best Practices” and he authored "Data Management Strategy at Microsoft."

Darko Medin: AI Advisor at LARVOL and Clinical Biostatistician at Universitatsklinikum Jena. He explored “Mastering Biostatistics with Python for Research” and authored "Biostatistics with Python."

Andrew Jones: Original Creator of Data Contracts and LinkedIn Top Voice. He spoke on " Building Reliable, Trusted, and Effective Data Platforms: Driving Data Quality with Data Contracts" and authored "Driving Data Quality with Data Contracts".

Etibar Aliyev: ML Lead at Turing and AI Advisor at AlphaSense. He discussed “Unlocking the True Potential of Large Language Models (LLMs): Driving Meaningful Impact.”

Jonathan Enudeme: The Founder & CEO of Zummit Africa,Co-founder & AI Developer at DataRango

Oyeduntan Daniel Fiyinfoluwa: The Director of Data Science & AI at Unyte Africa, Lead Data Scientist at Caprelease Limited

Christian Chimezie: Data Analyst at National Grid. He spoke on “The Future of Artificial Intelligence in Data Analytics.”

Gift Ojeabulu: Co-founder of Data Community Africa and AWS ML Community Builder Awardee. He presented “Collaborative Efforts Toward an Inclusive and Sustainable African Data and AI Community.”

Opeyemi Fabiyi: Founder of Young Data Professionals. His talk, “Let’s Talk About Analytics Engineering,” highlighted key advancements in the field.

Chijioke Nwankpa: Software Engineer (AI/ML) at American Express. He presented “AI as an Enhancement and Not a Replacement: Practical Use Cases for Engineers and Scientists.”

Recognizing the Organizers and Team Behind the Success



The success of the Global Data & AI Virtual Tech Conference is attributed to the vision of its Co-founders, Mojeed Abisiga and Justin Lewis:

Mojeed Abisiga : Einstein Visa Green Card Recipient, CEO & Co-founder of DataGlobal Hub, and COO & Co-founder of DataRango.

: Einstein Visa Green Card Recipient, CEO & Co-founder of DataGlobal Hub, and COO & Co-founder of DataRango. Justin Lewis : CEO of Metropolis Marketing, Hall of Fame DJ, COO & Co-founder of DataGlobal Hub, and CEO of Ape Season.

The event was hosted by:

, played pivotal roles in promoting the event through their extensive marketing efforts. The conference’s success also reflects the dedication of DataGlobal Hub’s incredible team: Blessing Esseh, Ekene Anyaoha, Olamilekan Aremu, Abdusalam Muhammed Toyeeb, and Adeyemi Salako, who worked tirelessly to bring this event to life. The event was further supported by our esteemed partners: , , , , , , , , , , , , , and . The event was hosted by: Moyinoluwa Anoma , Founder of Women in Data Africa and Data Analyst at Bloomberg.

, Founder of Women in Data Africa and Data Analyst at Bloomberg. Itunu Onabolujo, Co-Director of Women in Big Data NG and Ex-Data Engineer at Amazon.



About DataGlobal Hub



DataGlobal Hub is a leading content platform focused on data science and artificial intelligence. Their mission is to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital age by delivering high-quality educational content and resources. DataGlobal Hub offers a variety of resources, including articles, tutorials, webinars, and conferences.

Call to Action



DataGlobal Hub invites readers to visit their website, explore their vast resources, and engage with their community. They also encourage participation in upcoming events and initiatives.

