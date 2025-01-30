India Midstream & Downstream Oil & Gas Market Outlook for 2025 and Beyond, with Focus on Key Players Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and More

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Midstream & Downstream Oil & Gas Market Outlook: Supply & Demand of Oil, Gas, Gasoline, Diesel, Fuel Oil, Future Investments, Projects, Refining, LNG, Gas Processing, Pipelines, and Oil Terminals, 2025 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of India's midstream and downstream oil and gas sectors, offering crucial insights into infrastructure, market trends, supply-demand dynamics, and future growth projections. This comprehensive report examines key aspects of both sectors, with a focus on developments up to 2025 and beyond.



The report covers the full spectrum of midstream and downstream activities, detailing transportation, storage, refining, and processing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and LNG. Key infrastructure developments such as oil and gas pipelines, storage terminals, refineries, and LNG facilities are explored, offering insights into their current operational status, capacities, and planned expansions. Detailed plant-level data is included to assess the capabilities of critical midstream and downstream facilities across the country.



Supply and demand trends for crude oil, natural gas, gasoline, diesel, and fuel oil are comprehensively analyzed, with a focus on both domestic consumption patterns and export potentials, particularly for LNG and refined petroleum products. The report highlights the growing demand for specific petroleum products, forecasts future consumption, and evaluates the supply-demand gap, helping stakeholders understand regional disparities and market dynamics.



The competitive landscape of the midstream and downstream sectors is thoroughly examined, with profiles of leading companies operating in these areas. Their strategies, financial performance, and market share are analyzed, providing an understanding of the competitive forces shaping the market. The report also explores key investment opportunities, detailing upcoming projects in refining, LNG terminals, storage capacity, and gas processing facilities.



Additionally, the financial outlook for India's midstream and downstream oil and gas sectors is assessed, considering investment trends and the broader economic factors that could influence growth. The report also identifies risks and challenges, including geopolitical, regulatory, and environmental concerns that may impact the future trajectory of the industry.



This report offers invaluable insights for investors, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, helping them navigate the complexities of India's midstream and downstream oil and gas markets. It serves as a critical resource for making informed decisions on investment opportunities, project feasibility, and strategic planning, while understanding the evolving market conditions and potential risks and rewards.

Company Coverage includes:

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)

Reliance Industries Limited

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview of India's Midstream & Downstream Oil & Gas Industry

2.1 Introduction to India's Midstream and Downstream Oil & Gas Sectors

2.2 Current Market Size and Growth Projections

2.2 Key Drivers and Restraints Affecting the Market



3. Infrastructure and Assets in India's Midstream Oil & Gas Sector

3.1 Overview of Midstream Infrastructure in India

3.2 Oil and Gas Pipelines Infrastructure

3.3 Liquids Storage and Terminal Facilities

3.3.1 Liquid Storage Terminal Details

3.3.2 Key Players in Storage Operations

3.4 Gas Processing Facilities and Capacity

3.4.1 Overview of Gas Processing Plants

3.4.2 Processing Capacity by Major Companies

3.5 LNG Liquefaction/Re-gasification Capacities

3.5.1 LNG Liquefaction/Re-gasification Capacities by Leading Companies

3.5.2 LNG Liquefaction/Re-gasification Capacities in India, 2022-2032



4. Supply and Demand Analysis for Oil and Gas Products

4.1 Crude Oil Supply and Demand

4.1.1 Crude Oil Domestic Production vs. Imports/Exports

4.1.2 Future Supply Projections

4.1.3 Consumption Trends and Regional Disparities

4.2 Natural Gas Supply and Demand

4.2.1 Natural Gas Domestic Production vs. Imports/Exports

4.2.2 Market Demand for Power Generation and Industrial Use

4.2.3 Export Potential and LNG Outlook

4.3 Gasoline Demand and Supply Trends

4.3.1 Production Capacity and Refining Trends

4.3.2 Consumption in the Transportation Sector

4.3.3 Import and Export Dynamics

4.4 Diesel and Fuel Oil Supply and Demand

4.4.1 Production and Domestic Requirements

4.4.2 Utilization in Industry and Transportation

4.4.3 Regional Demand and Market Outlook

4.5 Overview of the Fuel Oil Market

4.5.1 Production and Refining Trends

4.5.2 Supply-Demand Gap and Import Needs



5. Key Players in India's Midstream & Downstream Oil & Gas Market

5.1 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Competitive Landscape

5.2.1 Company Profiles

5.2.2 Key Strategies and Developments



6. Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

6.1 Government Policies, Regulations, and Initiatives

6.2 Investment Opportunities and Challenges

6.3 Market Growth and Trends till 2030

6.4 Environmental and Sustainability Considerations



7. Financial Overview and Investment Trends

7.1 Overview of Investment in India's Midstream & Downstream Oil & Gas Sector

7.2 Key Funding Sources and Financial Drivers



8. Challenges and Risk Factors

8.1 Geopolitical and Economic Risks

8.2 Environmental and Regulatory Risks

8.3 Operational and Infrastructure Challenges



9. Recent Developments and Strategic Partnerships

9.1 Recent Industry Trends and Developments

9.2 Major Contracts and Deals in 2025

9.3 New Projects and Expansions



